Download the best VPN for Mac (Apple)

Risk-free VPN client for MacBook
  • Secure streaming, gaming, working, or browsing
  • Best-in-class encryption and privacy features
  • Fast VPN servers in 105 countries
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
The best VPN for Mac.
Set up a VPN on Mac.

Get a risk-free VPN for Mac in 3 steps

Setting up the best VPN for Mac is hassle-free. Simply download the VPN app on your MacBook or macOS desktop and get connected in under five minutes.

  1. Subscribe to ExpressVPN.

  2. Download and install the VPN app for Mac.

  3. Connect and change locations in one tap. It’s that easy!

If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.

How to set up a Mac VPN

ExpressVPN for Mac - App setup tutorial

  1. Watch our tutorial video.

  2. Visit the VPN setup page in the Support Center.

  3. Or contact the Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat or email.

A VPN for all Apple devices.

Download a VPN for all Apple devices

ExpressVPN is the best Mac VPN because it works with all Apple desktops and laptops. It even runs natively on Apple silicon (M1 and M2)!

Connect to ExpressVPN on:

MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, and Mac mini.

ExpressVPN is compatible with:

macOS Sonoma (14), macOS Ventura (13), macOS Monterey (12), macOS Big Sur (11), macOS Catalina (10.15), macOS Mojave (10.14), macOS High Sierra (10.13), macOS Sierra (10.12), OS X El Capitan (10.11).

Need the same great VPN access on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch? Get a VPN for iOS and use them all simultaneously.

Gaming on Mac with a VPN.

Gaming on Mac with a VPN

Gaming online on Mac with ExpressVPN keeps your data private while also protecting you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. A VPN can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.

If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.

If you’re gaming on consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, ExpressVPN has you covered, too.

VPN client for Mac: Key features

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Advanced leak protection

Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN in any of 17 other languages.

Network Lock kill switch

Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.

Shortcuts to your favorite services

Customize your VPN with links to your most-used services, right below the On Button.

People love ExpressVPN for Mac

Macworld logo.
One of the most accomplished VPN services you can buy.
TechRadar Logo for reviews2 page.
ExpressVPN tops our Mac list. It’s really easy to connect on MacBooks.
Tom's Guide logo.
ExpressVPN is as close to perfect as any Mac VPN we’ve tested.
Rated 4.7 out of 5

Rated 4.4 out of 5

Whatever site I go to, they have no clue where I am located or who I am, and I like it that way.
Sp1r1t0ne, Apple App Store
Love this app. I travel extensively around the world and this app helps me keep in touch.
Mac, Google Play Store
ExpressVPN user recommendations.
Just perfect!!! Simple and extremely useful. Thanks, guys!
WOLFGANG
ExpressVPN user recommendations.
Works so good, you can’t tell that you’re VPNing. So it looks like I am in Germany. LOL
EDDIE
ExpressVPN user recommendations.
Honestly fastest VPN that I have tested. Mac, Windows, IOS, Ubuntu and now looking at setting up an #ExpressVPN Router!
MARC

Why choose ExpressVPN?

Independently audited

Third-party assessments verify our security claims through rigorous testing of our apps and systems.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Anonymize your browsing

Hide your IP address and location to combat tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Risk-free VPN for Mac

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

Try ExpressVPN for Mac with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet!

