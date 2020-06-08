Download the best VPN for Mac (Apple)
- Secure streaming, gaming, working, or browsing
- Best-in-class encryption and privacy features
- Fast VPN servers in 105 countries
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Get a risk-free VPN for Mac in 3 steps
Setting up the best VPN for Mac is hassle-free. Simply download the VPN app on your MacBook or macOS desktop and get connected in under five minutes.
Download and install the VPN app for Mac.
Connect and change locations in one tap. It’s that easy!
If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.
How to set up a Mac VPN
Watch our tutorial video.
Visit the VPN setup page in the Support Center.
Or contact the Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat or email.
Download a VPN for all Apple devices
ExpressVPN is the best Mac VPN because it works with all Apple desktops and laptops. It even runs natively on Apple silicon (M1 and M2)!
Connect to ExpressVPN on:
MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, and Mac mini.
ExpressVPN is compatible with:
macOS Sonoma (14), macOS Ventura (13), macOS Monterey (12), macOS Big Sur (11), macOS Catalina (10.15), macOS Mojave (10.14), macOS High Sierra (10.13), macOS Sierra (10.12), OS X El Capitan (10.11).
Need the same great VPN access on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch? Get a VPN for iOS and use them all simultaneously.
Gaming on Mac with a VPN
Gaming online on Mac with ExpressVPN keeps your data private while also protecting you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. A VPN can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.
If you’re gaming on consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, ExpressVPN has you covered, too.
FAQ: VPN for Mac (Apple)
Do I need a VPN app on my Mac?
A VPN on your Mac will ensure that when you go online, you can do so with privacy and security. By connecting to any of our VPN server locations across the globe, you can hide your device's IP address, protect your data on unsecured Wi-Fi networks, and access blocked websites.
How do I use a VPN on Mac?
It’s easy! Simply subscribe to ExpressVPN, download the app to your device, and press the “On” button on the screen.
Does my Mac have a VPN built in?
While macOS provides the option to connect to a VPN server in System Preferences, it is technically not a VPN service. It is actually a conduit that connects to third-party VPN services like ExpressVPN.
Does Apple have its own VPN?
Although Apple’s iCloud Private Relay is designed to protect your privacy by sending your online traffic through two secure internet relays, it only does so when you browse the web using Safari. It doesn’t offer any device-wide encryption or unblock websites or content that’s not available in your region.
What does the ExpressVPN app for Mac do?
Our VPN security app provides an additional layer of security between your Mac and the internet so you can browse, shop, and stream content privately and securely. In addition to shielding your identity from online snooping or data mining, a VPN also unblocks websites and content that may not be readily available in your region due to censorship or firewalls from your school or office network.
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, smartphones, and smart TVs and streaming media players. You can install ExpressVPN on as many devices as you wish, and up to eight devices can be connected to ExpressVPN simultaneously with a single subscription. Or install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to connect even more.
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
Is there a free VPN for Mac?
If you’re looking for a free Mac VPN, you should give ExpressVPN a try. Simply sign up for our top-rated service and test us out for 30 days. You’ll get access to all our features and every app platform, not just a limited version for a single device. And if in those 30 days you’re not convinced that we’re the best Mac VPN out there, you’ll get your money back—all of it. It’s like a free VPN trial, but better.
Although there are free VPNs and proxy services, they are not recommended as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Read more about free proxy services vs. VPNs.
What is the best VPN for Apple devices?
Whether you want a VPN app for your Mac computer or iOS mobile devices (iPhone and iPad), one ExpressVPN subscription has got you covered. We ensure that your privacy is protected with best-in-class encryption on up to eight devices simultaneously with any subscription. Our secure service is constantly optimized to give you a fast, reliable VPN experience. See for yourself; if you’re not satisfied, you can cancel within 30 days and get a full refund.
How do I know the ExpressVPN app for macOS is secure?
Security is at the forefront of what we do at ExpressVPN. Not only do we aim to design our apps and systems to offer a high level of privacy and security, but we also routinely engage independent auditors to validate our security claims. It’s one of the best ways for our users to know if they can trust our services to protect them. See the full list of audits and read the full reports.
What Mac support does ExpressVPN offer?
ExpressVPN provides a wide range of articles covering setup, usage, and troubleshooting. If you need more support, the ExpressVPN Support Team is always available.
People love ExpressVPN for Mac
Risk-free VPN for Mac
Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.
Try ExpressVPN for Mac with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet!