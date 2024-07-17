How to watch NFL out-of-market games with a VPN

No matter your allegiance, we know you want to watch NFL out-of-market games in blazing-fast HD, free of buffering or throttling from your ISP, school, or office network. To live stream football securely with ExpressVPN, just follow these easy steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, American sports fans can connect to a U.S. server to securely watch NFL out-of-market games on U.S. streaming services, such as YouTube TV or Fubo. Touchdown!

Get ExpressVPN

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Best VPN for watching NFL out-of-market games in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for football fans who want to safely live stream NFL out-of-market games in 2024. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to live stream out-of-market games on NFL Sunday Ticket

Price: Varies

United States residents cannot purchase the out-of-market NFL package through DAZN. Instead, they can watch out-of-market games through YouTube TV via the NFL Sunday Ticket plan. Prices vary, and new customers are not required to purchase a YouTube TV subscription. However, please note that blackouts still apply, meaning a Los Angeles resident who purchases Sunday Ticket cannot watch a Rams or Chargers game airing on CBS or Fox.

Check back for more ways to live stream NFL games!

How to watch NFL out-of-market games with free trials

Streaming services such as YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Fubo ask users to provide a zip code when they sign up. However, these services often only ask for a zip code without verifying your location. Therefore, a former Massachusetts resident who now lives in Montana can use their old Boston zip code (i.e., 02131) rather than their current Kalispell zip code (i.e., 59901) to ensure they still get every Patriots game on CBS or Fox.

United States

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month

Channels: CBS, Fox

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

If DirecTV Stream is blocked on your school or office network, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on important games. ExpressVPN encrypts all your traffic, so the network can’t see which sites you’re visiting. This way, you can easily watch the NFL from anywhere.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS, Fox

How about another way to catch NFL out-of-market games? Use the 7-day free trial on Fubo and add the Sports Plus package to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday!

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS, Fox

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch NFL out-of-market games. A 3-day free trial is now available! You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS, Fox

YouTube TV offers NFL out-of-market games via Fox and CBS depending on the zip code you use when signing up. For the unfamiliar, YouTube TV accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Other ways to live stream NFL out-of-market games

United States

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: Fox

Sling TV is another reliable option to watch NFL games all season long, although Sling does not include CBS. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

If Sling TV is blocked on your school or office network, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on important games. ExpressVPN encrypts all your traffic, so the network can’t see which sites you’re visiting. This way, you can easily watch the NFL from anywhere.

How to Stream With Sling

What are NFL out-of-market games?

Out-of-market NFL games are simply those that are not broadcast in your local area. For example, a New York resident with a 10549 zip code is guaranteed to get the Giants and Jets games on CBS and Fox each week. However, a Florida resident with a 33484 zip code will only get the Giants and Jets if they’re on national television, playing the Miami Dolphins, or the game is picked up in the local market. Local broadcasters prioritize games they believe will attract the most viewers in their area.

Watch NFL Live Streams With a VPN

How to live stream NFL out-of-market games on all your streaming devices

Football fans can live stream NFL out-of-market games on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.