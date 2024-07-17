How to watch NFL out-of-market games with a VPN
No matter your allegiance, we know you want to watch NFL out-of-market games in blazing-fast HD, free of buffering or throttling from your ISP, school, or office network. To live stream football securely with ExpressVPN, just follow these easy steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, American sports fans can connect to a U.S. server to securely watch NFL out-of-market games on U.S. streaming services, such as YouTube TV or Fubo.
- Touchdown!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Best VPN for watching NFL out-of-market games in 2024
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for football fans who want to safely live stream NFL out-of-market games in 2024. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
How to live stream out-of-market games on NFL Sunday Ticket
Price: Varies
United States residents cannot purchase the out-of-market NFL package through DAZN. Instead, they can watch out-of-market games through YouTube TV via the NFL Sunday Ticket plan. Prices vary, and new customers are not required to purchase a YouTube TV subscription. However, please note that blackouts still apply, meaning a Los Angeles resident who purchases Sunday Ticket cannot watch a Rams or Chargers game airing on CBS or Fox.
Check back for more ways to live stream NFL games!
How to watch NFL out-of-market games with free trials
Streaming services such as YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Fubo ask users to provide a zip code when they sign up. However, these services often only ask for a zip code without verifying your location. Therefore, a former Massachusetts resident who now lives in Montana can use their old Boston zip code (i.e., 02131) rather than their current Kalispell zip code (i.e., 59901) to ensure they still get every Patriots game on CBS or Fox.
United States
DirecTV Stream
Price: 85 USD/month
Channels: CBS, Fox
DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. The service offers a 5-day free trial.
If DirecTV Stream is blocked on your school or office network, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on important games. ExpressVPN encrypts all your traffic, so the network can’t see which sites you’re visiting. This way, you can easily watch the NFL from anywhere.
Fubo
Price: 80 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS, Fox
How about another way to catch NFL out-of-market games? Use the 7-day free trial on Fubo and add the Sports Plus package to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday!
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS, Fox
Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch NFL out-of-market games. A 3-day free trial is now available! You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS, Fox
YouTube TV offers NFL out-of-market games via Fox and CBS depending on the zip code you use when signing up. For the unfamiliar, YouTube TV accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Other ways to live stream NFL out-of-market games
United States
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: Fox
Sling TV is another reliable option to watch NFL games all season long, although Sling does not include CBS. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
If Sling TV is blocked on your school or office network, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on important games. ExpressVPN encrypts all your traffic, so the network can’t see which sites you’re visiting. This way, you can easily watch the NFL from anywhere.
What are NFL out-of-market games?
Out-of-market NFL games are simply those that are not broadcast in your local area. For example, a New York resident with a 10549 zip code is guaranteed to get the Giants and Jets games on CBS and Fox each week. However, a Florida resident with a 33484 zip code will only get the Giants and Jets if they’re on national television, playing the Miami Dolphins, or the game is picked up in the local market. Local broadcasters prioritize games they believe will attract the most viewers in their area.
How to live stream NFL out-of-market games on all your streaming devices
Football fans can live stream NFL out-of-market games on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About live streaming NFL out-of-market games
Can I use a VPN to watch NFL out-of-market games from another country?
Some users might watch NFL out-of-market games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch NFL out-of-market games?
No, ExpressVPN offers premium features that free VPN services may not include, such as high-speed servers in 105 countries. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream NFL out-of-market games without buffering or stuttering. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with your 30-day money-back guarantee!
Can I stream NFL out-of-market games for free?
This is a tricky question. No, U.S. customers cannot technically live stream NFL out-of-market games for free, although services such as YouTube TV and Fubo offer free trials. However, some international services, such as 9Now (Australia) and TVNZ (New Zealand), will air select NFL games for free during the 2024 season. But, blackouts do not exist internationally, meaning those games technically are not considered out-of-market the way they are in the U.S.
Can I watch NFL out-of-market games live with an app?
Yes, you can watch NFL out-of-market games live on various apps, including YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu+Live TV, and Sling TV.
Can I watch NFL out-of-market games live on YouTube?
No, you cannot live stream NFL out-of-market games on YouTube. However, YouTube TV technically offers NFL out-of-market games depending on the zip code you use while signing up. Free trials are available!
Can I stream NFL out-of-market games on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch NFL out-of-market games on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch NFL out-of-market games on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
– With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
– By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
– By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
– By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
– With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
– The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
– Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
– Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
– Slow internet connection speed at your location
– Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
– Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
– Connect to a different VPN server location
– Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.