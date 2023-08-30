The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the 2023 season looking to silence the critics, a tough task for a team that replaced Tom Brady with Baker Mayfield. Although perennial Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans, All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, and standout linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David all return, the Bucs‘ roster looks significantly different than the team that won the Super Bowl less than three years ago.

Mayfield, Evans, and the Bucs hit the field this fall looking to win their third consecutive NFC South Division title. Will their overall experience and a talented core be enough to once again finish atop a mediocre division, or will Tampa miss the postseason for the first time since 2019?

Even if you can’t make it to Raymond James Stadium this season, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream every Tampa Bay Buccaneers game throughout the 2023 season.

Head coach Todd Bowles Training ground Advent Health Training Facility Arena/Stadium Raymond James Stadium Mascot Captain Fear

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers games online

Whether it’s the preseason, Week 1, or even the Super Bowl, you can stream every Tampa Bay Buccaneers game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia or a U.S. server for an American broadcaster. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 7plus or Fubo , and find the game you want to stream. Go Buccaneers!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

While you can watch the NFL all season long by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the NFL online?

Chicken wings, cold drinks, and a throwback Lee Roy Selmon creamsicle jersey aren’t the only ways to properly enjoy the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers season. You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your football-viewing palate this fall. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch every Buccaneers game—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 NFL season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown without missing a single snap regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Watch out-of-market Tampa Bay Buccaneers games

NFL games airing on CBS or Fox (or, the games that are either 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. / 4:25 p.m. kickoffs each Sunday) fall into two categories: in-market and out-of-market. In-market games are games airing in the home market of the team playing the game. For example, a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons would be an in-market game for fans in Florida and Georgia. If the game airs on CBS, this also determines if you can live stream it on Paramount Plus.

Out-of-market games are games that are not broadcast in the home market of the team playing the game. For example, a game between the Buccaneers and Falcons would be an out-of-market game for fans in Michigan. However, those in the Detroit market may still get the Buccaneers-Falcons game if Fox airs it nationally. Check out 506sports.com each week to find out which game is in your market!

Where to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers games online for free

Several streaming services will offer free games throughout the 2023 NFL season.

7plus

Country: Australia

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!

Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

Watch 7plus With a VPN

My5

Country: U.K.

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. The Buccaneers are currently scheduled to play Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3. However, as there are two Monday Night Football games that week, it remains unclear which will air on My5. Either way, My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable. You can also watch replays of games on demand. With My5, you can always catch the action, no matter where you are.

Watch My5 With a VPN

RTL and Nitro

Country: Germany and Austria

Football fans can catch two exclusive Sunday afternoon games per week live on RTL or Nitro, the new exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. The RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.

Watch RTL With a VPN

Stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers games on services with free trials

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers a variety of channels that carry Tampa Bay Buccaneers games and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch NFL games? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NFL games live, including nationally-televised games on ABC, NBC, and ESPN. You can also watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

Paramount+

Price: 6 USD/month

Channels: CBS

If you follow an AFC team, Paramount Plus streams games that are broadcast on CBS, though you’ll have to ensure your location matches the correct market. For example, fans in the Minnesota and Tampa Bay markets can watch the Vikings-Buccaneers game in Week 1 on either their local CBS affiliate or through Paramount Plus. However, a football fan living in Cleveland will instead get the Browns–Bengals game that day.

Paramount Plus is also expected to offer live streams of every NFL playoff game on CBS, including Super Bowl 58. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a seven-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option to stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers games. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Watch NFL Game Pass live streams on DAZN with a VPN

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is another great option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts. NFL Game Pass moved to DAZN for the 2023 season.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through, the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.

Why is NFL Game Pass moving to DAZN?

The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.

How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?

The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?

Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+

In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?

NFL+

Price: 5-10 USD/month, or 40-80 USD/year

The NFL+ app offers live NFL game streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Buccaneers fan living in Tampa Bay can watch games through NFL+ on the couch, in the supermarket, or while walking into Raymond James Stadium. However, a Buccaneers fan living in Buffalo is stuck watching the Bills each week—unless, of course, the Buccaneers are available in the Buffalo market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.

NFL+ added NFL Network for the 2023 season, and the premium tier will offer NFL RedZone, which allows fans to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday. NFL RedZone features every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team.

NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.

NFL Game Pass International

Price: Varies

In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available.

Other ways to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers games

If none of the aforementioned services caught your eye, you may be interested in using ExpressVPN to safely and securely stream Buccaneers games on Peacock, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Peacock

Price: 6 USD/month

Peacock will offer a live simulcast of every Sunday Night Football game during the 2023 season. Free trials are not available.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing NFL games except for CBS and Amazon (so it’s a better solution if you follow an NFC team, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

How to Stream With Sling

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live Tampa Bay Buccaneers games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

About the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers deserve credit for not fully committing to blowing up the roster and embracing a tank, especially not after last year’s dismal 8-9 finish. However, don’t consider us among those expecting Baker Mayfield to return to his 2020 form and easily lead the Buccaneers to a third straight division title, even in an extremely weak NFC South Division.

What will 2023 have in store for the Buccaneers? Honestly, we have no clue. The Buccaneers might be a playoff team, or they could wind up with a top-1o draft pick. A quick glance at the Bucs’ schedule shows a path to a 10-7 record and a division crown and a clear road to going 4-13 and missing the playoffs. Even with the diminished expectations, would anyone truly be surprised if the Buccaneers replaced embattled head coach Todd Bowles if the team disappoints again?

Despite having immensely talented players like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Devin White, the Buccaneers will primarily play in the 1 p.m. ET window this season. Barring any flexed games, the Bucs will play the Eagles in Week 3 on Monday Night Football and travel to Buffalo to battle Josh Allen‘s Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. Although the Bills-Buccaneers game will air on Prime Video, those who live in the Tampa Bay market can watch for free on a to-be-determined local channel.

2023-24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule

How many games will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win in 2023? You can track their complete schedule below.

Preseason

Game Buccaneers record Date and time TV Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 0-1 Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL+ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13, New York Jets 6 1-1 Saturday, August 19, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST NFL+ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, Baltimore Ravens 20 2-1 Saturday, August 26, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL+

Regular season

Game Buccaneers record Date and time TV Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears Sunday, September 17, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ABC, ESPN+ New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox BYE N/A N/A Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, October 26, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST Prime Video, TBA local network in Dallas Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, November 5, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT Fox Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans Sunday, November 12, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, November 19, 4:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT Fox Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, November 26, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers Sunday, December 3, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, December 17, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT Fox Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, December 24, 4:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Saturday, December 31, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT Fox Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, January 6, OR Sunday, January 7, TBD TBD

2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers key players

When the 2020 season ended, Baker Mayfield appeared to have cemented himself as the Cleveland Browns‘ franchise quarterback. Instead, the 2018 draft’s first overall pick is now on his fourth team in three years; Mayfield split last season between the Panthers and Rams, completing 60% of his passes for 2,163 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Mayfield, who turned 28 in April, won the Bucs’ starting quarterback job after beating out 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask.

Despite our cynicism, we don’t hate the Buccaneers’ overall roster. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin remain among the league’s top receiving duos, and 2022 third-round pick Rachaad White impressed in spurts as a rookie. With Leonard Fournette gone, White figures to be the lead back in Dave Canales‘ offense. Although Tristan Wirfs is an elite left tackle, he’s the only starting lineman remaining from the Buccaneers’ 2020 Super Bowl team. Veteran center Ryan Jensen will miss the 2023 season with a knee injury, and it remains unclear if he will ever play again.

The Buccaneers’ defense features numerous familiar names, including the fierce linebacker combo of Devin White and Lavonte David. Stout defensive tackle Vita Vea is an imposing presence when healthy, and popular safety Antoine Winfield Jr. can turn a stellar fourth season into a massive contract extension. Pay close attention to first-year pass-rusher Calijah Kancey, the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year who recorded 16 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss in three seasons at Pittsburgh.

Super Bowl 58 odds

Will Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers bring a championship back to Tampa Bay? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +600 Philadelphia Eagles +800 Buffalo Bills +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1000 San Francisco 49ers +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1300 Baltimore Ravens +1800 New York Jets +1800 Detroit Lions +2100 Los Angeles Chargers +2100 Miami Dolphins +2100 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 Cleveland Browns +3000 Minnesota Vikings +3500 Seattle Seahawks +3500 Green Bay Packers +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000

How many championships have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the 2023 season with two Super Bowl victories. You can find their complete championship history below.

Super Bowl Date Final score MVP Super Bowl 37 (XXXVII) January 26, 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21 Dexter Jackson, S Super Bowl 55 (LV) February 7, 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9 Tom Brady, QB

