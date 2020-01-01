The best anonymous VPN protection

ExpressVPN takes your privacy seriously.

Our commitment to your privacy means we never keep sensitive information and eliminate both activity logs and connection logs. Our systems are built around NOT knowing how customers use our services. ExpressVPN cannot answer questions like “Which users were connected to a given IP address at a specific time?” or “Which users accessed a particular website?” because we simply never possess that data.

Other VPN providers claim “no logs” on their privacy policies without going into much detail. Do they know if customers manage to use their apps successfully? Can they enforce a limit on simultaneous usage from more than five devices?

If a provider claims to “know nothing” but won’t answer simple questions about what they specifically do or don’t know, then it would be reasonable to question their claims of “no logs.” Unfortunately, most providers lack transparency when it comes to what matters most to VPN users: your privacy.