The best anonymous VPN protection

Our commitment to your privacy means we never keep sensitive information and eliminate both activity logs and connection logs. Our systems are built around NOT knowing how customers use our services. ExpressVPN cannot answer questions like “Which users were connected to a given IP address at a specific time?” or “Which users accessed a particular website?” because we simply never possess that data.
Other VPN providers claim “no logs” on their privacy policies without going into much detail. Do they know if customers manage to use their apps successfully? Can they enforce a limit on simultaneous usage from more than five devices?
If a provider claims to “know nothing” but won’t answer simple questions about what they specifically do or don’t know, then it would be reasonable to question their claims of “no logs.” Unfortunately, most providers lack transparency when it comes to what matters most to VPN users: your privacy.
To protect our customers’ privacy, ExpressVPN only keeps the bare minimum information required to operate a highly reliable VPN service at scale. For more details, please review ExpressVPN’s Privacy Policy. In addition, independent audit professionals from PwC exhaustively examined our code and interviewed our team members in order to confirm whether our VPN servers were in compliance with our privacy policy, including our policy of not collecting activity logs or connection logs. The audit also checked that TrustedServer technology operates as we’ve described. Learn more about the independent audit report.