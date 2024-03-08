How to watch F1 free on RTBF securely with a VPN

Belgian Formula 1 fans are in luck as they can watch free F1 live streams throughout the entire 2024 racing calendar! Belgian broadcaster RTBF will show every grand prix—from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi—for free online, and local fans can stream securely online with ExpressVPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location in Belgium Visit RTBF . Find the F1 grand prix you want to live stream and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch RTBF from another country?

Some users might watch RTBF by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch Formula 1 races in 2024?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch Formula 1 races on RTBF, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to watch RTBF on different devices

iOS

The RTBF iOS app lets you watch races live or on-demand using your Apple mobile or tablet! Just download the official RTBF app to get started.

Android

The RTBF app for Android devices lets you stream the races live and on-demand on your Android mobile or tablet, as well as on your Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices. You can also cast from a browser using Google Chromecast.

Mac

Belgian F1 fans who own a Mac and want to securely watch free F1 live streams on RTBF using their VPN can do so easily—simply connect to an ExpressVPN server in Belgium and live stream the races from the RTBF website on your browser. You can also cast from a browser to your TV using Apple Airplay.

Windows

Belgian F1 fans who want to securely live stream every single F1 GP on their Windows computer can connect to a secure ExpressVPN server in Belgium and visit the RTBF website to watch securely—and free!

2024 Formula 1 schedule

RTBF has broadcasting rights for free F1 live streams for the entire 2024 grand prix season, so be sure to check the table below or RTBF’s F1 page to see when and which races are available to stream. Race dates and times are subject to change.

Race Date and time Venue Broadcaster Winner Bahrain Grand Prix Saturday, March 2, 6 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir RTBF Max Verstappen Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah RTBF Max Verstappen Australian Grand Prix Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m. local time / 12 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMT Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne RTBF Carlos Sainz Jr. Japanese Grand Prix Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m. local time / 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. BST Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka RTBF Max Verstappen Chinese Grand Prix Sunday, April 21, 3 p.m. local time / 3 a.m. local time / 8 a.m. BST Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai RTBF Max Verstappen Miami Grand Prix Sunday, May 5, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida RTBF Lando Norris Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Sunday, May 19, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Imola Circuit, Imola RTBF Max Verstappen Monaco Grand Prix Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Circuit de Monaco, Monaco RTBF Charles Leclerc Canadian Grand Prix Sunday, June 9, 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal RTBF Max Verstappen Spanish Grand Prix Sunday, June 23, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló RTBF Max Verstappen Austrian Grand Prix Sunday, June 30, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Red Bull Ring, Spielberg RTBF George Russell British Grand Prix Sunday, July 7, 3 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone RTBF Lewis Hamilton Hungarian Grand Prix Sunday, July 21, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Hungaroring, Mogyoród RTBF Oscar Piastri Belgian Grand Prix Sunday, July 28, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot RTBF Lewis Hamilton Dutch Grand Prix Sunday, August 25, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort RTBF Italian Grand Prix Sunday, September 1, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Monza Circuit, Monza RTBF Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sunday, September 15, 3 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST Baku City Circuit, Baku RTBF Singapore Grand Prix Sunday, September 22, 8 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. BST Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore RTBF United States Grand Prix Sunday, October 20, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas RTBF Mexico City Grand Prix Sunday, October 27, 2 p.m. local time / 4 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City RTBF São Paulo Grand Prix Sunday, November 3, 2 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo RTBF Las Vegas Grand Prix Saturday, November 16, 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. GMT Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, Nevada RTBF Qatar Grand Prix Sunday, December 1, 8 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT Lusail International Circuit, Lusail RTBF Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Sunday, December 8, 6 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi RTBF

