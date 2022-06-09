Founded in 1892, the Top 14 is one of Europe’s three major rugby union leagues and the highest level of the French National Rugby League (LNR).

Current teams play for opportunities to be either promoted or relegated between the Top 14 and Rugby Pro D2. The league brings together the 14 best French rugby teams, for a 26-game season from August to June. The top six teams progress to a knockout-style playoff to determine the champion.

Watch the Top 14 live on Canal+

Price: 20 EUR/month and up



Canal+ will broadcast some games of the top 14 2021 – 2022 live. A 30-day free trial is offered.

To live stream the Top 14 on Canal+:

Live stream Top 14 rugby on Premier Sports

Price: 10 GBP/month and up



Premier Sports will broadcast a selection of Top 14 2021–22 matches live online. Premier Sports is also a great way to watch other rugby tournaments including the United Rugby Championship and Rugby League, as well as sports including soccer.

To watch Top 14 rugby matches live on Premier Sports:

Watch the Top 14 live on ESPN+

Price: 7 USD/month and up



ESPN+ will broadcast select 2021 – 2022 top 14 matches live.

To watch the Top 14 live on ESPN+:

