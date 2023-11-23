The 2023–24 Premiership Rugby season runs October 13, 2023–June 8, 2024, and features some of the world’s top international rugby players. Defending champion Saracens will need to be at its best to hold off the challenge of Sale, Bath, and Exeter. British fans can watch select Premiership Rugby games free on ITVX, with many of the other games showing on TNT Sports, while fans Down Under can live stream every game live on Stan Sport (Australia) and Sky Sport Now (New Zealand). Read on to learn all the ways to securely watch Premiership Rugby live streams from your country!

How to watch 2023-24 Premiership Rugby online

You can securely watch Premiership Rugby live streams with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British rugby fans can connect to a server in the UK to watch free games on ITVX or those carried by TNT Sports Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch and find the game you want to watch. Enjoy the rugby!

Can I use a VPN to watch Premiership Rugby from another country?

Some users watch the Premiership Rugby by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching Premiership Rugby

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming Premiership Rugby. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Where to watch 2023-24 Premiership Rugby in your country?

Watch Premiership Rugby in the UK

ITVX

Price: Free

British fans can watch select Premiership Rugby matches for free online through ITVX, as well as a weekly highlights program, up until the end of the 2023–24 season. Four Premiership Rugby matches can be watched on ITVX, in addition to the final. Check the schedule before games to see if they’re showing.

Note: You may need a valid UK postcode, e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU.

How to Watch Premiership Rugby Free on ITVX

Discovery+

Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)

Channels: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4



British fans can watch three Premiership Rugby matches every weekend on TNT Sports, available in the UK through Discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. Along with live coverage, viewers get full match replays, extended highlights, and real-time highlight clips from simultaneous live fixtures, and can choose from multiple camera angles. TNT Sports is also the home of the Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup, making it a great choice for British fans!

Watch Discovery+ With a VPN

Watch Premiership Rugby in Australia

Stan Sport

Price: 10 AUD/month (on top of 15 AUD/month Stan subscription)

Aussie fans can watch every match of 2023–24 Premiership Rugby season ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. Stan Sport is available as an add-on package (10/AUD month) on top of a Stan subscription (15 AUD/month). The Australian broadcaster also offers a seven-day free trial, which is handy if you only want to watch one particular game.

Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.

Watch Premiership Rugby in New Zealand

Sky Sport Now

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Country: New Zealand

Sky Sport Now gives you live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching Premiership Rugby live streams for the entire 2023–24 season. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select matches.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.

Watch Premiership Rugby in Europe

Ziggo

Price: 15 EUR/month

Country: Netherlands

Dutch fans can watch Premiership Rugby live streams on Ziggo Sports’ Total package, which gives you six channels across F1, tennis, soccer, and more.

Watch Premiership Rugby in the United States

The Rugby Network (TRN)

Price: 7 USD/month or 60 USD/year

US rugby fans can watch live streams of all Premiership Rugby matches in the 2023/24 season with The Rugby Network (TRN). As a bonus, the streaming service also carries Major League Rugby, the top professional rugby union competition in North America.

Watch Premiership Rugby in Canada

Sportsnet+

Price: 35 CAD/month or 250 CAD/year

Canadian fans can watch all Premiership Rugby games online through Sportsnet+’s Premium package. Rugby fans can also enjoy watching all the games from the United Rugby Championship’s 2023-24 season on Sportsnet+ Premium!

When does the 2023-24 Premiership Rugby start?

Round 1 of the 2023-24 Premiership Rugby season kicks off on Friday, October 13, with Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers (7:45 pm BST).

2023-24 Premiership Rugby schedule

You can find a complete fixture schedule on the official Premiership Rugby site.

What teams will compete in the 2023-24 Premiership Rugby season?

The 2023–24 season is the first since 1996 to feature just 10 teams (with Wasps, Worcester Warriors, and London Irish all going into administration): Bath, Bristol, Exeter, Gloucester, Harlequins, Leicester, Newcastle, Northampton, Sale, and Saracens.

