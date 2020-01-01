Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Best VPN extension for Microsoft Edge

Protect all of your browsing activity with a Microsoft Edge VPN extension

Compatible with Windows and Mac

Get ExpressVPN See Features

Got ExpressVPN? Download the Edge extension now.

ExpressVPN browser extension for Microsoft Edge.
ExpressVPN browser extension interface for Microsoft Edge.

ExpressVPN extension for Microsoft Edge: Features

Easy as 1, 2, 3

Connect for instant VPN protection, right from your Microsoft Edge browser window.

Multilingual interface

Prefer something besides English? ExpressVPN for Edge is available in any of 16 other languages.

WebRTC blocking

Safeguards your privacy by stopping websites from finding out your location and IP address.

Location spoofing

Changes your Edge geolocation data to match the IP address of the VPN location to which you’re connected.

HTTPS Everywhere, powered by EFF

Always redirects you to the more-secure HTTPS version of the websites you access, even if you aren’t connected to ExpressVPN.

Dark mode

The optional dark mode brings a sharper edge to Microsoft Edge (formerly Internet Explorer).

Get ExpressVPN

Video: Check out dark mode

Introducing dark mode for ExpressVPN's browser extensions

Why choose ExpressVPN?

More VPN locations

Connect your Edge browser to a huge network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Network Lock kill switch

Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.

Split tunneling

Choose which apps use ExpressVPN and which apps don’t when you’re connected.

Advanced leak protection

Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Unblock the websites you love

Access content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and more.

Stream videos and music

Enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC, Spotify, and more—with privacy, security, and blazing-fast speeds.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Connect to ExpressVPN’s server network with an Edge VPN extension

Access thousands of VPN proxy servers in 160 locations in 94 countries from anywhere in the world.