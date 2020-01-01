Best VPN extension for Microsoft Edge

Easy as 1, 2, 3
Connect for instant VPN protection, right from your Microsoft Edge browser window.
Multilingual interface
Prefer something besides English? ExpressVPN for Edge is available in any of 16 other languages.
WebRTC blocking
Safeguards your privacy by stopping websites from finding out your location and IP address.
Location spoofing
Changes your Edge geolocation data to match the IP address of the VPN location to which you’re connected.
HTTPS Everywhere, powered by EFF
Always redirects you to the more-secure HTTPS version of the websites you access, even if you aren’t connected to ExpressVPN.
Dark mode
The optional dark mode brings a sharper edge to Microsoft Edge (formerly Internet Explorer).