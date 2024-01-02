How to watch 2023-24 EuroLeague matches

Great news: you can watch EuroLeague live streams throughout the 2023-24 season with ExpressVPN! You just need to follow a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Brits who want to stream a UK broadcaster can connect to a secure server in the United Kingdom. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as EuroLeague TV or TNT Sports. Enjoy the basketball!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to stream the EuroLeague from another country?

Some users watch the EuroLeague by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching the EuroLeague

ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

EuroLeague TV

Price: 18 USD/month and up

Basketball fans can catch every EuroLeague match through EuroLeague TV, which offers monthly and yearly subscriptions. A daily pass is also available for 8 USD/day.

Where to watch the 2023-24 EuroLeague in your country

United States

ESPN+

Price: 11 USD/month

ESPN+ is a great way to enjoy ESPN content, including select EuroLeague matches, without cable. Please note ESPN+ does not currently offer a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

United Kingdom

Discovery+

Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)

Channels: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4

Watch live streams of EuroLeague games, including all featuring the London Lions, in the UK with TNT Sports, included in Discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. In addition to cricket, it’s also a great way to watch other sports, including UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League soccer, as well as premium sports leagues like Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, boxing, and WWE.

Watch Discovery+ With a VPN

When will the 2023-24 EuroLeague start?

The 2023-24 EuroLeague season began October 5, 2023, and will end April 12, 2024.

2023-24 EuroLeague schedule

EuroLeague basketball is underway! You can find the complete EuroLeague schedule here.

