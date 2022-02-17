If you’re looking for badminton live streaming solutions, you’ve come to the right place. This streaming guide will provide you with options for live streaming BWF action all season long.

How to live stream BWF Badminton

You can stream the biggest badminton events of the year in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the service you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the Indian broadcast, connect to a server in Mumbai or Chennai. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like Hotstar (India) or BT Sport (UK) , and find the event you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy!

Watch badminton for free on BWF TV on YouTube

Price: Free

BWF TV is an excellent source of free badminton coverage including both live streams and full matches after the fact. Coverage is often restricted in the region where the events themselves are taking place, which means they need to be accessed from I.P. addresses somewhere where there are not local broadcasts – like the United States or Canada.

Watch badminton in India

Hotstar India

Price: Approximately 20 USD/year

Hotstar streams the Badminton World Championships, is more affordable than many other services, and comes bundled with Disney+, making it an appealing all-around option.

Watch badminton in the UK

BT Sport

Price: From 15 GBP/month and up

Living in the UK? BT Sport is your best bet for catching live badminton streams, and it’s available as an add-on to Sky Sports. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a valid UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

Badminton FAQs

What does BWF mean in badminton?

BWF stands for Badminton World Federation. The BWF is the sport’s governing body. It was established in 1934 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

What are the most prestigious badminton tournaments?

The Summer Olympics are generally considered the most prestigious tournament in the sport, followed by the BWF World Championships. Other tournaments of note include the All-England Open, Uber Cup, Sudirman Cup, and Thomas Cup.

Who are the top badminton players in the world?

While the rankings are constantly changing, the top-ranked players at the start of 2022 were Mithun Manjanath on the men’s side and Malvika Bansod on the women’s. Both players are from India. The current reigning world champions are Singaporean Loh Kean Yew on the men’s side and women’s player Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, with Japan, China, and Thailand holding the various doubles titles. Find the current rankings on the BWF website.

How are the BWF rankings calculated?

The rankings formula is complicated, but it essentially boils down to players’ performance in the last 52 weeks in recognized tournaments. The more a player wins or advances deep into tournaments, the higher their rank.

2022 BWF Events

There are currently 141 tournaments on the BWF calendar. If you’re looking for dates, event category or host city of any of them, you can find a detailed rundown on the BWF website.