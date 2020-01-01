About ExpressVPN

Founded in 2009, ExpressVPN is one of the world’s largest providers of VPN services, enabling users to protect their privacy and security online with just a few clicks. The company’s award-winning software for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, and browsers secures user information and identities with best-in-class encryption and leakproofing.

With 3,000+ servers across 94 countries and new servers added each week, ExpressVPN provides a fast connection wherever users are and offers uncensored access to sites and services from around the world. Based in the British Virgin Islands, ExpressVPN has a globally distributed team working in cities including Toronto, Lisbon, London, Zagreb, Singapore, Hong Kong, Perth, Manila, and Tokyo.

A vocal advocate for internet freedom and privacy, ExpressVPN is a proud financial supporter of nonprofit organizations fighting to protect digital rights, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Internet Defense League, OpenMedia, and others.