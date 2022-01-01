Get the best Servus TV VPN
From streaming live sports like Champions League and Formula 1, to watching a library of German and English content, ServusTV has it all.
What is ServusTV?
ServusTV is touted as Austria’s biggest private broadcaster, known even outside of Austria for its live streams of popular sports events such as the UEFA Champions League, tennis, Formula 1, and MotoGP. And yes, everything’s available to stream for free via its online streaming platform, ServusTV On.
With ExpressVPN, you can watch ServusTV live privately and securely from any network, even public Wi-Fi. Best of all, you won’t have to worry about buffering or slow speeds with our ultra-fast server network.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and ServusTV Terms & Conditions for more details.
How to stream on your TV with ExpressVPN
Using ExpressVPN means secure streaming in blazing-fast HD! Here are four ways to stream with a VPN:
Download the app to a smart TV. If you have a TV that can install the ExpressVPN app directly, such as Amazon Fire TV or Android TV, just search for the app and install!
Connect via HDMI cable. Simply run an HDMI cable from another device with ExpressVPN installed to your TV. Don’t have an HDMI cable handy? Try mirroring or casting instead.
Use MediaStreamer. Though MediaStreamer doesn’t offer the privacy protection of a VPN, it works with devices like Apple TV and gaming consoles that normally can’t install a VPN.
Use a VPN-enabled router. With ExpressVPN installed on your router every device in your home—including your smart TV or gaming console—can enjoy all the benefits of a VPN. This even covers devices that can’t install a VPN directly.
Besides smart TVs, ExpressVPN also works with a wide range of devices—and you can connect up to 5 at the same time with a single subscription!
FAQ: VPN for ServusTV
Is ServusTV free to watch?
Yes, ServusTV is completely free to watch online.
Does ServusTV work with a VPN?
Yes! ExpressVPN is optimized to work with ServusTV, as well as most other streaming services, so you can securely stream as much as you want. Using ExpressVPN also bypasses restrictions set by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network, all while defeating ISP throttling that may be slowing your connection.
Will using a VPN slow down my ServusTV streams?
Usually, no. While all VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, so users rarely notice a difference. In some cases, using a VPN to stream ServusTV may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
What devices can I watch ServusTV on?
ServusTV is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
Computers, including Mac and Windows
Consoles and smart TVs
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
