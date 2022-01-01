Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Secure your passwords with ExpressVPN Keys

Generate, store, and fill passwords for your favorite sites and services with ExpressVPN Keys—included in your VPN subscription at no extra cost.

Get Beta for ChromeGet Beta for Android
List of logins and passwords saved in ExpressVPN Keys.
ExpressVPN Keys logo.

What is ExpressVPN Keys?

ExpressVPN Keys lets you take control of your password security. You can generate unique, complex passwords that are hard to hack, store them in a secure digital vault, then fill your logins with just a click. The password manager makes your online experience easier, faster, and more secure. 

ExpressVPN Keys is the latest security innovation from the team behind our industry-leading VPN, TrustedServer technology, and the Lightway VPN protocol. With the launch of the password manager, ExpressVPN broadens the ways it protects your digital footprint and your passwords. It’s more protection for the same price.

ExpressVPN Keys saved logins including Instagram.

Keep your logins safe

Forget about having to remember all your passwords—and resetting them when you forget. Using ExpressVPN Keys means you only need to remember one password to manage all the logins you use every day, from your favorite sites and streaming services to your email and online banking.

Just like our industry-leading VPN, ExpressVPN Keys follows industry best practices for secure app development and cloud infrastructure, with threat modeling and security assessments led by our team of experts. 

The password manager uses zero-knowledge encryption, which means that only you have access to your logins. Your logins are only ever decrypted on your devices when you unlock ExpressVPN Keys using your primary password or biometrics. There’s only one key, and it’s in your hands. Even we can’t see your passwords.

Generate strong passwords with ExpressVPN Keys.

Generate strong passwords

No more using weak passwords, reusing passwords, or repeating password patterns across several accounts—all practices that leave your accounts vulnerable. Level up your password security by using ExpressVPN’s password manager to generate unique, complex passwords with just a click.

Fill passwords quickly with just a click or a tap with ExpressVPN Keys.

Sign in faster with just one click

No more typos or searching for symbols. ExpressVPN Keys remembers your passwords, so you don’t have to—then fills them with just a click.

Access logins saved in ExpressVPN Keys across all your devices.

Access across all your devices

Take your passwords wherever you go. Available in beta as a Chrome extension for your computer and built into the ExpressVPN Android mobile app*, ExpressVPN Keys syncs your logins across devices.

*The beta version of ExpressVPN Keys for iOS is still in development.

ExpressVPN Keys is included with your subscription at no extra cost.

No extra costs, no limits

ExpressVPN Keys offers the security and peace of mind of a premium password manager without the premium price tag because it’s included in your ExpressVPN subscription at no extra cost.

The password manager is free to use, even after your VPN subscription expires.

Unlike your memory—and some other password managers—there’s no limit to the number of logins you can save in ExpressVPN Keys or devices you can use it on.

FAQ: ExpressVPN Keys beta

On which devices and platforms can I use the password manager?
How do I download and install the password manager?
If I have the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension, do I also need the ExpressVPN app?
Can I import my logins from another password manager?
What is the best free password manager?
Is the password manager secure?
Can password managers protect against phishing attacks?
Why is password security important?
Are password managers worth it?
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

More protection for the same price

Don’t have ExpressVPN yet? Secure your online activity with the VPN and your logins with the password manager, all with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN