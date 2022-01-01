Keep your logins safe

Forget about having to remember all your passwords—and resetting them when you forget. Using ExpressVPN Keys means you only need to remember one password to manage all the logins you use every day, from your favorite sites and streaming services to your email and online banking.

Just like our industry-leading VPN, ExpressVPN Keys follows industry best practices for secure app development and cloud infrastructure, with threat modeling and security assessments led by our team of experts.

The password manager uses zero-knowledge encryption, which means that only you have access to your logins. Your logins are only ever decrypted on your devices when you unlock ExpressVPN Keys using your primary password or biometrics. There’s only one key, and it’s in your hands. Even we can’t see your passwords.