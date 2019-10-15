Stream UEFA Euro 2021 live on Zattoo
Price: Free
Channels: ITV and BBC One
BBC and ITV hold UK broadcasting rights for the 2021 UEFA Euro (officially branded as Euro 2020). Zattoo Switzerland is a great way to watch all ITV and BBC channels live and free. To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Switzerland.
- Sign up at Zattoo.
- Enjoy watching!
Stream the 2021 UEFA Euro live on RTÉ Player
Price: Free
Channels: RTE and RTE 2
RTE holds broadcasting rights for the 2021 UEFA Euro in Ireland. You can watch all matches live and for free on RTÉ Player, with no email address required. To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Ireland.
- Go to RTE Player.
- Enjoy watching!
Watch UEFA Euro 2021 live streams on TF1 and M6
Price: Free
Channels: TF1 and M6
The official broadcasters of the UEFA Euro 2021 (also known as UEFA Euro 2020) in France are the free-to-air channels TF1 and M6. The broadcasters will share coverage for 23 of the 51 total matches (including all France, semi-final, and final games). Signing up is easy and completely free. The stream commentary is in French.
To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in France.
- Go to TF1 Direct or 6play and sign up. You may need to enter a valid French postal code (e.g., 75008, 75116).
- Enjoy your stream!
Note: Check the official TF1 and M6 schedules to know when to tune in.
Stream the 2021 UEFA Euro Championship live online on RAI
Price: Free
RAI has the official Italian broadcasting rights for the 2021 UEFA Euro Championship. The best part? The stream is completely free on its platform RaiPlay!
Check the RAI TV Guide for details. The stream commentary is in Italian. To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Italy.
- Go to RAI.
- Start watching for free!
Watch the UEFA Euro 2021 live stream on ARD and ZDF
Price: Free
Channels: ARD and ZDF
ARD and ZDF will show every 2021 UEFA European Football Championship match live for free. This stream is in German. Check the official ARD and ZDF schedules to know when to tune in.
To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Germany.
- Go to Das Erste or ZDF and sign up.
- Enjoy the stream!
Stream UEFA Euro 2021 (Euro 2020) on Sling TV
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC
Sling TV Orange offers all channels for watching the 2021 UEFA Euro in the U.S.
You can watch the Euro 2021 live on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will televise 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will air seven matches, and ABC will air five matches (check the schedule below for details). A seven-day free trial is available for Sling TV Orange.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Sign up on Sling TV Orange (30 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
- Tune in and enjoy.
Watch the 2021 Euro Cup on YouTube TV
Price: 50 USD/month
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC
YouTube TV also offers every channel that carries the 2021 UEFA Euro.
You can watch the Euro 2021 live on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will televise 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will air seven matches, and ABC will air five matches (check the schedule below for details). A five-day free trial is available for YouTube TV.
To watch on YouTube TV:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to YouTube TV and sign up (50 USD/month). You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
- Kick back and enjoy!
Stream the UEFA Euro Cup live on Hulu
Price: 55 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC
Hulu also offers every channel the 2021 UEFA Euro is broadcasted on.
You can watch the Euro 2021 live on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will televise 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will air seven matches, and ABC will air five matches (check the schedule below for details). A seven-day free trial is available for Hulu.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to Hulu and sign up (55 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
- Tune in to the action.
Watch the 2021 Euro Cup on AT&T TV Now
Price: 55 USD/month
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC
Looking for another streaming option? You can also watch the games live on AT&T TV Now.
The event is televised on ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will televise 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will air seven, and ABC will air five matches (check the schedule below for details). A seven-day free trial is available for AT&T TV Now.
To watch the Euro Cup on AT&T TV Now:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to AT&T TV Now and sign up (55 USD/month). You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
- Cheer on your favorite teams.
Watch the 2021 Euro Cup on BBC and ITV
Price: Free
Channels: BBC One & ITV
The BBC and ITV own the UK broadcasting rights for the 2021 UEFA European Football Championship. The best part? You can watch the event for free!
To enjoy the UEFA Euro on the BBC and ITV:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Sign up for BBC iPlayer and ITV. You may need to enter a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
- Start watching for free.
Listen to Euro Cup games on Talksport radio
Talksport radio in the UK will provide an audio broadcast of the 2021 UEFA Euro Championship.
To listen with added privacy and security:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Go to Talksport.com and click on “Listen Live”.
- Enjoy your live audio broadcasts.
Watch 2021 UEFA Euro highlights on YouTube
Check out the latest highlights and more on the UEFA YouTube channel.
To watch highlights of the UEFA Euro 2021:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
- Go to the UEFA YouTube channel.
- Enjoy the highlights.
Stream UEFA Euro Cup content on UEFA.tv
Attention, football fanatics. The UEFA.tv network has loads of useful information on all UEFA competitions. Head over to UEFA.tv for live streams of youth, women’s, and Futsal matches. They’ve also got other great content like video on demand, magazine shows, live UEFA match coverage, and more.
To watch UEFA.tv with a VPN for added privacy and security:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location closest to you.
- Go to UEFA.tv and register.
- Enjoy the content.
When will the 2021 UEFA Euro be held?
The 2021 UEFA Euro (officially branded as UEFA Euro 2020, since it was postponed from last year) will begin on June 11 and end with the final on July 11, 2021. The tournament will showcase 24 men’s national teams from nations affiliated with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).
Venues and hosts for the UEFA Euro 2021
Each city will hold three group stage matches, in addition to one match (either in the round of 16 or quarter-finals).
This is where the matches will take place for Euro 2021:
- Group stage, round of 16, semi-finals, and final: London (England)
- Group stage and quarter-finals: Munich (Germany), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Rome (Italy)
- Group stage and round of 16: Copenhagen (Denmark), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Dublin (Republic of Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland)
|Host
|Venue
|Capacity
|London, England
|Wembley Stadium
|90,000
|Munich, Germany
|Allianz Arena
|75,000
|Rome, Italy
|Stadio Olimpico
|72,698
|Baku, Azerbaijan
|Olympic Stadium
|68,700
|Saint Petersburg, Russia
|Krestovsky Stadium
|68,134
|Budapest, Hungary
|Puskás Aréna
|67,889
|Bucharest, Romania
|Arena Natională
|55,600
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Johan Cruyff Arena
|54,990
|Bilbao, Spain
|San Mamés
|53,332
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Hampden Park
|52,063
|Dublin, Ireland
|Aviva Stadium
|51,700
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Parken Stadium
|38,065
2021 UEFA Euro Cup groups and teams
|Group
|Contestants
|Group A
|Turkey, Italy, Wales, and Switzerland
|Group B
|Denmark, Finland, Belgium, and Russia
|Group C
|Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, and North Macedonia
|Group D
|England, Croatia, Scotland, and Czech Republic
|Group E
|Spain, Sweden, Poland, and Slovakia
|Group F
|Hungary, Portugal, France, and Germany
Infographic: Best ways to stream the 2021 UEFA Euro
Full 2021 UEFA Euro schedule and games
Here’s the official game schedule for UEFA Euro 2020. Don’t forget to tune in on time!
|Date and time
|Match
|Where to watch
|Group Stage
|June 11, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Turkey 0-3 Italy (opening game)
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 12, 2021 at 9 a.m.
|Wales 1-1 Switzerland
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 12, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Denmark 0-1 Finland
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 12, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Belgium 3-0 Russia
|ABC or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 13, 2021 at 9 a.m.
|England 1-0 Croatia
|ESPN 2 or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 13, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Austria 3-1 North Macedonia
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 13, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 14, 2021 at 9 a.m.
|Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 14, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Poland 1-2 Slovakia
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 14, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Spain 0-0 Sweden
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 15, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Hungary 0-3 Portugal
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 15, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|France 1-0 Germany
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 16, 2021 at 9 a.m.
|Finland 0-1 Russia
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 16, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Turkey 0-2 Wales
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 16, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Italy 3-0 Switzerland
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 17, 2021 at 9 a.m.
|Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 17, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Denmark 1-2 Belgium
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 17, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Netherlands 2-0 Austria
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 18, 2021 at 9 a.m.
|Sweden 1-0 Slovakia
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 18, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 18, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|England 0-0 Scotland
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 19, 2021 at 9 a.m.
|Hungary 1-1 France
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 19, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Portugal 2-4 Germany
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 19, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Spain 1-1 Poland
|ABC or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 20, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Switzerland 3-1 Turkey
|ESPN 2 or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 20, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Italy 1-0 Wales
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 21, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 21, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Ukraine 0-1 Austria
|ESPN 2 or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 21, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Russia 1-4 Denmark
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 21, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Finland 0-2 Belgium
|ESPN 2 or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 22, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Czech Republic 0-1 England
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 22, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Croatia 3-1 Scotland
|ESPN 2 or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 23, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Slovakia 0-5 Spain
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 23, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Sweden 3-2 Poland
|ESPN 2 or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 23, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Portugal 2-2 France
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 23, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Germany 2-2 Hungary
|ESPN 2 or BBC (Zattoo)
|Knockout Phase
|June 26, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Wales 0-4 Denmark
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 26, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Italy 2-1 Austria
|ABC or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 27, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 27, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Belgium 1-0 Portugal
|ABC or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 28, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Croatia 3-5 Spain
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 28, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|France 3-3 Switzerland
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|June 29, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|England 2-0 Germany
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|June 29, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Sweden 1-2 Ukraine
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|Quarter-finals
|July 2, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Switzerland 1-1 (1-3) Spain
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|July 2, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Belgium 1-2 Italy
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|July 3, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|July 3, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Ukraine 0-4 England
|ABC or BBC (Zattoo)
|Semi-finals
|July 6, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Italy 1-1 (4-2) Spain
|ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
|July 8, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|England 2-1 Denmark
|ESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
|Final
|July 11, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|Italy 1-1 (3-2) England
|ESPN or BBC and ITV (Zattoo)
