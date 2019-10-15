Home Stream Sports football UEFA Euro

How to watch the Euro Final 2021: UEFA Euro online streams

Updated: September 24, 2021
Stream UEFA Euro 2021 live on Zattoo

Price: Free

Channels: ITV and BBC One

BBC and ITV hold UK broadcasting rights for the 2021 UEFA Euro (officially branded as Euro 2020). Zattoo Switzerland is a great way to watch all ITV and BBC channels live and free. To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Switzerland.
  3. Sign up at Zattoo.
  4. Enjoy watching!

Learn more about watching Zattoo with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

[Want to stay up-to-date on all the biggest events in the world of sports? Sign up for the ExpressVPN sports newsletter.]

Stream the 2021 UEFA Euro live on RTÉ Player

Price: Free

Channels: RTE and RTE 2

RTE holds broadcasting rights for the 2021 UEFA Euro in Ireland. You can watch all matches live and for free on RTÉ Player, with no email address required. To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Ireland.
  3. Go to RTE Player.
  4. Enjoy watching!

Learn more about streaming RTÉ Player with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch UEFA Euro 2021 live streams on TF1 and M6

Price: Free

Channels: TF1 and M6

The official broadcasters of the UEFA Euro 2021 (also known as UEFA Euro 2020) in France are the free-to-air channels TF1 and M6. The broadcasters will share coverage for 23 of the 51 total matches (including all France, semi-final, and final games). Signing up is easy and completely free. The stream commentary is in French.

To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in France.
  3. Go to TF1 Direct or 6play and sign up. You may need to enter a valid French postal code (e.g., 75008, 75116).
  4. Enjoy your stream!

Note: Check the official TF1 and M6 schedules to know when to tune in.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream the 2021 UEFA Euro Championship live online on RAI

Price: Free

RAI has the official Italian broadcasting rights for the 2021 UEFA Euro Championship. The best part? The stream is completely free on its platform RaiPlay!

Check the RAI TV Guide for details. The stream commentary is in Italian. To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Italy.
  3. Go to RAI.
  4. Start watching for free!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch the UEFA Euro 2021 live stream on ARD and ZDF

Price: Free

Channels: ARD and ZDF

ARD and ZDF will show every 2021 UEFA European Football Championship match live for free. This stream is in German. Check the official ARD and ZDF schedules to know when to tune in.

To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Germany.
  3. Go to Das Erste or ZDF and sign up.
  4. Enjoy the stream!

Learn more about watching ARD and ZDF with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream UEFA Euro 2021 (Euro 2020) on Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC

Sling TV Orange offers all channels for watching the 2021 UEFA Euro in the U.S.

You can watch the Euro 2021 live on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will televise 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will air seven matches, and ABC will air five matches (check the schedule below for details). A seven-day free trial is available for Sling TV Orange.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Sign up on Sling TV Orange (30 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
  4. Tune in and enjoy.

Learn more about watching Sling TV with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch the 2021 Euro Cup on YouTube TV

Price: 50 USD/month

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC

YouTube TV also offers every channel that carries the 2021 UEFA Euro.

You can watch the Euro 2021 live on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will televise 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will air seven matches, and ABC will air five matches (check the schedule below for details). A five-day free trial is available for YouTube TV.

To watch on YouTube TV:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to YouTube TV and sign up (50 USD/month). You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
  4. Kick back and enjoy!

Learn more about streaming YouTube TV with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream the UEFA Euro Cup live on Hulu

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC

Hulu also offers every channel the 2021 UEFA Euro is broadcasted on.

You can watch the Euro 2021 live on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will televise 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will air seven matches, and ABC will air five matches (check the schedule below for details). A seven-day free trial is available for Hulu.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Go to Hulu and sign up (55 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
  4. Tune in to the action.

Learn more about watching Hulu with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch the 2021 Euro Cup on AT&T TV Now

Price: 55 USD/month

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC

Looking for another streaming option? You can also watch the games live on AT&T TV Now.

The event is televised on ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will televise 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will air seven, and ABC will air five matches (check the schedule below for details). A seven-day free trial is available for AT&T TV Now.

To watch the Euro Cup on AT&T TV Now:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Go to AT&T TV Now and sign up (55 USD/month). You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
  4. Cheer on your favorite teams.

Learn more about streaming AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch the 2021 Euro Cup on BBC and ITV

Price: Free

Channels: BBC One & ITV

The BBC and ITV own the UK broadcasting rights for the 2021 UEFA European Football Championship. The best part? You can watch the event for free!

To enjoy the UEFA Euro on the BBC and ITV:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the UK.
  3. Sign up for BBC iPlayer and ITV. You may need to enter a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
  4. Start watching for free.

Learn more about streaming BBC iPlayer and ITV with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Listen to Euro Cup games on Talksport radio

Talksport radio in the UK will provide an audio broadcast of the 2021 UEFA Euro Championship.

To listen with added privacy and security:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the UK.
  3. Go to Talksport.com and click on “Listen Live”.
  4. Enjoy your live audio broadcasts.

Watch 2021 UEFA Euro highlights on YouTube

Check out the latest highlights and more on the UEFA YouTube channel.

To watch highlights of the UEFA Euro 2021:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
  3. Go to the UEFA YouTube channel.
  4. Enjoy the highlights.

Stream UEFA Euro Cup content on UEFA.tv

Attention, football fanatics. The UEFA.tv network has loads of useful information on all UEFA competitions. Head over to UEFA.tv for live streams of youth, women’s, and Futsal matches. They’ve also got other great content like video on demand, magazine shows, live UEFA match coverage, and more.

To watch UEFA.tv with a VPN for added privacy and security:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location closest to you.
  3. Go to UEFA.tv and register.
  4. Enjoy the content.

When will the 2021 UEFA Euro be held?

The 2021 UEFA Euro (officially branded as UEFA Euro 2020, since it was postponed from last year) will begin on June 11 and end with the final on July 11, 2021. The tournament will showcase 24 men’s national teams from nations affiliated with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

Venues and hosts for the UEFA Euro 2021

Each city will hold three group stage matches, in addition to one match (either in the round of 16 or quarter-finals).

This is where the matches will take place for Euro 2021:

  • Group stage, round of 16, semi-finals, and final: London (England)
  • Group stage and quarter-finals: Munich (Germany), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Rome (Italy)
  • Group stage and round of 16: Copenhagen (Denmark), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Dublin (Republic of Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland)
HostVenueCapacity
London, EnglandWembley Stadium90,000
Munich, GermanyAllianz Arena75,000
Rome, ItalyStadio Olimpico72,698
Baku, AzerbaijanOlympic Stadium68,700
Saint Petersburg, RussiaKrestovsky Stadium68,134
Budapest, HungaryPuskás Aréna67,889
Bucharest, RomaniaArena Natională55,600
Amsterdam, NetherlandsJohan Cruyff Arena54,990
Bilbao, SpainSan Mamés53,332
Glasgow, ScotlandHampden Park52,063
Dublin, IrelandAviva Stadium51,700
Copenhagen, DenmarkParken Stadium38,065

2021 UEFA Euro Cup groups and teams

GroupContestants
Group ATurkey, Italy, Wales, and Switzerland
Group BDenmark, Finland, Belgium, and Russia
Group CNetherlands, Ukraine, Austria, and North Macedonia
Group DEngland, Croatia, Scotland, and Czech Republic
Group ESpain, Sweden, Poland, and Slovakia
Group FHungary, Portugal, France, and Germany

Infographic: Best ways to stream the 2021 UEFA Euro

Infographic: How to stream the 2020 UEFA Euro.

Click or tap to see the best streaming options!

Full 2021 UEFA Euro schedule and games

Here’s the official game schedule for UEFA Euro 2020. Don’t forget to tune in on time!

Date and timeMatchWhere to watch
Group Stage
June 11, 2021 at 3 p.m.Turkey 0-3 Italy (opening game)ESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
June 12, 2021 at 9 a.m.Wales 1-1 SwitzerlandESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
June 12, 2021 at 12 p.m.Denmark 0-1 FinlandESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
June 12, 2021 at 3 p.m.Belgium 3-0 RussiaABC or ITV (Zattoo)
June 13, 2021 at 9 a.m.England 1-0 CroatiaESPN 2 or BBC (Zattoo)
June 13, 2021 at 12 p.m.Austria 3-1 North MacedoniaESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 13, 2021 at 3 p.m.Netherlands 3-2 UkraineESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 14, 2021 at 9 a.m.Scotland 0-2 Czech RepublicESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
June 14, 2021 at 12 p.m.Poland 1-2 SlovakiaESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 14, 2021 at 3 p.m.Spain 0-0 SwedenESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
June 15, 2021 at 12 p.m.Hungary 0-3 PortugalESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 15, 2021 at 3 p.m.France 1-0 GermanyESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 16, 2021 at 9 a.m.Finland 0-1 RussiaESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
June 16, 2021 at 12 p.m.Turkey 0-2 WalesESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
June 16, 2021 at 3 p.m.Italy 3-0 SwitzerlandESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 17, 2021 at 9 a.m.Ukraine 2-1 North MacedoniaESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 17, 2021 at 12 p.m.Denmark 1-2 BelgiumESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 17, 2021 at 3 p.m.Netherlands 2-0 AustriaESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
June 18, 2021 at 9 a.m.Sweden 1-0 SlovakiaESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
June 18, 2021 at 12 p.m.Croatia 1-1 Czech RepublicESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
June 18, 2021 at 3 p.m.England 0-0 ScotlandESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 19, 2021 at 9 a.m.Hungary 1-1 FranceESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
June 19, 2021 at 12 p.m.Portugal 2-4 GermanyESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 19, 2021 at 3 p.m.Spain 1-1 PolandABC or BBC (Zattoo)
June 20, 2021 at 12 p.m.Switzerland 3-1 TurkeyESPN 2 or ITV (Zattoo)
June 20, 2021 at 12 p.m.Italy 1-0 WalesESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 21, 2021 at 12 p.m.North Macedonia 0-3 NetherlandsESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 21, 2021 at 12 p.m.Ukraine 0-1 AustriaESPN 2 or ITV (Zattoo)
June 21, 2021 at 3 p.m.Russia 1-4 DenmarkESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
June 21, 2021 at 3 p.m.Finland 0-2 BelgiumESPN 2 or BBC (Zattoo)
June 22, 2021 at 3 p.m.Czech Republic 0-1 EnglandESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 22, 2021 at 3 p.m.Croatia 3-1 ScotlandESPN 2 or ITV (Zattoo)
June 23, 2021 at 12 p.m.Slovakia 0-5 SpainESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 23, 2021 at 12 p.m.Sweden 3-2 PolandESPN 2 or ITV (Zattoo)
June 23, 2021 at 3 p.m.Portugal 2-2 FranceESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
June 23, 2021 at 3 p.m.Germany 2-2 HungaryESPN 2 or BBC (Zattoo)
Knockout Phase
June 26, 2021 at 12 p.m.Wales 0-4 DenmarkESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
June 26, 2021 at 3 p.m.Italy 2-1 AustriaABC or BBC (Zattoo)
June 27, 2021 at 12 p.m.Netherlands 0-2 Czech RepublicESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 27, 2021 at 3 p.m.Belgium 1-0 PortugalABC or ITV (Zattoo)
June 28, 2021 at 12 p.m.Croatia 3-5 SpainESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 28, 2021 at 3 p.m.France 3-3 SwitzerlandESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
June 29, 2021 at 12 p.m.England 2-0 GermanyESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
June 29, 2021 at 3 p.m.Sweden 1-2 UkraineESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
Quarter-finals
July 2, 2021 at 12 p.m.Switzerland 1-1 (1-3) SpainESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
July 2, 2021 at 3 p.m.Belgium 1-2 ItalyESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
July 3, 2021 at 12 p.m.Czech Republic 1-2 DenmarkESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
July 3, 2021 at 3 p.m.Ukraine 0-4 EnglandABC or BBC (Zattoo)
Semi-finals
July 6, 2021 at 3 p.m.Italy 1-1 (4-2) SpainESPN or BBC (Zattoo)
July 8, 2021 at 3 p.m.England 2-1 DenmarkESPN or ITV (Zattoo)
Final
July 11, 2021 at 3 p.m.Italy 1-1 (3-2) EnglandESPN or BBC and ITV (Zattoo)

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

  I want to watch the upcoming rugby series between the British and Irish Lions and South Africa this month. How do I go about it?

  6. Hands down, the best VPN on the planet and for all the right reasons! Some would complain, “It’s too expensive!”
    Now imagine your sitting in front of your brand new 75″ 8k TV with such an incredible sound system built right in and you add just two externally powered satellite speakers for a little more ‘Umph!’ and really it’s like you’re at every game, everywhere and the picture is life-sized and the sound is just like your mid-field and can hear the ‘Woooosh!’ as the ball is kicked and rips right by your face! You swear you can practically smell the brand new leather ball!
    Too expensive, you say??? I THINK NOT, GOOD SIR!!! Kick off in five…..
    Nowhere else on this planet will you get treated this way. They will even assist in re-establishing a quality connection should you have, ahem, ‘network issues’!!! Their customer service and support services set the bar so incredibly high and are truly unparalleled in ‘any’ business around the globe!
    Lest we forget, their VPN product, after downloading and installing, works and works extremely well! Should there be an issue, get hold of support and very rapidly there s no more issue. It is very fast compared to so many others and have a truly ridiculous number of ways you can connect and via another ridiculous list of diverse and ‘native’ hardware choices. They offer to put together firmware on the fly for your specific router as long as it meets protocol requirements and then walk you through installation!!! Aaannnddd, lest we forget, the absolute most secure and private networks of any VPN, with continual audits and 100% non-physical hard drives with a perfect lifelong track record of No Logs and if you know why this is better, you know just one little Whoopsie! should authorities come a calling and there is nothing They continually achieve with every aspect of their company what other companies achieve with one or two. I could go on and on! Name another VPN you can consistently achieve a Rock-of-Gibraltar-Stable 340Mbps download speed??? This is on my Xfinity Gigabit 1200+Gbps plan. I’ve tried quite a few claiming to be fast and there was no other VPN that could provide this kind of speed! (Also, this is on the OpenVpn UDP protocol and not the newer Lightway UDP/TCP which is only due to my net/config choices and necessities! No, lol, I have no other affiliation with ExpressVPN other than being an Extremely-Hard-Core-Fan and a lifetime customer!

  21. Hello,
    I am working away in Finland in football and I am trying to find a way to access the European Championship matches live on my laptop, commentary in English would be a bonus but not essential. Can you explain what the best process for me is please?

    1. Hi Aaron,

      To watch the games from Canada, you can connect to a U.S. server location and then use the free trials from Sling TV and YouTube TV. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 48104) and may need a U.S. credit card too.

  Unfortunately this does not work anymore. The BBC have blocked VPN's from connecting to iplayer. Unless the address is recognised as coming from the UK you will be told that BBC iplayer is no longer available

