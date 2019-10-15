Stream UEFA Euro 2021 live on Zattoo

Price: Free

Channels: ITV and BBC One

BBC and ITV hold UK broadcasting rights for the 2021 UEFA Euro (officially branded as Euro 2020). Zattoo Switzerland is a great way to watch all ITV and BBC channels live and free. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Switzerland. Sign up at Zattoo. Enjoy watching!

Learn more about watching Zattoo with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

[Want to stay up-to-date on all the biggest events in the world of sports? Sign up for the ExpressVPN sports newsletter.]

Stream the 2021 UEFA Euro live on RTÉ Player

Price: Free

Channels: RTE and RTE 2

RTE holds broadcasting rights for the 2021 UEFA Euro in Ireland. You can watch all matches live and for free on RTÉ Player, with no email address required. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Ireland. Go to RTE Player. Enjoy watching!

Learn more about streaming RTÉ Player with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch UEFA Euro 2021 live streams on TF1 and M6

Price: Free

Channels: TF1 and M6

The official broadcasters of the UEFA Euro 2021 (also known as UEFA Euro 2020) in France are the free-to-air channels TF1 and M6. The broadcasters will share coverage for 23 of the 51 total matches (including all France, semi-final, and final games). Signing up is easy and completely free. The stream commentary is in French.

To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in France. Go to TF1 Direct or 6play and sign up. You may need to enter a valid French postal code (e.g., 75008, 75116). Enjoy your stream!

Note: Check the official TF1 and M6 schedules to know when to tune in.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream the 2021 UEFA Euro Championship live online on RAI

Price: Free

RAI has the official Italian broadcasting rights for the 2021 UEFA Euro Championship. The best part? The stream is completely free on its platform RaiPlay!

Check the RAI TV Guide for details. The stream commentary is in Italian. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Italy. Go to RAI. Start watching for free!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch the UEFA Euro 2021 live stream on ARD and ZDF

Price: Free

Channels: ARD and ZDF

ARD and ZDF will show every 2021 UEFA European Football Championship match live for free. This stream is in German. Check the official ARD and ZDF schedules to know when to tune in.

To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Germany. Go to Das Erste or ZDF and sign up. Enjoy the stream!

Learn more about watching ARD and ZDF with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream UEFA Euro 2021 (Euro 2020) on Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC

Sling TV Orange offers all channels for watching the 2021 UEFA Euro in the U.S.

You can watch the Euro 2021 live on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will televise 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will air seven matches, and ABC will air five matches (check the schedule below for details). A seven-day free trial is available for Sling TV Orange.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Sign up on Sling TV Orange (30 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension. Tune in and enjoy.

Learn more about watching Sling TV with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch the 2021 Euro Cup on YouTube TV

Price: 50 USD/month

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC

YouTube TV also offers every channel that carries the 2021 UEFA Euro.

You can watch the Euro 2021 live on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will televise 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will air seven matches, and ABC will air five matches (check the schedule below for details). A five-day free trial is available for YouTube TV.

To watch on YouTube TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to YouTube TV and sign up (50 USD/month). You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension. Kick back and enjoy!

Learn more about streaming YouTube TV with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream the UEFA Euro Cup live on Hulu

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC

Hulu also offers every channel the 2021 UEFA Euro is broadcasted on.

You can watch the Euro 2021 live on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will televise 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will air seven matches, and ABC will air five matches (check the schedule below for details). A seven-day free trial is available for Hulu.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Hulu and sign up (55 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension. Tune in to the action.

Learn more about watching Hulu with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch the 2021 Euro Cup on AT&T TV Now

Price: 55 USD/month

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC

Looking for another streaming option? You can also watch the games live on AT&T TV Now.

The event is televised on ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will televise 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will air seven, and ABC will air five matches (check the schedule below for details). A seven-day free trial is available for AT&T TV Now.

To watch the Euro Cup on AT&T TV Now:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to AT&T TV Now and sign up (55 USD/month). You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Cheer on your favorite teams.

Learn more about streaming AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch the 2021 Euro Cup on BBC and ITV

Price: Free

Channels: BBC One & ITV

The BBC and ITV own the UK broadcasting rights for the 2021 UEFA European Football Championship. The best part? You can watch the event for free!

To enjoy the UEFA Euro on the BBC and ITV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Sign up for BBC iPlayer and ITV. You may need to enter a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA). Start watching for free.

Learn more about streaming BBC iPlayer and ITV with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Listen to Euro Cup games on Talksport radio

Talksport radio in the UK will provide an audio broadcast of the 2021 UEFA Euro Championship.

To listen with added privacy and security:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Go to Talksport.com and click on “Listen Live”. Enjoy your live audio broadcasts.

Watch 2021 UEFA Euro highlights on YouTube

Check out the latest highlights and more on the UEFA YouTube channel.

To watch highlights of the UEFA Euro 2021:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the UEFA YouTube channel. Enjoy the highlights.

Stream UEFA Euro Cup content on UEFA.tv

Attention, football fanatics. The UEFA.tv network has loads of useful information on all UEFA competitions. Head over to UEFA.tv for live streams of youth, women’s, and Futsal matches. They’ve also got other great content like video on demand, magazine shows, live UEFA match coverage, and more.

To watch UEFA.tv with a VPN for added privacy and security:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location closest to you. Go to UEFA.tv and register. Enjoy the content.

When will the 2021 UEFA Euro be held?

The 2021 UEFA Euro (officially branded as UEFA Euro 2020, since it was postponed from last year) will begin on June 11 and end with the final on July 11, 2021. The tournament will showcase 24 men’s national teams from nations affiliated with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

Venues and hosts for the UEFA Euro 2021

Each city will hold three group stage matches, in addition to one match (either in the round of 16 or quarter-finals).

This is where the matches will take place for Euro 2021:

Group stage, round of 16, semi-finals, and final: London (England)

Group stage and quarter-finals: Munich (Germany), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Rome (Italy)

Group stage and round of 16: Copenhagen (Denmark), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Dublin (Republic of Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland)

Host Venue Capacity London, England Wembley Stadium 90,000 Munich, Germany Allianz Arena 75,000 Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico 72,698 Baku, Azerbaijan Olympic Stadium 68,700 Saint Petersburg, Russia Krestovsky Stadium 68,134 Budapest, Hungary Puskás Aréna 67,889 Bucharest, Romania Arena Natională 55,600 Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruyff Arena 54,990 Bilbao, Spain San Mamés 53,332 Glasgow, Scotland Hampden Park 52,063 Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium 51,700 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken Stadium 38,065

2021 UEFA Euro Cup groups and teams

Group Contestants Group A Turkey, Italy, Wales, and Switzerland Group B Denmark, Finland, Belgium, and Russia Group C Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, and North Macedonia

Group D England, Croatia, Scotland, and Czech Republic Group E Spain, Sweden, Poland, and Slovakia

Group F Hungary, Portugal, France, and Germany

Infographic: Best ways to stream the 2021 UEFA Euro

Full 2021 UEFA Euro schedule and games

Here’s the official game schedule for UEFA Euro 2020. Don’t forget to tune in on time!

Date and time Match Where to watch Group Stage June 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. Turkey 0-3 Italy (opening game) ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) June 12, 2021 at 9 a.m. Wales 1-1 Switzerland ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) June 12, 2021 at 12 p.m. Denmark 0-1 Finland ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) June 12, 2021 at 3 p.m. Belgium 3-0 Russia ABC or ITV (Zattoo) June 13, 2021 at 9 a.m. England 1-0 Croatia ESPN 2 or BBC (Zattoo) June 13, 2021 at 12 p.m. Austria 3-1 North Macedonia ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 13, 2021 at 3 p.m. Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 14, 2021 at 9 a.m. Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) June 14, 2021 at 12 p.m. Poland 1-2 Slovakia ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. Spain 0-0 Sweden ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) June 15, 2021 at 12 p.m. Hungary 0-3 Portugal ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. France 1-0 Germany ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 16, 2021 at 9 a.m. Finland 0-1 Russia ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) June 16, 2021 at 12 p.m. Turkey 0-2 Wales ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) June 16, 2021 at 3 p.m. Italy 3-0 Switzerland ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 17, 2021 at 9 a.m. Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 17, 2021 at 12 p.m. Denmark 1-2 Belgium ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. Netherlands 2-0 Austria ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) June 18, 2021 at 9 a.m. Sweden 1-0 Slovakia ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) June 18, 2021 at 12 p.m. Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) June 18, 2021 at 3 p.m. England 0-0 Scotland ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 19, 2021 at 9 a.m. Hungary 1-1 France ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) June 19, 2021 at 12 p.m. Portugal 2-4 Germany ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. Spain 1-1 Poland ABC or BBC (Zattoo) June 20, 2021 at 12 p.m. Switzerland 3-1 Turkey ESPN 2 or ITV (Zattoo) June 20, 2021 at 12 p.m. Italy 1-0 Wales ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 21, 2021 at 12 p.m. North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 21, 2021 at 12 p.m. Ukraine 0-1 Austria ESPN 2 or ITV (Zattoo) June 21, 2021 at 3 p.m. Russia 1-4 Denmark ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) June 21, 2021 at 3 p.m. Finland 0-2 Belgium ESPN 2 or BBC (Zattoo) June 22, 2021 at 3 p.m. Czech Republic 0-1 England ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 22, 2021 at 3 p.m. Croatia 3-1 Scotland ESPN 2 or ITV (Zattoo) June 23, 2021 at 12 p.m. Slovakia 0-5 Spain ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 23, 2021 at 12 p.m. Sweden 3-2 Poland ESPN 2 or ITV (Zattoo) June 23, 2021 at 3 p.m. Portugal 2-2 France ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) June 23, 2021 at 3 p.m. Germany 2-2 Hungary ESPN 2 or BBC (Zattoo) Knockout Phase June 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. Wales 0-4 Denmark ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) June 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. Italy 2-1 Austria ABC or BBC (Zattoo) June 27, 2021 at 12 p.m. Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. Belgium 1-0 Portugal ABC or ITV (Zattoo) June 28, 2021 at 12 p.m. Croatia 3-5 Spain ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. France 3-3 Switzerland ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) June 29, 2021 at 12 p.m. England 2-0 Germany ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) June 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. Sweden 1-2 Ukraine ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) Quarter-finals July 2, 2021 at 12 p.m. Switzerland 1-1 (1-3) Spain ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) July 2, 2021 at 3 p.m. Belgium 1-2 Italy ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) July 3, 2021 at 12 p.m. Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) July 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. Ukraine 0-4 England ABC or BBC (Zattoo) Semi-finals July 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. Italy 1-1 (4-2) Spain ESPN or BBC (Zattoo) July 8, 2021 at 3 p.m. England 2-1 Denmark ESPN or ITV (Zattoo) Final July 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. Italy 1-1 (3-2) England ESPN or BBC and ITV (Zattoo)