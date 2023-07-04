The U.S. Women’s Open is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world and is one of the five major championships in women’s professional golf. Pebble Beach is a renowned golf course located in Pebble Beach, California. It’s known for its beautiful scenery, challenging layout, and for being the host of multiple major tournaments, including the U.S. Open, on several occasions.
|Date
|July 6– 9, 2023
|Location
|Pebble Beach
|Field
|156 players
|Purse
|$10,000,000
How to watch the US Women’s Open 2023 securely online
You can watch an US Women’s Open live stream securely with a VPN in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server.
- Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster, like Peacock TV website, and find the event you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Where to watch the US Women’s Open 2023 live stream?
Aside from catching the action on NBC and USA Network, you can get your daily dose of live coverage from Peacock too. Just swing by Peacocktv.com/golf to get all set up. Once you’re in, hit the Browse tab and look for the image that screams “U.S. Women’s Open.”
Peacock
|Price
|5 USD and up
|Free trial
|No
|Country
|U.S.
Want more? You’re in luck. Peacock’s got you covered with exclusive peeks at the morning and afternoon featured groups throughout the whole tournament. Just a heads up, though, these viewing times might shuffle around a bit.
Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, is an excellent platform for watching the US Women’s Open due to its comprehensive coverage, high-definition video quality, and accessibility across multiple devices. In addition, it provides on-demand replay for any missed moments or full matches and often includes extra content like player interviews, expert analysis, and highlights. Lastly, with different subscription tiers, including a free version, it’s a cost-effective way to catch all the action. However, be sure to verify if the US Women’s Open is available in your region due to potential broadcasting restrictions.
US Women’s Open 2023 schedule
|Date
|Time
|Program
|Tuesday, July 4
|Noon-8PM
|Live From the U.S. Women’s Open
|Wednesday, July 5
|Noon-8PM
|Live From the U.S. Women’s Open
|Thursday, July 6
|11:50AM-4:50PM
|U.S. Women’s Open featured group 1, Round 1 (Peacock)
|2-4PM
|Live From the U.S. Women’s Open
|4-6PM
|U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1 (Peacock)
|5:35-10:35PM
|U.S. Women’s Open featured group 2, Round 1 (Peacock)
|6-11PM
|U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1 (USA)
|11PM-Midnight
|Live From the U.S. Women’s Open
|Friday, July 7
|11:39AM-4:39PM
|U.S. Women’s Open featured group 1, Round 2 (Peacock)
|2-4PM
|Live From the U.S. Women’s Open
|4-6PM
|U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2 (Peacock)
|5:24-10:24PM
|U.S. Women’s Open featured group 2, Round 2 (Peacock)
|6-11PM
|U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2 (USA)
|11PM-Midnight
|Live From the U.S. Women’s Open
|Saturday, July 8
|Noon-1PM
|Live From the U.S. Women’s Open
|Noon-4PM
|U.S. Women’s Open featured group 1, Round 3 (Peacock)
|3-9PM
|U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3 (NBC)
|4-8PM
|U.S. Women’s Open featured group 2, Round 3 (Peacock)
|9-10PM
|Live From the U.S. Women’s Open
|Sunday, July 9
|Noon-1PM
|Live From the U.S. Women’s Open
|Noon-4PM
|U.S. Women’s Open featured group 1, Round 4 (Peacock)
|3-9PM
|U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4 (NBC)
|4-8PM
|U.S. Women’s Open featured group 2, Round 4 (Peacock)
|9-10PM
|Live From the U.S. Women’s Open
2023 US Women’s Open Golf Championship Players
The US Women’s Open pulls together a diverse mix of players – some who’ve earned their spot through qualifying events and others who’ve snagged exemptions. When you’re checking out the 2023 US Women’s Open Golf Championship roster, you’ll be seeing those who’ve battled their way in. So, let’s take a closer look at the lineup for the 2023 US Women’s Open Golf Championship right down below.
|Lindy Duncan
|Brooke Matthews
|Amelia Garvey
|Angela Zhang
|Laureen Kim
|Annie Park
|Gabriela Ruffels
|Jenny Shin
|Sarah Edwards
|Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
|Benedetta Moresco
|Jaravee Boonchant
|Haeji Kang
|María Fassi
|Ruixin Liu
|Anna Davis
|Yin Xiaowen
|Pernilla Lindberg
|Huang Tingh-suan
|Beatrice Wallin
|Dewi Weber
|Marissa Chow
|Zoe Campos
|Amy Olson
|Bailey Tardy
|Dottie Ardina
|Jing Yan
|Aline Krauter
|Sophie Linder
|Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
|Farah O’Keefe
|Manon De Roey
|Alice Hewson
|Emma Spitz
|Akie Iwai
|Aya Kinoshita
|Kana Mikashima
|Miyu Sato
|Hana Wakimoto
|Julia Misemer
|Grace Summerhays
|Emilia Migliaccio
|Haru Nomura
|Kelly Xu
|Teresa Toscano Borrero
|Minori Nagano
|Charlotte Thomas
|Ayako Uehara
|Sadie Englemann
|Laura Sluman
|Megan Propeck
|Therese Warner
|Amari Avery
|Milagros Chaves
|Jeneath Wong
|Mackenzie Hahn
|Aine Donegan
|Celeste Dao
|Daniela Darquea
|Perrine Delacour
How Much is A Ticket To 2023 US Women’s Open Golf Championship?
Ready to secure your virtual seat for the 2023 US Women’s Open Golf Championship? Good news! Tickets have just gone live and are up for grabs on TicketSmarter. Take a peek at the pricing details right below:
|Venue/Dates
|6 July 2023
|7 July 2023
|8 July 2023
|9 July 2023
|Gallery
|$50-$80
|$80-$89
|$58-$90
|$58-$89
|Club
|$480
|$480
|$480
|$480
Winners Of the US Women’s Open in the past
|Year
|Winner
|2015
|In Gee Chun
|2016
|Brittany Lang
|2017
|Park Sung-hyun
|2018
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|2019
|Lee Jeong-eun
|2020
|Kim A-lim
|2021
|Yuka Saso
|2022
|Minjee Lee
