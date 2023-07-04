Home Stream Sports Golf US Women's Open

Live stream US Women's Open 2023 Online

Updated: July 5, 2023

Watch the US Women's Open in HD from July 6-9

The U.S. Women’s Open is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world and is one of the five major championships in women’s professional golf. Pebble Beach is a renowned golf course located in Pebble Beach, California. It’s known for its beautiful scenery, challenging layout, and for being the host of multiple major tournaments, including the U.S. Open, on several occasions.

 
DateJuly 6– 9, 2023
Location Pebble Beach
Field156 players
Purse$10,000,000

How to watch the US Women's Open 2023 securely online

You can watch an US Women’s Open live stream securely with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server.
  3. Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster, like Peacock TV website, and find the event you want to watch.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!
Where to watch the US Women’s Open 2023 live stream?

Aside from catching the action on NBC and USA Network, you can get your daily dose of live coverage from Peacock too. Just swing by Peacocktv.com/golf to get all set up. Once you’re in, hit the Browse tab and look for the image that screams “U.S. Women’s Open.”

Peacock

 
Price5 USD and up
Free trialNo
CountryU.S.

Want more? You’re in luck. Peacock’s got you covered with exclusive peeks at the morning and afternoon featured groups throughout the whole tournament. Just a heads up, though, these viewing times might shuffle around a bit.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, is an excellent platform for watching the US Women’s Open due to its comprehensive coverage, high-definition video quality, and accessibility across multiple devices. In addition, it provides on-demand replay for any missed moments or full matches and often includes extra content like player interviews, expert analysis, and highlights. Lastly, with different subscription tiers, including a free version, it’s a cost-effective way to catch all the action. However, be sure to verify if the US Women’s Open is available in your region due to potential broadcasting restrictions.

US Women’s Open 2023 schedule

DateTimeProgram
Tuesday, July 4Noon-8PMLive From the U.S. Women’s Open
Wednesday, July 5Noon-8PMLive From the U.S. Women’s Open
Thursday, July 611:50AM-4:50PMU.S. Women’s Open featured group 1, Round 1 (Peacock)
2-4PMLive From the U.S. Women’s Open
4-6PMU.S. Women’s Open, Round 1 (Peacock)
5:35-10:35PMU.S. Women’s Open featured group 2, Round 1 (Peacock)
6-11PMU.S. Women’s Open, Round 1 (USA)
11PM-MidnightLive From the U.S. Women’s Open
Friday, July 711:39AM-4:39PMU.S. Women’s Open featured group 1, Round 2 (Peacock)
2-4PMLive From the U.S. Women’s Open
4-6PMU.S. Women’s Open, Round 2 (Peacock)
5:24-10:24PMU.S. Women’s Open featured group 2, Round 2 (Peacock)
6-11PMU.S. Women’s Open, Round 2 (USA)
11PM-MidnightLive From the U.S. Women’s Open
Saturday, July 8Noon-1PMLive From the U.S. Women’s Open
Noon-4PMU.S. Women’s Open featured group 1, Round 3 (Peacock)
3-9PMU.S. Women’s Open, Round 3 (NBC)
4-8PMU.S. Women’s Open featured group 2, Round 3 (Peacock)
9-10PMLive From the U.S. Women’s Open
Sunday, July 9Noon-1PMLive From the U.S. Women’s Open
Noon-4PMU.S. Women’s Open featured group 1, Round 4 (Peacock)
3-9PMU.S. Women’s Open, Round 4 (NBC)
4-8PMU.S. Women’s Open featured group 2, Round 4 (Peacock)
9-10PMLive From the U.S. Women’s Open

2023 US Women’s Open Golf Championship Players

The US Women’s Open pulls together a diverse mix of players – some who’ve earned their spot through qualifying events and others who’ve snagged exemptions. When you’re checking out the 2023 US Women’s Open Golf Championship roster, you’ll be seeing those who’ve battled their way in. So, let’s take a closer look at the lineup for the 2023 US Women’s Open Golf Championship right down below.

Lindy DuncanBrooke Matthews
Amelia GarveyAngela Zhang
Laureen KimAnnie Park
Gabriela RuffelsJenny Shin
Sarah EdwardsNatthakritta Vongtaveelap
Benedetta MorescoJaravee Boonchant
Haeji KangMaría Fassi
Ruixin LiuAnna Davis
Yin XiaowenPernilla Lindberg
Huang Tingh-suanBeatrice Wallin
Dewi WeberMarissa Chow
Zoe CamposAmy Olson
Bailey TardyDottie Ardina
Jing YanAline Krauter
Sophie LinderMaddison Hinson-Tolchard
Farah O’KeefeManon De Roey
Alice HewsonEmma Spitz
Akie IwaiAya Kinoshita
Kana MikashimaMiyu Sato
Hana WakimotoJulia Misemer
Grace SummerhaysEmilia Migliaccio
Haru NomuraKelly Xu
Teresa Toscano BorreroMinori Nagano
Charlotte ThomasAyako Uehara
Sadie EnglemannLaura Sluman
Megan PropeckTherese Warner
Amari AveryMilagros Chaves
Jeneath WongMackenzie Hahn
Aine DoneganCeleste Dao
Daniela DarqueaPerrine Delacour

How Much is A Ticket To 2023 US Women’s Open Golf Championship?

Ready to secure your virtual seat for the 2023 US Women’s Open Golf Championship? Good news! Tickets have just gone live and are up for grabs on TicketSmarter. Take a peek at the pricing details right below:

     
Venue/Dates6 July 20237 July 20238 July 20239 July 2023
Gallery$50-$80$80-$89$58-$90$58-$89
Club$480$480$480$480

Winners Of the US Women’s Open in the past

YearWinner
2015In Gee Chun
2016Brittany Lang
2017Park Sung-hyun
2018Ariya Jutanugarn
2019Lee Jeong-eun
2020Kim A-lim
2021Yuka Saso
2022Minjee Lee

 

