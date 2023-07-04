The U.S. Women’s Open is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world and is one of the five major championships in women’s professional golf. Pebble Beach is a renowned golf course located in Pebble Beach, California. It’s known for its beautiful scenery, challenging layout, and for being the host of multiple major tournaments, including the U.S. Open, on several occasions.

Date July 6– 9, 2023 Location Pebble Beach Field 156 players Purse $10,000,000

How to watch the US Women’s Open 2023 securely online

Where to watch the US Women’s Open 2023 live stream?

Aside from catching the action on NBC and USA Network, you can get your daily dose of live coverage from Peacock too. Just swing by Peacocktv.com/golf to get all set up. Once you’re in, hit the Browse tab and look for the image that screams “U.S. Women’s Open.”

Peacock

Price 5 USD and up Free trial No Country U.S.

Want more? You’re in luck. Peacock’s got you covered with exclusive peeks at the morning and afternoon featured groups throughout the whole tournament. Just a heads up, though, these viewing times might shuffle around a bit.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, is an excellent platform for watching the US Women’s Open due to its comprehensive coverage, high-definition video quality, and accessibility across multiple devices. In addition, it provides on-demand replay for any missed moments or full matches and often includes extra content like player interviews, expert analysis, and highlights. Lastly, with different subscription tiers, including a free version, it’s a cost-effective way to catch all the action. However, be sure to verify if the US Women’s Open is available in your region due to potential broadcasting restrictions.

US Women’s Open 2023 schedule

Date Time Program Tuesday, July 4 Noon-8PM Live From the U.S. Women’s Open Wednesday, July 5 Noon-8PM Live From the U.S. Women’s Open Thursday, July 6 11:50AM-4:50PM U.S. Women’s Open featured group 1, Round 1 (Peacock) 2-4PM Live From the U.S. Women’s Open 4-6PM U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1 (Peacock) 5:35-10:35PM U.S. Women’s Open featured group 2, Round 1 (Peacock) 6-11PM U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1 (USA) 11PM-Midnight Live From the U.S. Women’s Open Friday, July 7 11:39AM-4:39PM U.S. Women’s Open featured group 1, Round 2 (Peacock) 2-4PM Live From the U.S. Women’s Open 4-6PM U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2 (Peacock) 5:24-10:24PM U.S. Women’s Open featured group 2, Round 2 (Peacock) 6-11PM U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2 (USA) 11PM-Midnight Live From the U.S. Women’s Open Saturday, July 8 Noon-1PM Live From the U.S. Women’s Open Noon-4PM U.S. Women’s Open featured group 1, Round 3 (Peacock) 3-9PM U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3 (NBC) 4-8PM U.S. Women’s Open featured group 2, Round 3 (Peacock) 9-10PM Live From the U.S. Women’s Open Sunday, July 9 Noon-1PM Live From the U.S. Women’s Open Noon-4PM U.S. Women’s Open featured group 1, Round 4 (Peacock) 3-9PM U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4 (NBC) 4-8PM U.S. Women’s Open featured group 2, Round 4 (Peacock) 9-10PM Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

2023 US Women’s Open Golf Championship Players

The US Women’s Open pulls together a diverse mix of players – some who’ve earned their spot through qualifying events and others who’ve snagged exemptions. When you’re checking out the 2023 US Women’s Open Golf Championship roster, you’ll be seeing those who’ve battled their way in. So, let’s take a closer look at the lineup for the 2023 US Women’s Open Golf Championship right down below.

Lindy Duncan Brooke Matthews Amelia Garvey Angela Zhang Laureen Kim Annie Park Gabriela Ruffels Jenny Shin Sarah Edwards Natthakritta Vongtaveelap Benedetta Moresco Jaravee Boonchant Haeji Kang María Fassi Ruixin Liu Anna Davis Yin Xiaowen Pernilla Lindberg Huang Tingh-suan Beatrice Wallin Dewi Weber Marissa Chow Zoe Campos Amy Olson Bailey Tardy Dottie Ardina Jing Yan Aline Krauter Sophie Linder Maddison Hinson-Tolchard Farah O’Keefe Manon De Roey Alice Hewson Emma Spitz Akie Iwai Aya Kinoshita Kana Mikashima Miyu Sato Hana Wakimoto Julia Misemer Grace Summerhays Emilia Migliaccio Haru Nomura Kelly Xu Teresa Toscano Borrero Minori Nagano Charlotte Thomas Ayako Uehara Sadie Englemann Laura Sluman Megan Propeck Therese Warner Amari Avery Milagros Chaves Jeneath Wong Mackenzie Hahn Aine Donegan Celeste Dao Daniela Darquea Perrine Delacour

How Much is A Ticket To 2023 US Women’s Open Golf Championship?

Ready to secure your virtual seat for the 2023 US Women’s Open Golf Championship? Good news! Tickets have just gone live and are up for grabs on TicketSmarter. Take a peek at the pricing details right below:

Venue/Dates 6 July 2023 7 July 2023 8 July 2023 9 July 2023 Gallery $50-$80 $80-$89 $58-$90 $58-$89 Club $480 $480 $480 $480

Winners Of the US Women’s Open in the past

Year Winner 2015 In Gee Chun 2016 Brittany Lang 2017 Park Sung-hyun 2018 Ariya Jutanugarn 2019 Lee Jeong-eun 2020 Kim A-lim 2021 Yuka Saso 2022 Minjee Lee