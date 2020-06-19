Download a VPN app on all devices Download a VPN app on all your devices
Already a customer? Start here
Already a customer? Start here
Take back your internet with a risk-free iPhone or iPad VPN app.
Take back your internet with a risk-free Linux VPN.
Download a VPN app on all your devices
Download latest VPN app versions
Get the best VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more. Protect yourself on every device—you can even download the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome.
Not sure your version is the latest? Got other devices? Follow this link to download our VPN on even more devices and ensure yours is the latest.
What is a VPN and how does it work?
A VPN, virtual private network, is a secure tunnel between you and the internet. When you connect to a VPN, your traffic is sent through an encrypted tunnel that shields it from your internet service provider, governments, and potential hackers.
When you use a VPN to connect to the internet, the VPN app on your device (also known as a VPN client) establishes a secure connection with a vpn server. If privacy and security are important to you, keep a VPN running in the background every time you go online.
What can a VPN offer me?
A VPN is software that offers users increased online privacy through strong encryption. When you turn on ExpressVPN on your device, all your internet traffic is encrypted, meaning no one can read it except the intended recipient. The third parties you're shielding your activity from include your internet service provider, government monitors, and even hackers.
The other main benefit of using a VPN is it gives you a change of IP address. Your real IP is hidden, and instead you are given an IP address belonging to the VPN company. This makes it harder for websites to connect your activity back to you, and it can make you appear to be in a different place from your actual location.
Thanks to the ability to change your virtual location, a VPN also enables you to access content that is otherwise restricted to you. This could include sites and services censored by your country or blocked by your school or work Wi-Fi network.
Get the best experience with ExpressVPN
How ExpressVPN features improve your privacy, security, and access to content.
Fast speeds for smooth streaming
While VPNs have the potential to slow down your internet speeds, ExpressVPN is optimized so you barely notice a difference. This means less buffering and waiting while you enjoy strong online security.
A kill switch to lower your privacy risks
Network Lock, ExpressVPN's kill switch, keeps your data safe even if your VPN connection drops, blocking all internet traffic on your device until protection is restored. Even when the power flickers, you change Wi-Fi networks, or your computer goes to sleep, your network remains secure.
Block ads, trackers, and harmful sites
ExpressVPN's advanced protection features let you customize your online experience and take back control over what companies know about you. Block trackers and malicious sites with Threat Manager, hide intrusive display ads with an ad blocker, and protect your kids from explicit content. Simply enable these features in the ExpressVPN app.
Works on all your devices
Our apps are simple to install and set up on your Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, or Linux devices. One subscription lets you connect to ExpressVPN on up to eight devices at the same time. Our apps can also be downloaded to devices like Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV, and you can even use ExpressVPN on your router (check compatibility) to get VPN coverage for your whole home.
Effective unblocking for content access
Censorship and other region-based restrictions can keep you from accessing websites, popular apps, and videos on your devices. ExpressVPN helps you break through these blocks, including those found in school or office Wi-Fi networks.
Global servers with state-of-the-art security
With VPN servers in 105 countries and counting, there's sure to be a location that suits your needs. And you'll know your online activity is kept private with our innovative TrustedServer system, painstakingly designed to not log user activity, with the added safeguard of forcing all data to be wiped with every reboot.
How to download a VPN in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN
Visit the order page and select the option that's right for you. All of our plans are fully covered by our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2
Download a VPN app
You'll immediately be invited to download the app for the device you're using. Getting apps for all your other devices is just as easy.
Step 3
Connect to a VPN server location
Simply hit the On Button, and you'll be instantly connected to the best location for your connection. Or pick one from our global network.
FAQ: Download VPN
Can I download a VPN free?
If you'd like to try ExpressVPN risk-free, just sign up. If you're not satisfied for any reason in the first 30 days, you can take advantage of our money-back guarantee and get a full refund.
ExpressVPN takes your privacy seriously, giving you speed, advanced features, and customer support you just can't find in a free VPN. To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for everyone, we invest in high-performance server locations all over the world, trained support agents available via 24/7 live chat, and skilled engineers who create, maintain, and constantly optimize our apps and network.
Are VPNs legal?
VPNs are legal to download and use in the vast majority of jurisdictions around the world and are widely used by individuals and companies to protect their data, including in countries with highly restrictive governments. Even where VPNs might be seen as discouraged, many governments tacitly endorse their use by officials, academics, or businesses to stay competitive in an interconnected world. It is simply not practical for countries to ban all VPNs.
Of course, illegal online activity is always illegal, whether you are using a VPN or not.
Do I need a VPN on my phone?
As more and more digital activity—including banking, browsing, and messaging—happens on mobile devices, it becomes increasingly essential to download and use a VPN to protect your data, especially when using public Wi-Fi. And people who like to stream video and music on their mobile devices will appreciate having all the same entertainment options on the go that they enjoy with a VPN at home.
How do I choose a VPN?
The most important quality to consider when choosing a VPN service is trust. A trustworthy VPN provider:
is transparent in its privacy policy
has been independently audited
designs its systems to avoid storing personal data
shows a consistent commitment to internet privacy and digital freedom
Thereafter, choose your VPN based on the features you need, such as VPN server locations, compatibility with all the devices you own, and unlimited bandwidth.
How much does it cost to have a VPN?
VPNs are available at various price points; some are even free. But we recommend avoiding free VPNs, which are less likely to offer good performance (speeds), high privacy standards, and customer service. More importantly, they have to make money somehow, and that might be by tracking and selling your online activity.
With ExpressVPN, the fee you pay ensures your VPN company employs top engineers for optimal speeds and security. We are constantly innovating to set new standards of privacy for our users. Head to our order page for pricing on our different subscription plans.
Does a VPN increase download speed?
In cases where your ISP has been throttling your internet connection, use of a VPN may actually improve your download speed. ExpressVPN is regularly ranked as one of the fastest VPN services in the world, and while use of a VPN can potentially slow down your internet connection, ExpressVPN users often do not notice a difference in speed.
Is it safe to download a VPN?
Yes, as long as you select a legitimate VPN app with a good reputation. There are malicious VPN apps masquerading as genuine, premium ones. Some apps, especially free VPNs, might record your online traffic rather than keeping you private. With a trustworthy VPN like ExpressVPN, your online traffic is kept secure with strong encryption while offering server locations in 105 countries. You'll also have access to our 24/7 customer support via live chat and email.
