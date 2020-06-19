What can a VPN offer me?

A VPN is software that offers users increased online privacy through strong encryption. When you turn on ExpressVPN on your device, all your internet traffic is encrypted, meaning no one can read it except the intended recipient. The third parties you’re shielding your activity from include your internet service provider, government monitors, and even hackers.

The other main benefit of using a VPN is it gives you a change of IP address. Your real IP is hidden, and instead you are given an IP address belonging to the VPN company. This makes it harder for websites to connect your activity back to you, and it can make you appear to be in a different place from your actual location.

Thanks to the ability to change your virtual location, a VPN also enables you to access content that is otherwise restricted to you. This could include sites and services censored by your country or blocked by your school or work Wi-Fi network.