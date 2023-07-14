Welcome back to Hoylake for the 2023 British Open, perhaps better known as the Open Championship or The Open. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Masters winner Jon Rahm, and defending champion Cameron Smith headline the list of marquee names headed to Royal Liverpool Golf Club this summer. The action kicks off Thursday, July 20, and runs through Sunday, July 23.

The 2023 British Open marks the fourth and final major of the 2022-23 golf campaign. Rahm, LIV Golf standout Brooks Koepka (PGA Championship), and Wyndham Clark (U.S. Open) all arrive in England seeking their second major victories of the year. No golfer has accomplished the feat since Koepka, who won the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in 2018.

Even if you can’t grab a flight to England or an ideal spot to watch the action in person, we have you covered. Learn how to safely and securely stream the entire 2023 British Open using ExpressVPN.

Date July 20-23, 2023 Location Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake, Merseyside, England Prize fund 9 million USD Founded 1860

How to watch the 2023 British Open Championship online

You can watch the entire British Open Championship for free on the British Open’s website or the The Open’s official app. Alternatively, Peacock (5 USD/month and up), USA Network, and NBC will all offer coverage of the British Open, with NBC and Peacock having complete coverage of Saturday and Sunday’s rounds.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Where to watch the 2023 British Open live streams

Price: 5 USD/month and up

Channels: Peacock (Exclusive coverage on Thursday-Friday, simulcasts available all four days), The USA Network (all four days), and NBC (Saturday-Sunday)

NBC and The USA Network hold U.S. broadcasting rights for the 2023 British Open Championship. Coverage is split between The USA Network, NBC, and Peacock. Check the schedule below for times. Free trials are available.

To watch the golf live online, go to Peacock Premium (5 USD/month), Fubo (75 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (75 USD/month), YouTube TV (73 USD/month), Hulu (70 USD/month), or Sling TV (price varies).

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

NBC

NBC has broadcasting rights throughout the British Open. A variety of free trials are available through cord-cutting streaming services that carry NBC, including Fubo (75 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (75 USD/month), and YouTube TV (73 USD/month). Just follow these steps and select your preferred cord-cutting service to best enjoy the golf:

Note: You may need a U.S. billing address, postal code, and credit card to subscribe to Sling TV or DirectTV Stream.

Please also note that some matches may be available to stream on ESPN+. However, proof of subscription to another service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, may be required.

Peacock

Price: 5 USD/month

Peacock will offer coverage throughout the entire British Open, including exclusive broadcasts on Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

The USA Network

The USA Network will air parts of all four days of the British Open. A variety of free trials are available through cord-cutting streaming services that carry USA Network, including Fubo (75 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (75 USD/month), and YouTube TV (73 USD/month).

Note: You may need a U.S. billing address, postal code, and credit card to subscribe to Fubo or DirectTV Stream.

Please also note that some matches may be available to stream on ESPN+. However, proof of subscription to another service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, may be required.

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Golf

Living in the UK and want to catch the British Open? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the tours. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

YouTube TV includes all the channels you need to watch British Open live streams–including the final on July 23. A five-day free trial is available.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD and up

Channels: ESPN

To watch the British Open on Fubo, you’ll want to tune into NBC and USA via the Pro Plan. Note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from (U.S., Canada, Spain).

How to Stream the British Open on Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 75 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans and offers both USA and NBC for golf fans looking to stream the British Open. A five-day free trial is available.

Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a British Open live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels). The basic “Sling Blue” plan includes NBC and USA Network. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Stream the British Open With Sling

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: ESPN and ESPN2

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes USA Network and NBC, which are live-streaming British Open rounds.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

TSN

Price: 20 CAD/month

Viewers in Canada can watch British Open live streams in English on TSN. Please note that you will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

How to watch British Open for free?

You also have the option to watch the live action of the British Open by streaming it through paid platforms like Peacock, fuboTV, Hulu, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Some of these services even offer a free trial period that allows you to watch the entire tournament online. Just make sure to cancel before the trial ends to avoid any charges and enjoy streaming the British Open for free. Get ExpressVPN to access those platforms!

2023 British Open Golf Championship schedule

Make sure you fire up your VPN to safely and securely live stream the 2023 British Open!

Date and time Network and coverage Thursday, July 20, 1:30-4 a.m. ET Peacock Thursday, July 20, 4 a.m.-3 p.m. ET USA Network, Peacock Thursday, July 20, 3-4 p.m. ET Peacock Friday, July 21, 1:30-4 a.m. ET Peacock Friday, July 21, 4 a.m.-3 p.m. ET USA Network, Peacock Friday, July 21, 3-4 p.m. ET Peacock Saturday, July 22, 5-7 a.m. ET USA Network, Peacock Saturday, July 22, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock Sunday, July 23, 4-7 a.m. ET USA Network, Peacock Sunday, July 23, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock

2023 British Open odds

Will Cameron Smith defend his British Open crown? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golfer Odds Rory McIlroy +650 Scottie Scheffler +650 Jon Rahm +1200 Cameron Smith +1600 Brooks Koepka +2000 Viktor Hovland +2200 Rickie Fowler +2500 Tyrrell Hatton +2500 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Tommy Fleetwood +2500 Xander Schauffele +2500

When and where is the British Open in 2023?

The 2023 British Open will be held at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, Merseyside, England. The Open is returning to Royal Liverpool for the first time since 2014. This year also marks the 13th time Royal Liverpool is hosting the British Open.

Who is playing in the 2023 British Open?

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is seeking his second career major victory following his triumph at the 2022 Masters, headlines the 2023 British Open field. Defending champion Cameron Smith joins 14 other previous British Open winners, including Collin Morikawa (2021), Jordan Spieth (2017), Phil Mickelson (2013), and Rory McIlroy (2014), hitting the links at Royal Liverpool.

We’ll see if Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, or Wyndham Clark can become the first golfer since Koepka in 2018 to win two majors in a single campaign. Koepka’s highest finish at The Open came in 2019, when he tied for fourth.

Recent British Open golf winners

Cameron Smith, Jordan Spieth, and Phil Mickelson have all earned the Claret Jug in recent years. Here’s a complete list of The Open winners dating back to 2013:

Year Winner 2013 Phil Mickelson 2014 Rory McIlroy 2015 Zach Johnson 2016 Henrik Stenson 2017 Jordan Spieth 2018 Francesco Molinari 2019 Shane Lowry 2020 N/A (event not held because of pandemic) 2021 Casper Ruud 2022 Collin Morikawa

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.