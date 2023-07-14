Welcome back to Hoylake for the 2023 British Open, perhaps better known as the Open Championship or The Open. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Masters winner Jon Rahm, and defending champion Cameron Smith headline the list of marquee names headed to Royal Liverpool Golf Club this summer. The action kicks off Thursday, July 20, and runs through Sunday, July 23.
The 2023 British Open marks the fourth and final major of the 2022-23 golf campaign. Rahm, LIV Golf standout Brooks Koepka (PGA Championship), and Wyndham Clark (U.S. Open) all arrive in England seeking their second major victories of the year. No golfer has accomplished the feat since Koepka, who won the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in 2018.
Even if you can’t grab a flight to England or an ideal spot to watch the action in person, we have you covered. Learn how to safely and securely stream the entire 2023 British Open using ExpressVPN.
|Date
|July 20-23, 2023
|Location
|Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake, Merseyside, England
|Prize fund
|9 million USD
|Founded
|1860
How to watch the 2023 British Open Championship online
You can watch the entire British Open Championship for free on the British Open’s website or the The Open’s official app. Alternatively, Peacock (5 USD/month and up), USA Network, and NBC will all offer coverage of the British Open, with NBC and Peacock having complete coverage of Saturday and Sunday’s rounds.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a U.S. server location.
- Head to the British Open website or download the The Open’s official app (available for iOS or Android).
- Fore!
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Where to watch the 2023 British Open live streams
Price: 5 USD/month and up
Channels: Peacock (Exclusive coverage on Thursday-Friday, simulcasts available all four days), The USA Network (all four days), and NBC (Saturday-Sunday)
NBC and The USA Network hold U.S. broadcasting rights for the 2023 British Open Championship. Coverage is split between The USA Network, NBC, and Peacock. Check the schedule below for times. Free trials are available.
To watch the golf live online, go to Peacock Premium (5 USD/month), Fubo (75 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (75 USD/month), YouTube TV (73 USD/month), Hulu (70 USD/month), or Sling TV (price varies).
NBC
NBC has broadcasting rights throughout the British Open. A variety of free trials are available through cord-cutting streaming services that carry NBC, including Fubo (75 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (75 USD/month), and YouTube TV (73 USD/month). Just follow these steps and select your preferred cord-cutting service to best enjoy the golf:
Note: You may need a U.S. billing address, postal code, and credit card to subscribe to Sling TV or DirectTV Stream.
Please also note that some matches may be available to stream on ESPN+. However, proof of subscription to another service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, may be required.
Peacock
Price: 5 USD/month
Peacock will offer coverage throughout the entire British Open, including exclusive broadcasts on Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21.
The USA Network
The USA Network will air parts of all four days of the British Open. A variety of free trials are available through cord-cutting streaming services that carry USA Network, including Fubo (75 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (75 USD/month), and YouTube TV (73 USD/month).
Note: You may need a U.S. billing address, postal code, and credit card to subscribe to Fubo or DirectTV Stream.
Please also note that some matches may be available to stream on ESPN+. However, proof of subscription to another service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, may be required.
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channels: Sky Sports Golf
Living in the UK and want to catch the British Open? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the tours. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.
If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
YouTube TV includes all the channels you need to watch British Open live streams–including the final on July 23. A five-day free trial is available.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD and up
Channels: ESPN
To watch the British Open on Fubo, you’ll want to tune into NBC and USA via the Pro Plan. Note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from (U.S., Canada, Spain).
DirecTV Stream
Price: 75 USD/month and up
DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans and offers both USA and NBC for golf fans looking to stream the British Open. A five-day free trial is available.
Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a British Open live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels). The basic “Sling Blue” plan includes NBC and USA Network. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month
Channels: ESPN and ESPN2
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes USA Network and NBC, which are live-streaming British Open rounds.
TSN
Price: 20 CAD/month
Viewers in Canada can watch British Open live streams in English on TSN. Please note that you will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.
How to watch British Open for free?
You also have the option to watch the live action of the British Open by streaming it through paid platforms like Peacock, fuboTV, Hulu, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Some of these services even offer a free trial period that allows you to watch the entire tournament online. Just make sure to cancel before the trial ends to avoid any charges and enjoy streaming the British Open for free. Get ExpressVPN to access those platforms!
2023 British Open Golf Championship schedule
Make sure you fire up your VPN to safely and securely live stream the 2023 British Open!
|Date and time
|Network and coverage
|Thursday, July 20, 1:30-4 a.m. ET
|Peacock
|Thursday, July 20, 4 a.m.-3 p.m. ET
|USA Network, Peacock
|Thursday, July 20, 3-4 p.m. ET
|Peacock
|Friday, July 21, 1:30-4 a.m. ET
|Peacock
|Friday, July 21, 4 a.m.-3 p.m. ET
|USA Network, Peacock
|Friday, July 21, 3-4 p.m. ET
|Peacock
|Saturday, July 22, 5-7 a.m. ET
|USA Network, Peacock
|Saturday, July 22, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET
|NBC, Peacock
|Sunday, July 23, 4-7 a.m. ET
|USA Network, Peacock
|Sunday, July 23, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. ET
|NBC, Peacock
2023 British Open odds
Will Cameron Smith defend his British Open crown? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Golfer
|Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+650
|Scottie Scheffler
|+650
|Jon Rahm
|+1200
|Cameron Smith
|+1600
|Brooks Koepka
|+2000
|Viktor Hovland
|+2200
|Rickie Fowler
|+2500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2500
|Xander Schauffele
|+2500
When and where is the British Open in 2023?
The 2023 British Open will be held at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, Merseyside, England. The Open is returning to Royal Liverpool for the first time since 2014. This year also marks the 13th time Royal Liverpool is hosting the British Open.
Who is playing in the 2023 British Open?
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is seeking his second career major victory following his triumph at the 2022 Masters, headlines the 2023 British Open field. Defending champion Cameron Smith joins 14 other previous British Open winners, including Collin Morikawa (2021), Jordan Spieth (2017), Phil Mickelson (2013), and Rory McIlroy (2014), hitting the links at Royal Liverpool.
We’ll see if Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, or Wyndham Clark can become the first golfer since Koepka in 2018 to win two majors in a single campaign. Koepka’s highest finish at The Open came in 2019, when he tied for fourth.
Recent British Open golf winners
Cameron Smith, Jordan Spieth, and Phil Mickelson have all earned the Claret Jug in recent years. Here’s a complete list of The Open winners dating back to 2013:
|Year
|Winner
|2013
|Phil Mickelson
|2014
|Rory McIlroy
|2015
|Zach Johnson
|2016
|Henrik Stenson
|2017
|Jordan Spieth
|2018
|Francesco Molinari
|2019
|Shane Lowry
|2020
|N/A (event not held because of pandemic)
|2021
|Casper Ruud
|2022
|Collin Morikawa
FAQ: About the 2023 British Open
How can I watch the 2023 British Open in Australia?
Foxtel Now and Kayo Sport are each expected to air the 2023 British Open. Both services offer free trials, though Kayo requires an Australian credit card.
How can I watch the 2023 British Open in the UK?
Golf fans in the United Kingdom can turn to Sky Sports, which will provide over 45 hours of live coverage for the 2023 British Open.
How can I watch the 2023 British Open in Canada?
Viewers in Canada can watch British Open live streams in English on TSN. Just remember that you’ll need a Canadian credit card to subscribe!
How can I watch the 2023 British Open in Spain?
Golf fans in Spain should look into Fubo, which offers a 7-day free trial and includes both the USA Network and NBC. Please note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from (U.S., Canada, Spain).
How can I watch the 2023 British Open in France?
Canal Plus (sometimes stylized as “Canal+”) is expected to have coverage of the 2023 British Open for France viewers. Subscriptions start at 8 EUR/month.
How can I watch the 2023 British Open in Portugal?
Sport TV is expected to air the 2023 British Open in Portugal. Subscriptions start at 25 EUR.
Can I stream the 2023 British Open on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the 2023 British Open on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream the 2023 British Open on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat. your sports streaming experience.
