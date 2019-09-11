Watch the 2021-2022 Bundesliga live on ESPN+

Price: 7 USD/month or 70 USD/year

ESPN+ has the English broadcast rights to the Bundesliga on a five-year deal starting in 2020.

To watch Bundesliga live on ESPN+:

Stream the 2021-22 DFB-Pokal live on ARD

Price: Free

Channels: ARD

ARD will broadcast nine DFB-Pokal matches per season (including the semi finals and the final) live for free. This stream is in German.

To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Germany. Go to ARD and sign up. Enjoy the stream!

Note: Check the official ARD schedule to know when to tune in.

Stream the 2021-22 DFB-Pokal live on ESPN

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN 2

You can tune in to the DFB-Pokal live on ESPN 2. You can watch the ESPN stream using a variety of free trials (AT&T TV Now does not offer a free trial).

To watch DFB Pokal live on ESPN:

Note: You may need a U.S. credit or debit card in order to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu, or AT&T TV Now.

Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official Bundesliga YouTube channel and the official German Football YouTube channel. The latter also provides live coverage of select DFB-Pokal games.

Watch BT Sport’s Bundesliga coverage

If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of Bundesliga games. You will need a BT ID to watch the streams online. To acquire a BT ID you will need a TV license, which means you will also need to provide a valid postal code and local bank card in order to subscribe.

2021-22 German football schedule

Date Event August 13, 2021 – May 14, 2022 2021-22 Bundesliga August, 2021 – May, 2022 2021-22 DFB-Pokal

2021-2022 Bundesliga season calendar

The 2021-22 Bundesliga season runs from August 13, 2021 to May 14, 2022. The league also takes a winter break from mid-December to mid-January and wraps around mid-May.

Games usually kick off at the following times:

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 2:30 p.m.

Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m.

Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Which of these top Bundesliga games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!

Date and Time (EST) Games December 4, 2021 Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich April 23, 2022 Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

What’s next for Bayern?

Record champions Bayern Munich are looking for a ninth consecutive Bundesliga title, once again fighting off challenges from Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. Robert Lewandowski has continued his unbelievable scoring form and surely has the Balloon d’Or in his sights.

Can Bayern continue their perfect run in the Champions League and capture a third European treble? How long will the momentum last under Hansi Flick? Leave your predictions below!