The next event in the new LIV Golf Invitational Series is here. Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and several other ex-PGA Tour stars will hit the links at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon, from June 30 through July 2.

Read on for how to stream the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Stream the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series

The LIV Golf Series will stream free on its official website, YouTube, and Facebook pages. To watch LIV Golf streams online securely with a VPN:

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Portland schedule

Make sure you fire up your VPN to securely live stream the LIV Golf Invitational Portland at Pumpkin Ridge. Coverage begins each day at 1:15 p.m. EDT / 6:15 p.m. BST from June 30 through July 2.

Who will win 2022 LIV Golf Portland?

Here are the LIV Golf Portland odds according to Action Network:

Golfer Odds Dustin Johnson +650 Louis Oosthuizen +900 Brooks Koepka +1000 Abraham Ancer +1100 Talor Gooch +1200 Bryson DeChambeau +1200 Sergio García +1400 Patrick Reed +1400 Kevin Na +1800 Pat Perez +2000 Ian Poulter +2000 Sam Horsfield +2000

How is LIV Golf different from the PGA Tour?

Although LIV Golf will keep most of professional golf’s traditional rules, the most significant changes are in the format. Rather than playing four rounds across four days, LIV golfers will play three rounds in three days. There will also be no cuts, meaning every golfer will play three rounds.

In an attempt to speed tournaments up, LIV tournaments will use shotgun starts. Golfers will tee off simultaneously from all 18 holes instead of the traditional two groups teeing off from the first and tenth holes.

Although LIV tournaments will feature individual competitions, there will also be team events consisting of 8 four-man groups. Appointed captains will draft the teams before each tournament and compete for additional prize money.

LIV Golf gets its name from the Roman numeral for 54, the score if every hole on a par-72 course were birdied. Each golfer will also play 54 holes at LIV events.

Who are the major names in the LIV Golf Invitational Series?

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson and 2020 Masters winner Dustin Johnson were among 48 golfers who joined LIV Golf in time for the London event. Johnson was the world’s 15th-highest ranked golfer when LIV Golf began play in June.

Other familiar names include Sergio García, Louis Oosthuizen, and Talor Gooch. Although major winners Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed later joined the new tour, they will not debut until the second event at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Oregon on June 30.

LIV has proven it’s not afraid to spend lavishly to attract the world’s top golfers. Johnson reportedly signed a deal worth at least 125 million USD to join the league. (Tiger Woods, the top-earning PGA golfer of all time, has earned 120 million USD during his career. Woods has not signaled that he will join LIV.)

Every golfer who plays in LIV tournaments is guaranteed to receive a six-figure payout. Front Office Sports reported the last-place finisher in a LIV event will receive 120,000 USD.

The PGA Tour announced on June 9 that those who joined LIV Golf, including Mickelson and Johnson, are “suspended or otherwise negligible to participate” in PGA Tour tournament play.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule

Here’s the LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule. Dates may be subject to change.

Date Event Winner June 9–11, 2022 Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England Charl Schwartzel June 30–July 2, 2022 Pumpkin Ridge, Portland, Oregon July 29–31, 2022 Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey September 2–4, 2022 The International, Boston, Massachusetts September 16–18, 2022 Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, Illinois October 7–9, 2022 Stonehill, Bangkok, Thailand October 14–16, 2022 Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia October 27–30, 2022 Trump National Golf Club Doral, Miami, Florida