Download ExpressVPN, the best VPN for Android

Android 10, Pie, Oreo, Nougat, Marshmallow & Lollipop

  • Secure APK for Android 10, Android 9, Android 8, Android 7, Android 6, and Android 5
  • Browse, text, and share photos privately and securely
  • Best-in-class mobile VPN service and support
  • No-fuss 30-day money-back guarantee
ExpressVPN for Android UI.
A pair of Android devices, smartphone and tablet.

How to set up a VPN on Android

  1. Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page
  2. Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Android on your phone or tablet
  3. Connect to any of our 160 server locations
  4. Use the internet the way you want to use it!

If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.

Use a VPN proxy on Android in 3 easy steps

Step 1

ExpressVPN app UI (Android): VPN disconnected.

Tap the On Button to use the VPN. To connect elsewhere, tap the location bar.

Step 2

ExpressVPN app UI (Android): VPN server selection.

Choose a VPN server location from the Recommended or All Locations tabs.

Step 3

ExpressVPN app UI (Android): VPN connected screen.

Once you’re connected, you’ll be able to browse, stream, and download with security and privacy.

Video: How to install ExpressVPN on Android

A group of Android smartphones and tablets.

Download a VPN for all Android devices

ExpressVPN works with all Android smartphones and tablets.

Phones:

  • Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S8, Note9, Note8, Note5, A6, J8, J7
  • Huawei P30, P20, P10, Mate X, Mate 10
  • HTC U12, U11, U Ultra, Bolt
  • Sony Xperia 10, L3, L2, L1, XZ3, XZ2, XZ1, XZ, XA2, XA1
  • LG V40, V30, V20, G7, G6, K11, K10, Q, Q6, X
  • Moto G7, G6, Z3, Z2, Z, E5, E4, X4, Motorola One
  • Google Pixel 3, Pixel 2, Pixel
  • BlackBerry Key2, Motion, KeyOne, Priv, DTEK60, DTEK50
  • ...or any other Android phone

Tablets:

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S5, S4, S3, S2, E, A
  • HTC Nexus 9
  • Sony Experia Z4 Tablet, Tablet Z3 Compact, Tablet Z2
  • LG G Pad X, F
  • Nvidia Shield Tablet K1
  • … or any other Android tablet

Need the same great functionality on your laptop or desktop? Get a VPN for Mac or Windows and use both simultaneously.

Supercharge your Android TV with ExpressVPN

Now you can get all the protective benefits of VPN while you browse and stream your favorite content on Android TV!

Search for “ExpressVPN” on the Google Play Store using your Android TV to download the official VPN app. Or check out the step-by-step tutorial on how to set up ExpressVPN on Android TV.

Android TV logo on a TV screen with VPN shield.

ExpressVPN for Android app key features

More VPN locations

Connect your Android device to the ExpressVPN network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Auto-connect on untrusted Wi-Fi

Set the VPN to connect automatically on any network you haven’t previously marked as safe.

Advanced leak protection

Strong, proven leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

Split tunneling

Choose which apps use the VPN and which apps don’t when you’re connected to ExpressVPN.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN for Android in any of 12 other languages.

Network protection (kill switch)

Stops all traffic if the VPN can’t connect. Or use the system kill switch, on Android 8 and up.

Shortcuts to your favorite services

Customize your VPN with links to your most-used apps and services, right below the On Button.

Android devices with best VPN ribbons.

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN for Android is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Unblock the websites you love

Access your favorite content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more.

Anonymize your browsing

Hide your Android device’s IP address to prevent logging of browsing activity and metadata.

Stream videos and music

Enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Spotify, and more—with privacy, security, and blazing-fast speeds.

Live chat support

Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team from within the app around the clock if you have questions.

