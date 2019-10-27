Watch MLS matches live on ESPN+

Price: 7 USD/month or 70 USD/year

Using ESPN+ you can watch any out-of-market MLS game.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Enjoy watching!

Learn more about watching ESPN with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.



Stream live on ESPN

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, FS1, Fox, ESPN, ESPN 2

ESPN and Fox are the main domestic broadcasters for the MLS. Use a free trial to watch the games live!

Learn more about watching Sling TV, and Hulu with ExpressVPN.

Note: In order to get Sling TV’s free trial you must use the Sling TV app as opposed to signing up on the website

Watch streams live on Freesports

Price: Free

Freesports and Sky are the official MLS broadcasters in the UK. You can watch up to five games each week on Freesports, including MLS Cup playoff games. The best part? You can watch the Freesports stream for free!

To watch MLS live on Freesports:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to Freesports. Enjoy watching!

Stream Major League Soccer on Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Sky Sports is the other official UK broadcaster for MLS games. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

MLS on Sky covers at least two regular-season games each week, the All-Star game and every MLS Cup Play-off game.

If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream the content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad.

To watch MLS on Sky Go:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to Sky Go and log in. Enjoy the stream!

Learn more about watching Sky with ExpressVPN.

Watch MLS replays and highlights on Pluto TV

Price: Free

Pluto TV offers the official MLS channel with replays and highlights on their website. It’s completely free!

To watch MLS games on Pluto TV:

Watch all game highlights on YouTube

The official MLS YouTube channel is your go-to spot for highlights. Catch detailed highlights of every game and take in every goal!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

Catch scores and highlights on the MLS app

If you don’t want to miss the latest MLS news, highlights, and scores, make sure to use the official MLS app.

Whether you want to relive the best goals of the week or dive into the latest performance stats for your favorite team, the app (on Android and iOS) is the must-have companion for every MLS fan.

Fire up the MLS app with ExpressVPN and keep yourself updated no matter where you are!

Who’s going to win the MLS Cup?

Below are the top ten teams most likely to take home the league’s ultimate prize — according to FiveThirtyEight:

Team Championship Odds New England Revolution 24% NYFC 16% Sporting KC 13% Seattle Sounders 11% Colorado Rapids 8% Nashville SC 5% LAFC 5% Philadelphia Union 4% Minnesota United 2% D.C. United 2%

2021 MLS season calendar

Here’s the 2021 MLS calendar. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change.