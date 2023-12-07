How to watch the 2024 BWF World Tour Final
You can stream the biggest badminton events of the year in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Aussie fans who want to stream a local broadcaster can connect to a secure server in Australia.
- Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Can I use a VPN to stream the BWF World Tour Final from another country?
Some users watch the BWF World Tour Final by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Best VPN for watching the BWF World Tour Final
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the BWF World Tour Final. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Where to watch the BWF World Tour Finals for free
YouTube
Price: Free
You can watch every BWF World Tour Finals match for free on the official BWF YouTube Channel. BWF TV is an excellent source of free badminton coverage including both live streams and full matches after the fact. Coverage is restricted in some areas but should still be accessible from the United States, for example.
Recent BWF World Tour Final winners
|Edition
|Year
|Men’s singles
|Women’s singles
|Men’s doubles
|Women’s doubles
|Mixed doubles
|1st
|2018
|Shi Yuqi
|P. V. Sindhu
|Li Junhui
Liu Yuchen
|Misaki Matsutomo
Ayaka Takahashi
|Wang Yilyu
Huang Dongping
|2nd
|2019
|Kento Momota
|Chen Yufei
|Mohammad Ahsan
Hendra Setiawan
|Chen Qingchen
Jia Yifan
|Zheng Siwei
Huang Yaqiong
|3rd
|2020
|Anders Antonsen
|Tai Tzu-ying
|Lee Yang
Wang Chi-lin
|Lee So-hee
Shin Seung-chan
|Dechapol Puavaranukroh
Sapsiree Taerattanachai
|4th
|2021
|Viktor Axelsen
|An Se-young
|Takuro Hoki
Yugo Kobayashi
|Kim So-yeong
Kong Hee-yong
|Dechapol Puavaranukroh
Sapsiree Taerattanachai
|5th
|2022
|Viktor Axelsen
|Akane Yamaguchi
|Liu Yuchen
Ou Xuanyi
|Chen Qingchen
Jia Yifan
|Zheng Siwei
Huang Yaqiong
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.