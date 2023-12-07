Home Streaming degli sport Badminton BWF World Tour

Live stream the BWF World Tour Final online

Updated: December 21, 2023

Safely and securely watch badminton with ExpressVPN!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

How to watch the 2024 BWF World Tour Final

You can stream the biggest badminton events of the year in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Aussie fans who want to stream a local broadcaster can connect to a secure server in Australia. 
  3. Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to stream the BWF World Tour Final from another country?

Some users watch the BWF World Tour Final by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching the BWF World Tour Final

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the BWF World Tour Final. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for WindowsMacAndroid, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch the BWF World Tour Finals for free

YouTube

Price: Free

You can watch every BWF World Tour Finals match for free on the official BWF YouTube Channel. BWF TV is an excellent source of free badminton coverage including both live streams and full matches after the fact. Coverage is restricted in some areas but should still be accessible from the United States, for example.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Recent BWF World Tour Final winners

EditionYearMen’s singlesWomen’s singlesMen’s doublesWomen’s doublesMixed doubles
1st2018Shi YuqiP. V. SindhuLi Junhui
Liu Yuchen		Misaki Matsutomo
Ayaka Takahashi		Wang Yilyu
Huang Dongping
2nd2019Kento MomotaChen YufeiMohammad Ahsan
Hendra Setiawan		Chen Qingchen
Jia Yifan		Zheng Siwei
Huang Yaqiong
3rd2020Anders AntonsenTai Tzu-yingLee Yang
Wang Chi-lin		Lee So-hee
Shin Seung-chan		Dechapol Puavaranukroh
Sapsiree Taerattanachai
4th2021Viktor AxelsenAn Se-youngTakuro Hoki
Yugo Kobayashi		Kim So-yeong
Kong Hee-yong		Dechapol Puavaranukroh
Sapsiree Taerattanachai
5th2022Viktor AxelsenAkane YamaguchiLiu Yuchen
Ou Xuanyi		Chen Qingchen
Jia Yifan		Zheng Siwei
Huang Yaqiong

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About BWF World Tour live streams

stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See our top picks for what to stream this month

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Chat With Us

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT