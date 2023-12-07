How to watch the 2024 BWF World Tour Final

You can stream the biggest badminton events of the year in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Aussie fans who want to stream a local broadcaster can connect to a secure server in Australia. Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster. Tune in and enjoy!

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to stream the BWF World Tour Final from another country?

Some users watch the BWF World Tour Final by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching the BWF World Tour Final

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the BWF World Tour Final. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch the BWF World Tour Finals for free

YouTube

Price: Free

You can watch every BWF World Tour Finals match for free on the official BWF YouTube Channel. BWF TV is an excellent source of free badminton coverage including both live streams and full matches after the fact. Coverage is restricted in some areas but should still be accessible from the United States, for example.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Recent BWF World Tour Final winners

Edition Year Men’s singles Women’s singles Men’s doubles Women’s doubles Mixed doubles 1st 2018 Shi Yuqi P. V. Sindhu Li Junhui

Liu Yuchen Misaki Matsutomo

Ayaka Takahashi Wang Yilyu

Huang Dongping 2nd 2019 Kento Momota Chen Yufei Mohammad Ahsan

Hendra Setiawan Chen Qingchen

Jia Yifan Zheng Siwei

Huang Yaqiong 3rd 2020 Anders Antonsen Tai Tzu-ying Lee Yang

Wang Chi-lin Lee So-hee

Shin Seung-chan Dechapol Puavaranukroh

Sapsiree Taerattanachai 4th 2021 Viktor Axelsen An Se-young Takuro Hoki

Yugo Kobayashi Kim So-yeong

Kong Hee-yong Dechapol Puavaranukroh

Sapsiree Taerattanachai 5th 2022 Viktor Axelsen Akane Yamaguchi Liu Yuchen

Ou Xuanyi Chen Qingchen

Jia Yifan Zheng Siwei

Huang Yaqiong

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.