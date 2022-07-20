Home Stream Sports Marathons

Live stream marathons online

Updated: July 20, 2022

Watch the Berlin Marathon live on September 25

From Berlin to Boston, the six Abbott World Marathon Majors are considered the gold standard of races for the world’s top runners. Even if you can’t secure one of the prestigious ballot places for one of these marathons, it’s easy to get involved with the action by following the live broadcast online. Several events air live and for free on various networks, including NBC and ESPN in the U.S. Check the official schedule to see when the races take place and read on to learn how to live stream marathons securely with a VPN.

How to live stream the 2022 World Athletics Championships for free

The 2022 World Athletics Championships take place July 15–24. Canada’s CBC is airing the event for free.

To securely watch the World Athletics Championships for free with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN
  2. Connect to a server location in Canada
  3. Visit CBC Gem. You may need to enter an email address or Canadian postal code (like M5V 1J1) to register.
  4. Sit back and enjoy the competition!
Stream on CBC

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Other global broadcasters airing the event include the BBC (free) in the UK, RTBF (free, and in French) in Belgium, Kayo Sports in Australia, and Peacock in the United States.

2022 World Athletics Championships schedule

Here is the schedule for some of the 2022 World Athletics Championships’ most pivotal events. The full schedule is available here.

EventDate and timeWinner
Men’s 100mJuly 16, 10:50 p.m. EDTFred Kerley (United States)
Men’s MarathonJuly 17, 9:15 a.m. EDTTamirat Tola (Ethiopia)
Men’s Shot PutJuly 17, 9:27 p.m. EDTRyan Crouser (United States)
Women’s 100mJuly 17, 10:50 p.m. EDTShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)
Women’s MarathonJuly 18, 9:15 a.m. EDTGotytom Gebreslase (Ethiopia)
Women’s 1500 MetersJuly 18, 10:50 p.m. EDTFaith Kipyegon (Kenya)
Men’s 1500 MetersJuly 19, 10:30 p.m. EDTJake Wightman (Great Britain & Northern Ireland)
Men’s 400m HurdlesJuly 19, 10:50 p.m. EDTAlison dos Santos (Brazil)
Men’s 200mJuly 21, 10:50 p.m. EDT
Women’s 400m HurdlesJuly 22, 10:50 p.m. EDT
Men’s 5000mJuly 24, 9:05 p.m. EDT
Women’s 800mJuly 24, 9:35 p.m. EDT
Women’s 100m HurdlesJuly 24, 10 p.m. EDT

How to live stream marathons with a VPN

To watch the world’s greatest marathons with increased privacy and security:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the location of the broadcast you want to watch.
  3. Choose your preferred streaming platform.
  4. Sit back and enjoy the race!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Stream the 2022 World Athletic Championships on Peacock

Price: 5 USD/month and up

Peacock is streaming the 2022 World Athletic Championships in the United States. The service offers a 7-day free trial, and the “Premium” plan (with some ads) starts from 5 USD per month.

2022 Abbott World Marathon Majors schedule

Here is the schedule for the world’s most prestigious races.

EventDate
Berlin MarathonSep 25, 2022
London MarathonOct 2, 2022
Chicago MarathonOct 9, 2022
New York City MarathonNov 6, 2022
Tokyo MarathonMar 5, 2023
Boston MarathonApr 17, 2023

Berlin Marathon

Date: Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Male course record: 2:01:39 (Eliud Kipchoge, 2018)

Female course record: 2:18:11 (Gladys Cherono, 2018)

Don’t be surprised to see history in the making at the 2022 Berlin Marathon. The 26-mile event has been the site of numerous world-record times since it was first held in 1974. Horst Milde, a baker and running enthusiast, established the Berlin Marathon in 1974. The course starts and finishes near the 18th-century Brandenburg Gate. The 2019 event set a record with 44,064 finishers.

London Marathon

Date: Sunday, Oct 2, 2022

Male course record: 2:02:37 (Eliud Kipchoge, 2019)

Female course record: 2:15:25 (Paula Radcliffe, 2003)

The London Marathon may still be relatively new, having only been founded in 1981, but it’s quickly become a fan favorite with an atmosphere that matches the spectacle of the race itself. Although the event typically occurred in April, it has been held in October in recent years amid the pandemic. Participants have helped raise over 1 million GBP (over 1 million USD) for charity since the first London Marathon.

Chicago Marathon

Date: Sunday, Oct 9, 2022

Male course record: 2:03:45 (Dennis Kimetto, 2013)

Female course record: 2:14:04 (Brigid Kosgei, 2019)

Although annual Chicago marathons were held in the early 20th century, it wasn’t until 1977 that the modern, and aptly-named, Chicago Marathon took place. Runners raise money for different charities, with the event securing over 10 million in fundraising every year from 2009 through 2019.

New York City Marathon

Date: Sunday, Nov 6, 2022

Male course record: 2:05:05 (Geoffrey Mutai, 2011)

Female course record: 2:22:31 (Margaret Okayo, 2003)

The New York City Marathon is the largest in the world, and not because it traverses all five of the Big Apple’s boroughs. Over 53,000 people finished the NYC Marathon in 2019, two years after a staggering 98,247 people applied to participate. ESPN has aired the popular race nationally since 2013.

Tokyo Marathon

Date: Sunday, Mar 5, 2023

Male course record: 2:02:40 (Eliud Kipchoge, 2022)

Female course record: 2:16:02 (Brigid Kosgei, 2022)

The Tokyo Marathon is the newest of the six major world marathons, having only held its first race in 2007. Kenyan running standouts Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei each set record times in 2022. Masakazu Fujiwara, who finished first after totaling a 2:12:19 time in 2020, remains the only Japanese male to win the Tokyo Marathon as of 2022.

Boston Marathon

Date: Monday, Apr 17, 2023

Male course record: 2:03:02 (Geoffrey Mutai, 2011)

Female course record: 2:19:59 (Buzunesh Deba, 2014)

The Boston Marathon is almost as synonymous with Beantown as the Green Monster, Larry Bird, and clams. Marathon Monday, the third Monday in April, also includes a Boston Red Sox home game played shortly after 11 a.m. EDT. The Boston Marathon has included everything from runners wearing costumes to taiko-drum-playing musicians from Japan.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

