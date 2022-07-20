From Berlin to Boston, the six Abbott World Marathon Majors are considered the gold standard of races for the world’s top runners. Even if you can’t secure one of the prestigious ballot places for one of these marathons, it’s easy to get involved with the action by following the live broadcast online. Several events air live and for free on various networks, including NBC and ESPN in the U.S. Check the official schedule to see when the races take place and read on to learn how to live stream marathons securely with a VPN.
How to live stream the 2022 World Athletics Championships for free
The 2022 World Athletics Championships take place July 15–24. Canada’s CBC is airing the event for free.
To securely watch the World Athletics Championships for free with a VPN:
Get ExpressVPN
Connect to a server location in Canada
Visit CBC Gem. You may need to enter an email address or Canadian postal code (like M5V 1J1) to register.
Sit back and enjoy the competition!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Other global broadcasters airing the event include the BBC (free) in the UK, RTBF (free, and in French) in Belgium, Kayo Sports in Australia, and Peacock in the United States.
2022 World Athletics Championships schedule
Here is the schedule for some of the 2022 World Athletics Championships’ most pivotal events. The full schedule is available here.
|Event
|Date and time
|Winner
|Men’s 100m
|July 16, 10:50 p.m. EDT
|Fred Kerley (United States)
|Men’s Marathon
|July 17, 9:15 a.m. EDT
|Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia)
|Men’s Shot Put
|July 17, 9:27 p.m. EDT
|Ryan Crouser (United States)
|Women’s 100m
|July 17, 10:50 p.m. EDT
|Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)
|Women’s Marathon
|July 18, 9:15 a.m. EDT
|Gotytom Gebreslase (Ethiopia)
|Women’s 1500 Meters
|July 18, 10:50 p.m. EDT
|Faith Kipyegon (Kenya)
|Men’s 1500 Meters
|July 19, 10:30 p.m. EDT
|Jake Wightman (Great Britain & Northern Ireland)
|Men’s 400m Hurdles
|July 19, 10:50 p.m. EDT
|Alison dos Santos (Brazil)
|Men’s 200m
|July 21, 10:50 p.m. EDT
|Women’s 400m Hurdles
|July 22, 10:50 p.m. EDT
|Men’s 5000m
|July 24, 9:05 p.m. EDT
|Women’s 800m
|July 24, 9:35 p.m. EDT
|Women’s 100m Hurdles
|July 24, 10 p.m. EDT
How to live stream marathons with a VPN
To watch the world's greatest marathons with increased privacy and security:
- Get ExpressVPN.
Choose your preferred streaming platform.
Sit back and enjoy the race!
- Sit back and enjoy the race!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Stream the 2022 World Athletic Championships on Peacock
Price: 5 USD/month and up
Peacock is streaming the 2022 World Athletic Championships in the United States. The service offers a 7-day free trial, and the “Premium” plan (with some ads) starts from 5 USD per month.
2022 Abbott World Marathon Majors schedule
Here is the schedule for the world’s most prestigious races.
|Event
|Date
|Berlin Marathon
|Sep 25, 2022
|London Marathon
|Oct 2, 2022
|Chicago Marathon
|Oct 9, 2022
|New York City Marathon
|Nov 6, 2022
|Tokyo Marathon
|Mar 5, 2023
|Boston Marathon
|Apr 17, 2023
Berlin Marathon
Date: Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Male course record: 2:01:39 (Eliud Kipchoge, 2018)
Female course record: 2:18:11 (Gladys Cherono, 2018)
Don’t be surprised to see history in the making at the 2022 Berlin Marathon. The 26-mile event has been the site of numerous world-record times since it was first held in 1974. Horst Milde, a baker and running enthusiast, established the Berlin Marathon in 1974. The course starts and finishes near the 18th-century Brandenburg Gate. The 2019 event set a record with 44,064 finishers.
London Marathon
Date: Sunday, Oct 2, 2022
Male course record: 2:02:37 (Eliud Kipchoge, 2019)
Female course record: 2:15:25 (Paula Radcliffe, 2003)
The London Marathon may still be relatively new, having only been founded in 1981, but it’s quickly become a fan favorite with an atmosphere that matches the spectacle of the race itself. Although the event typically occurred in April, it has been held in October in recent years amid the pandemic. Participants have helped raise over 1 million GBP (over 1 million USD) for charity since the first London Marathon.
Chicago Marathon
Date: Sunday, Oct 9, 2022
Male course record: 2:03:45 (Dennis Kimetto, 2013)
Female course record: 2:14:04 (Brigid Kosgei, 2019)
Although annual Chicago marathons were held in the early 20th century, it wasn’t until 1977 that the modern, and aptly-named, Chicago Marathon took place. Runners raise money for different charities, with the event securing over 10 million in fundraising every year from 2009 through 2019.
New York City Marathon
Date: Sunday, Nov 6, 2022
Male course record: 2:05:05 (Geoffrey Mutai, 2011)
Female course record: 2:22:31 (Margaret Okayo, 2003)
The New York City Marathon is the largest in the world, and not because it traverses all five of the Big Apple’s boroughs. Over 53,000 people finished the NYC Marathon in 2019, two years after a staggering 98,247 people applied to participate. ESPN has aired the popular race nationally since 2013.
Tokyo Marathon
Date: Sunday, Mar 5, 2023
Male course record: 2:02:40 (Eliud Kipchoge, 2022)
Female course record: 2:16:02 (Brigid Kosgei, 2022)
The Tokyo Marathon is the newest of the six major world marathons, having only held its first race in 2007. Kenyan running standouts Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei each set record times in 2022. Masakazu Fujiwara, who finished first after totaling a 2:12:19 time in 2020, remains the only Japanese male to win the Tokyo Marathon as of 2022.
Boston Marathon
Date: Monday, Apr 17, 2023
Male course record: 2:03:02 (Geoffrey Mutai, 2011)
Female course record: 2:19:59 (Buzunesh Deba, 2014)
The Boston Marathon is almost as synonymous with Beantown as the Green Monster, Larry Bird, and clams. Marathon Monday, the third Monday in April, also includes a Boston Red Sox home game played shortly after 11 a.m. EDT. The Boston Marathon has included everything from runners wearing costumes to taiko-drum-playing musicians from Japan.
FAQ: Abbott World Marathon Majors
What are the six major marathons?
The six major marathons occur in Tokyo (Japan), Boston (U.S.), Berlin (Germany), London (England), Chicago (U.S.), and New York City (U.S.).
How many people are running in the Berlin Marathon?
The 2022 Berlin Marathon is expected to feature 41,283 runners, up from 24,796 in 2021.
Which professional runners are competing at the Berlin Marathon?
Notable names expected to participate in the 2022 Berlin Marathon include Kenya’s Abel Kipchumba and Sheila Kiprotich Chepruki. Deborah Schöneborn, who competed in the women’s marathon in the 2020 Summer Olympics, is also expected to run in this year’s event.
Which marathon is the most prestigious?
The Boston Marathon, which held its first event in 1897, is considered the most prestigious marathon.
Which marathon has the most runners?
The New York City Marathon set an Abbott World Marathon Majors record in 2018, when 53,121 people started the race and an impressive 52,812 crossed the finish line in Central Park. That’s a 99.4% completion rate for those counting at home.
However, the largest turnout in a recognized marathon occurred on October 10, 2010, when 116,086 runners finished the A Run for the Pasig River event in Manila.
What’s considered a good marathon time?
According to Run Repeat, the average time to run a marathon for men is 4:21:03, and the average time for a woman is 4:48:45. A “good marathon” time is widely considered to be roughly 3 hours and 35 minutes for men, and roughly four hours for women.