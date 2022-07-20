From Berlin to Boston, the six Abbott World Marathon Majors are considered the gold standard of races for the world’s top runners. Even if you can’t secure one of the prestigious ballot places for one of these marathons, it’s easy to get involved with the action by following the live broadcast online. Several events air live and for free on various networks, including NBC and ESPN in the U.S. Check the official schedule to see when the races take place and read on to learn how to live stream marathons securely with a VPN.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships take place July 15–24. Canada’s CBC is airing the event for free.

Other global broadcasters airing the event include the BBC (free) in the UK, RTBF (free, and in French) in Belgium, Kayo Sports in Australia, and Peacock in the United States.

2022 World Athletics Championships schedule

Here is the schedule for some of the 2022 World Athletics Championships’ most pivotal events. The full schedule is available here.

Event Date and time Winner Men’s 100m July 16, 10:50 p.m. EDT Fred Kerley (United States) Men’s Marathon July 17, 9:15 a.m. EDT Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia) Men’s Shot Put July 17, 9:27 p.m. EDT Ryan Crouser (United States) Women’s 100m July 17, 10:50 p.m. EDT Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) Women’s Marathon July 18, 9:15 a.m. EDT Gotytom Gebreslase (Ethiopia) Women’s 1500 Meters July 18, 10:50 p.m. EDT Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) Men’s 1500 Meters July 19, 10:30 p.m. EDT Jake Wightman (Great Britain & Northern Ireland) Men’s 400m Hurdles July 19, 10:50 p.m. EDT Alison dos Santos (Brazil) Men’s 200m July 21, 10:50 p.m. EDT Women’s 400m Hurdles July 22, 10:50 p.m. EDT Men’s 5000m July 24, 9:05 p.m. EDT Women’s 800m July 24, 9:35 p.m. EDT Women’s 100m Hurdles July 24, 10 p.m. EDT

Stream the 2022 World Athletic Championships on Peacock

Price: 5 USD/month and up

Peacock is streaming the 2022 World Athletic Championships in the United States. The service offers a 7-day free trial, and the “Premium” plan (with some ads) starts from 5 USD per month.

2022 Abbott World Marathon Majors schedule

Here is the schedule for the world’s most prestigious races.

Event Date Berlin Marathon Sep 25, 2022 London Marathon Oct 2, 2022 Chicago Marathon Oct 9, 2022 New York City Marathon Nov 6, 2022 Tokyo Marathon Mar 5, 2023 Boston Marathon Apr 17, 2023

Berlin Marathon

Date: Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Male course record: 2:01:39 (Eliud Kipchoge, 2018)

Female course record: 2:18:11 (Gladys Cherono, 2018)

Don’t be surprised to see history in the making at the 2022 Berlin Marathon. The 26-mile event has been the site of numerous world-record times since it was first held in 1974. Horst Milde, a baker and running enthusiast, established the Berlin Marathon in 1974. The course starts and finishes near the 18th-century Brandenburg Gate. The 2019 event set a record with 44,064 finishers.

London Marathon

Date: Sunday, Oct 2, 2022

Male course record: 2:02:37 (Eliud Kipchoge, 2019)

Female course record: 2:15:25 (Paula Radcliffe, 2003)

The London Marathon may still be relatively new, having only been founded in 1981, but it’s quickly become a fan favorite with an atmosphere that matches the spectacle of the race itself. Although the event typically occurred in April, it has been held in October in recent years amid the pandemic. Participants have helped raise over 1 million GBP (over 1 million USD) for charity since the first London Marathon.

Chicago Marathon

Date: Sunday, Oct 9, 2022

Male course record: 2:03:45 (Dennis Kimetto, 2013)

Female course record: 2:14:04 (Brigid Kosgei, 2019)

Although annual Chicago marathons were held in the early 20th century, it wasn’t until 1977 that the modern, and aptly-named, Chicago Marathon took place. Runners raise money for different charities, with the event securing over 10 million in fundraising every year from 2009 through 2019.

New York City Marathon

Date: Sunday, Nov 6, 2022

Male course record: 2:05:05 (Geoffrey Mutai, 2011)

Female course record: 2:22:31 (Margaret Okayo, 2003)

The New York City Marathon is the largest in the world, and not because it traverses all five of the Big Apple’s boroughs. Over 53,000 people finished the NYC Marathon in 2019, two years after a staggering 98,247 people applied to participate. ESPN has aired the popular race nationally since 2013.

Tokyo Marathon

Date: Sunday, Mar 5, 2023

Male course record: 2:02:40 (Eliud Kipchoge, 2022)

Female course record: 2:16:02 (Brigid Kosgei, 2022)

The Tokyo Marathon is the newest of the six major world marathons, having only held its first race in 2007. Kenyan running standouts Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei each set record times in 2022. Masakazu Fujiwara, who finished first after totaling a 2:12:19 time in 2020, remains the only Japanese male to win the Tokyo Marathon as of 2022.

Boston Marathon

Date: Monday, Apr 17, 2023

Male course record: 2:03:02 (Geoffrey Mutai, 2011)

Female course record: 2:19:59 (Buzunesh Deba, 2014)

The Boston Marathon is almost as synonymous with Beantown as the Green Monster, Larry Bird, and clams. Marathon Monday, the third Monday in April, also includes a Boston Red Sox home game played shortly after 11 a.m. EDT. The Boston Marathon has included everything from runners wearing costumes to taiko-drum-playing musicians from Japan.

