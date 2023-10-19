Home Stream Sports NBA How to Watch the Milwaukee Bucks

Live stream Milwaukee Bucks games online without cable

Updated: November 28, 2023

Watch Giannis, Dame, and the Bucks in blazing-fast HD!

A monumental NBA championship run in 2021 solidified Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status as one of the greats. The two-time MVP will be joined for the 2023-24 NBA season by perhaps the most talented teammate he’s ever had in Damian Lillard, a lethal sharpshooter who arrived following a blockbuster trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. On paper, it’s a match made in heaven: Their games and personalities are a great match and many predict them to make the Finals. There’s change at the very top, too, with former Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin stepping into the head coaching role. Will Griffin be able to lead the Bucks’ All-Star duo to a title as a first-year head coach? 

Giannis, Dame, and the Bucks opened their season against the Philadelphia 76ers on ThursdayOctober 26. Even if you can’t make it to Fiserv Forum this season, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to securely watch every Milwaukee Bucks game online throughout the 2023-24 season.

  
Head coachAdrian Griffin
Arena/StadiumFiserv Forum
All-Star playersGiannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard
Championships2 (1971, 2021)

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks games with a VPN

Whether it’s Opening Week, a midseason showdown, or even the NBA Finals, you can stream every Milwaukee Bucks game with ExpressVPN in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. For example, American fans can connect to a U.S. server to watch the ESPN or TNT feed on a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV or Fubo.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as NBA League Pass or ESPN, and find the game you want to stream.
  4. Enjoy the Bucks games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch Milwaukee Bucks games from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Milwaukee Bucks online?

The best way to enjoy the 2023-24 Milwaukee Bucks season involves watching Giannis and Dame with ExpressVPN. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every NBA game, from Opening Night through the NBA Finals, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to catch all the highlights—and track your fantasy squad along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching Milwaukee Bucks games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023-24 Milwaukee Bucks season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every shot, pass, and dunk without missing a single second, regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies might not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

  • High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
  • Up to 8 simultaneous connections
  • 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
  • Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
  • Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
  • The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
  • Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
  • Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

How to stream the Milwaukee Bucks with League Pass

If you want to check out the biggest showcase game the NBA has to offer, there isn’t a better option than NBA League Pass. You can enjoy Milwaukee Bucks games without blackouts by using the international version of the service, and it comes with a seven-day free trial.

NBA League Pass

Price: Varies

Want to enjoy Bucks games with the privacy and security of a VPN? NBA League Pass is your best option, though please note that the League Pass price varies depending on your country. U.S. basketball fans can purchase League Pass Premium for 150 USD for the entire season; other packages are available, including one for those who only want to watch a specific team. Check out the NBA’s official website for a complete list of which countries offer League Pass. 

NBA game blackouts: International League Pass vs. U.S. League Pass

What’s the difference between watching NBA League Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? League Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know.

The U.S. League Pass offers live games and full-game replays for all teams. However, blackouts apply. When a team is playing, that game will be “blacked out” on the U.S. League Pass for the team’s home market. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV—in other words, most of the playoffs—will also be blacked out. (All blacked-out games are available three days after broadcast. If you purchased the 3-Game Choice package, nationally telecast games will be available for purchase three hours after they have aired. Locally telecast games will be available for purchase three days after they air.)

Blackouts are put in place to protect local broadcasters’ viewership while preserving users’ ability to watch out-of-market games. If you’re streaming from a country outside the United States or Canada, every game is effectively “out-of-market,” meaning that there are no blackouts to worry about.

Why is my VPN not working with NBA League Pass?

ExpressVPN’s advanced server network is optimized for compatibility with NBA League Pass, and most users can stream without any issues. But if you should ever encounter a problem, our dedicated Support Team is available via live chat 24/7 to help you overcome any obstacles in trying to watch your favorite basketball team. All ExpressVPN plans are covered by a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Should I use a free VPN to watch NBA League Pass?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch Bucks live streams, basketball fans should instead use ExpressVPN all season long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to cancel NBA League Pass

If you feel like you’re not getting value out of your subscription, canceling it is not an arduous process. There’s actually a comprehensive guide on how to cancel. You should also be aware that the service auto-renews monthly—if you’re on a monthly subscription—or prior to the season if you’ve purchased an annual subscription. You can opt out of auto-renewals and you will be notified by email prior to getting auto-renewed for a full season.

Stream the Milwaukee Bucks using services with free trials

There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your NBA-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you have ample opportunity to see if they’re worth it for you.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, TNT

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry Bucks games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch additional NBA games)

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Plus add-on)

Country: U.S.

Although Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of September 2023. However, fans from the United States can watch Bucks games airing on Turner channels through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which costs 10 USD/month.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Choice plan and up), TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want NBA TV, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to watch Bucks games online if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Other ways to stream Milwaukee Bucks games

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month

Country: U.S.

ESPN+ will often simulcast NBA games airing on ABC and ESPN throughout the 2023-24 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream NBA broadcasts on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: ABC, ESPN, TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure NBA streams, as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Extra) TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing NBA games, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream With Sling

About the 2023-24 Milwaukee Bucks

It’s officially Dame Time in Milwaukee! Though the Bucks sent Jrue Holiday out the door (and the guard will be missed, having played a crucial role in the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship run), how do you pass up a chance to land one of the most dangerous shooters in the league in Damian Lillard? Few teams league-wide have a superior trio than Lillard, Antetokounmpo, and Khris Middleton, a three-time All-Star who looks to rebound from an injury-plagued 2022-23 campaign. Veteran center Brook Lopez looks to continue his career resurgence in Milwaukee after averaging 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds a year ago.

Bucks projected starting lineup

PositionPlayer
GDamian Lillard
GMalik Beasley
FKhris Middleton
FGiannis Antetokounmpo
CBrook Lopez

2023-24 Milwaukee Bucks national TV schedule

Basketball fans can catch the Bucks on nationally televised games throughout the 2023-24 season. You can see the full national schedule below, and remember that all games are available to stream on the international version of NBA League Pass! Check out the Bucks’ official website for their complete schedule.

October

GameDate and timeNetwork
Milwaukee Bucks 118, Philadelphia 76ers 117Thursday, October 26, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BSTTNT

November

GameDate and timeNetwork
Milwaukee Bucks 110, New York Knicks 105 (In-Season Tournament, East Group B)Friday, November 3, 7:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Indiana Pacers 126, Milwaukee Bucks 124Thursday, November 9, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMTNBA TV
Milwaukee Bucks 132, Dallas Mavericks 125Saturday, November 18, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMTNBA TV
Boston Celtics 119, Milwaukee Bucks 116Wednesday, November 22, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks (In-Season Tournament, East Group B)Tuesday, November 28, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMTTNT

December

GameDate and timeNetwork
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee BucksSaturday, December 23, 12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. GMTNBA TV
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee BucksMonday, December 25, 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee BucksFriday, December 29, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMTNBA TV

January

GameDate and timeNetwork
San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee BucksThursday, January 4, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMTTNT
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston CelticsThursday, January 11, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMTTNT
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State WarriorsSaturday, January 13, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMTNBA TV
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee BucksWednesday, January 17, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee BucksWednesday, January 31, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+

February

GameDate and timeNetwork
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee BucksTuesday, February 6, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTTNT
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee BucksThursday, February 15, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMTTNT
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee BucksSunday, February 25, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMTABC, ESPN+

March

GameDate and timeNetwork
Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee BucksFriday, March 1, 10 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles ClippersMonday, March 4, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMTNBA TV
Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee BucksWednesday, March 6, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee BucksFriday, March 8, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix SunsSunday, March 17, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMTABC, ESPN+
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee BucksWednesday, March 20, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn NetsThursday, March 21, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMTNBA TV
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City ThunderSunday, March 24, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMTNBA TV
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles LakersTuesday, March 26, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMTTNT
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee BucksThursday, March 28, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMTNBA TV
Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee BucksSaturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMTNBA TV

April

GameDate and timeNetwork
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis GrizzliesWednesday, April 3, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York KnicksSunday, April 7, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMTNBA TV
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston CelticsTuesday, April 9, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BSTTNT

2024 NBA Finals odds

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks win another title? Here are the latest 2024 NBA Finals odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

TeamOdds
Boston Celtics+370
Denver Nuggets+440
Milwaukee Bucks+440
Phoenix Suns+650
Philadelphia 76ers+1500
Golden State Warriors+1700
Dallas Mavericks+2100
Los Angeles Lakers+2100
Los Angeles Clippers+2400
Cleveland Cavaliers+2600
Minnesota Timberwolves+3000
Sacramento Kings+3600
Miami Heat+3900
New York Knicks+4600
New Orleans Pelicans+5500
Oklahoma City Thunder+5500

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ for NBA live streams

How can I watch NBA streams for free?
Can I use NBA League Pass in another country?
Does NBA TV work with a VPN?
Is it legal to use a VPN with NBA League Pass?
Can I watch NBA League Pass on YouTube TV?
What is the difference between League Pass and League Pass Premium?
Why can’t I watch live games with NBA League Pass?
Can I stream NBA games on my computer?
Can I stream NBA games on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream NBA games on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
