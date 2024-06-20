How to Watch Wimbledon in The Netherlands

How to live stream Wimbledon in The Netherlands

Whether you’re in bed or sneaking a peak at tennis action from the classroom, ExpressVPN is here to help you safely and securely live stream the 2024 Wimbledon Championships in The Netherlands.

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. Dutch viewers can watch the tennis live on Eurosport. Enjoy the tennis!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch Wimbledon from another country?

Some users watch Wimbledon by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch Wimbledon?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch tennis, including Wimbledon, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Best VPN for watching Wimbledon in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely live streaming the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to watch Wimbledon tennis in The Netherlands

Eurosport

Price: 7 EUR/month

Netherlands residents can watch Wimbledon with Eurosport, which is also a great way to watch other sports, including the UEFA Champions League, MotoGP, and more.

Watch Discovery+ With a VPN

Looking for other ways to live stream Wimbledon? Check out our dedicated Wimbledon hub which has information on how viewers across the world can watch, including in areas where the tennis is available for free!

When will the 2024 Wimbledon Championships start?

The 2024 Wimbledon main draw begins Monday, July 1.

Where will the 2024 Wimbledon Championships be played?

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships will be played on the iconic grass courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

2024 Wimbledon schedule

Dates Round July 1-8, 2024 First rounds July 9-10, 2024 Quarterfinals July 11, 2024 Women’s semifinals July 12, 2024 Men’s semifinals July 13, 2024 Women’s finals July 14, 2024 Men’s finals

Who are the players in the 2024 Wimbledon Championships?

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Iga Świątek are among the marquee names expected to compete in the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Sinner is fresh off his Australian Open victory and looks to claim his first Wimbledon title. The women’s competition boasts Świątek, Coco Gauff, and Aryna Sabalenka among the favorites. Don’t forget about two-time champion Andy Murray, who is expected to return to the court after an early loss last summer.

What is the prize money for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships?

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships prize money has not yet been announced. However, Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová each won over 2.3 million EUR (nearly 2.5 million USD) for their respective victories over Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur.

Recent Wimbledon winners

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Markéta Vondroušová have all won Wimbledon in recent years. Here is a complete list of winners dating back to 2014.

Year Men’s winner Women’s winner 2014 Novak Djokovic (Second title) Petra Kvitová (Second title) 2015 Novak Djokovic (Third title) Serena Williams (Sixth title) 2016 Andy Murray (Second title) Serena Williams (Seventh title) 2017 Roger Federer (Seventh title) Garbiñe Muguruza (First title) 2018 Novak Djokovic (Fourth title) Angelique Kerber (First title) 2019 Novak Djokovic (Fifth title) Simona Halep (First title) 2020 Event not held (Pandemic) Event not held (Pandemic) 2021 Novak Djokovic (Sixth title) Ashleigh Barty (First title) 2022 Novak Djokovic (Seventh title) Elena Rybakina (First title) 2023 Carlos Alcaraz (First title) Markéta Vondroušová (First title) 2024 Carlos Alcaraz (Second title) Barbora Krejcikova (First title)

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.