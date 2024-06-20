How to Watch Wimbledon in The Netherlands

How to live stream Wimbledon in The Netherlands
Whether you’re in bed or sneaking a peak at tennis action from the classroom, ExpressVPN is here to help you safely and securely live stream the 2024 Wimbledon Championships in The Netherlands.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. Dutch viewers can watch the tennis live on Eurosport.
- Enjoy the tennis!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Can I use a VPN to watch Wimbledon from another country?
Some users watch Wimbledon by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch Wimbledon?
Rather than use a free VPN to watch tennis, including Wimbledon, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Best VPN for watching Wimbledon in 2024
How to watch Wimbledon tennis in The Netherlands
Eurosport
Price: 7 EUR/month
Netherlands residents can watch Wimbledon with Eurosport, which is also a great way to watch other sports, including the UEFA Champions League, MotoGP, and more.
Looking for other ways to live stream Wimbledon? Check out our dedicated Wimbledon hub which has information on how viewers across the world can watch, including in areas where the tennis is available for free!
When will the 2024 Wimbledon Championships start?
The 2024 Wimbledon main draw begins Monday, July 1.
Where will the 2024 Wimbledon Championships be played?
The 2024 Wimbledon Championships will be played on the iconic grass courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
2024 Wimbledon schedule
|Dates
|Round
|July 1-8, 2024
|First rounds
|July 9-10, 2024
|Quarterfinals
|July 11, 2024
|Women’s semifinals
|July 12, 2024
|Men’s semifinals
|July 13, 2024
|Women’s finals
|July 14, 2024
|Men’s finals
Who are the players in the 2024 Wimbledon Championships?
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Iga Świątek are among the marquee names expected to compete in the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Sinner is fresh off his Australian Open victory and looks to claim his first Wimbledon title. The women’s competition boasts Świątek, Coco Gauff, and Aryna Sabalenka among the favorites. Don’t forget about two-time champion Andy Murray, who is expected to return to the court after an early loss last summer.
What is the prize money for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships?
The 2024 Wimbledon Championships prize money has not yet been announced. However, Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová each won over 2.3 million EUR (nearly 2.5 million USD) for their respective victories over Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur.
Recent Wimbledon winners
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Markéta Vondroušová have all won Wimbledon in recent years. Here is a complete list of winners dating back to 2014.
|Year
|Men’s winner
|Women’s winner
|2014
|Novak Djokovic (Second title)
|Petra Kvitová (Second title)
|2015
|Novak Djokovic (Third title)
|Serena Williams (Sixth title)
|2016
|Andy Murray (Second title)
|Serena Williams (Seventh title)
|2017
|Roger Federer (Seventh title)
|Garbiñe Muguruza (First title)
|2018
|Novak Djokovic (Fourth title)
|Angelique Kerber (First title)
|2019
|Novak Djokovic (Fifth title)
|Simona Halep (First title)
|2020
|Event not held (Pandemic)
|Event not held (Pandemic)
|2021
|Novak Djokovic (Sixth title)
|Ashleigh Barty (First title)
|2022
|Novak Djokovic (Seventh title)
|Elena Rybakina (First title)
|2023
|Carlos Alcaraz (First title)
|Markéta Vondroušová (First title)
|2024
|Carlos Alcaraz (Second title)
|Barbora Krejcikova (First title)
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About Wimbledon live streams
Can I stream Wimbledon for free?
Yes, United Kingdom viewers can live stream Wimbledon for free on BBC iPlayer.
What TV channels are the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on?
The 2024 Wimbledon Championships will air on various channels, including ESPN and ESPN 2 (U.S.), TSN (Canada), the BBC (United Kingdom), and Stan Sport (Australia).
Can I watch the 2024 Wimbledon Championships with an app?
Yes, you can watch the Wimbledon Championships on various apps, including YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN+ (U.S.), TSN (Canada), BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom), and Stan Sport (Australia).
Can I watch the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on YouTube?
No, you cannot watch the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on YouTube. However, United States viewers can catch the tennis on ESPN and ESPN 2, which is available on YouTube TV. Free trials are available!
Which men’s tennis player has the most Wimbledon titles?
As of 2024, Roger Federer leads all men’s tennis players with eight Wimbledon titles, having won in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017.
Which women’s tennis player has the most Wimbledon titles?
As of 2024, Martina Navratilova leads all women’s tennis players with nine Wimbledon titles, having won in 1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, and 1990.
How much are Wimbledon tickets in 2024?
Tickets for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships vary by day and location. For example, center court seats for Monday, July 1, cost 90 GBP (113 USD), while tickets for the final on Sunday, July 14, cost 275 GBP (345 USD).
Can I stream Wimbledon on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.