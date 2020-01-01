Tor and VPN

Tor vs. VPN

The Tor network and VPNs are both privacy tools, but they work differently.

What is Tor?

Tor is an open network that anybody can join and contribute to, as well as use for free. Routing your data through the network anonymizes that data, but this process is slow and inefficient. The network does not collect any user information, although a malicious Tor node may keep limited logs. You do not need to trust the network, although you should assume that parts of it may be under surveillance.

What is a VPN?

In contrast, a VPN client routes all data through its network, even data being sent peer-to-peer (as with file sharing). It encrypts the data to prevent it from being seen by third parties, but, because it all passes through the VPN’s servers, a user must be able to trust that the VPN itself does not maintain any logs. At a minimum, a VPN will need to collect some user information, such as payment details.