How to live stream the 2024 New York City Marathon with a VPN

Bypass streaming restrictions on restricted Wi-Fi networks and watch the New York City Marathon from anywhere:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location where the NYC Marathon is available to stream. For example, fans in Germany should connect to a server in Germany to stream the coverage for free on RTL. Enjoy the race!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream the New York City Marathon

Some internet and network providers might slow your connection if they think you’re streaming too much, causing laggy streams and buffering that can ruin your New York City Marathon viewing experience. The solution is to use a VPN, which lets you encrypt your traffic, keep your online activity private from your ISP, and bypass throttling to watch the New York City Marathon seamlessly.

If you’re working on the weekend and the Wi-Fi at your office blocks streaming services, you could miss out on the racing. But when you encrypt and anonymize your activity with a VPN, you can unblock streaming platforms and watch the action on any network.

Best VPN for watching the 2024 New York City Marathon

If you’re looking for a way to watch the 2024 New York City Marathon, you’ll need ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN has a global network of servers in 105 countries, tested for popular sports streaming services that broadcast the NYC Marathon, such as DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV. Our 10-Gbps servers give you a blazing-fast VPN connection, so you never have to worry about buffering or lag during those tense finishes.

You can connect up to 8 devices to the VPN at once with a single account, so you can watch the New York City Marathon on your smart TV while your roommates work their way through Disney+‘s extensive catalog or binge their favorite Netflix shows once again. Try ExpressVPN now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to live stream the 2024 New York City Marathon for free

Watch the New York City Marathon for free in France

In France, you can tune into L’Equipe to live stream the 2024 New York City Marathon for free. L’Équipe’s streaming service also offers live coverage of football, cycling, basketball, and other sports. It has apps for Apple and Android devices.

Live stream the New York City Marathon for free in Germany

In Germany, you can watch the 2024 New York City Marathon for free on RTL. The platform also offers live coverage of other popular sports, including Formula 1 and soccer.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch the New York City Marathon with free trials

DirecTV Stream

Channels: ESPN 2

In the United States, you can live stream the 2024 New York City Marathon on ESPN 2 through DirecTV Stream. The platform offers a 5-day free trial, which is a great way for you to enjoy the NYC Marathon at no cost. You need a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe.

Fubo

Channels: ESPN 2

In the U.S., Fubo is another platform offering New York City Marathon live streams. You get a 7-day free trial, which allows you to watch the NYC Marathon, NFL action, and early-season NBA and NHL games without committing to a subscription. Fubo requires a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

Hulu + Live TV

Channels: ESPN 2

Hulu + Live TV is streaming the New York City Marathon via ESPN in the U.S. You can also enjoy a 3-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV to catch the NYC Marathon without needing to pay. With the free trial, you can enjoy a plethora of other sports, including college football and basketball. You need a U.S. credit or debit card to pay for your subscription.

YouTube TV

Channels: ESPN 2

American streaming service YouTube TV offers access to ESPN 2, allowing you to watch the 2024 New York City Marathon. YouTube TV accepts various payment options, including PayPal and credit cards. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, you can use its free trial to watch the NYC Marathon.

Trying to live stream the NYC Marathon on public Wi-Fi at a hotel or coffee shop? ExpressVPN encrypts and anonymizes your activity so you won’t need to worry about anyone snooping in or stealing your personal data.

Other ways to live stream the New York City Marathon

Watch the New York City Marathon on FloTrack in the United States

In the United States, you can catch the New York City Marathon on FloTrack. Please note that a valid U.S. ZIP code may be required to sign up. Although FloTrack is also available in other countries, it is not yet known if the platform will air the New York City Marathon outside the U.S.

We’ll keep this page updated with more ways to watch the New York City Marathon as they’re announced.

When will the 2024 New York City Marathon start?

The 2024 New York City Marathon is expected to begin at 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT.

Where does the New York City Marathon take place?

The New York City Marathon takes place across the city’s five boroughs: the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island.

Who has won the most New York City Marathons?

As of 2024, Bill Rodgers leads all the men’s category with four New York City Marathon victories, triumphing every year from 1976-79. In the women’s category, Grete Waitz famously dominated the event with nine victories between 1978 and 1988.

Recent New York City Marathon winners

Men’s

Year Winner Time 2014 Wilson Kipsang (First victory) 2:10:59 2015 Stanley Biwott (First victory) 2:10:34 2016 Ghirmay Ghebreslassie (First victory) 2:07:51 2017 Geoffrey Kamworor (First victory) 2:10:53 2018 Lelisa Desisa (First victory) 2:05:59 2019 Geoffrey Kamworor (Second victory) 2:08:13 2020 Kevin Quinn (First victory) 2:23:48 (Event held virtually) 2021 Albert Korir (First victory) 2:08:22 2022 Evans Chebet (First victory) 2:08:41 (World record) 2023 Tamirat Tola (First victory) 2:04:58 (Course record)

Women’s

Year Winner Time 2014 Mary Keitany (First victory) 2:25:07 2015 Mary Keitany (Second victory) 2:24:25 2016 Mary Keitany (Third victory) 2:24:26 2017 Shalane Flanagan (First victory) 2:26:53 2018 Mary Keitany (Fourth victory) 2:22:48 2019 Joyciline Jepkosgei (First victory) 2:22:38 2020 Stephanie Bruce (First victory) 2:35:28 (Event held virtually) 2021 Peres Jepchirchir (First victory) 2:22:39 2022 Sharon Lokedi (First victory) 2:23:23 2023 Hellen Obiri (First victory) 2:27:23

