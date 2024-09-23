How to live stream the 2024 New York City Marathon with a VPN
Bypass streaming restrictions on restricted Wi-Fi networks and watch the New York City Marathon from anywhere:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location where the NYC Marathon is available to stream. For example, fans in Germany should connect to a server in Germany to stream the coverage for free on RTL.
- Enjoy the race!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Why you need a VPN to stream the New York City Marathon
Some internet and network providers might slow your connection if they think you’re streaming too much, causing laggy streams and buffering that can ruin your New York City Marathon viewing experience. The solution is to use a VPN, which lets you encrypt your traffic, keep your online activity private from your ISP, and bypass throttling to watch the New York City Marathon seamlessly.
If you’re working on the weekend and the Wi-Fi at your office blocks streaming services, you could miss out on the racing. But when you encrypt and anonymize your activity with a VPN, you can unblock streaming platforms and watch the action on any network.
Best VPN for watching the 2024 New York City Marathon
If you’re looking for a way to watch the 2024 New York City Marathon, you’ll need ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN has a global network of servers in 105 countries, tested for popular sports streaming services that broadcast the NYC Marathon, such as DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV. Our 10-Gbps servers give you a blazing-fast VPN connection, so you never have to worry about buffering or lag during those tense finishes.
You can connect up to 8 devices to the VPN at once with a single account, so you can watch the New York City Marathon on your smart TV while your roommates work their way through Disney+‘s extensive catalog or binge their favorite Netflix shows once again. Try ExpressVPN now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to live stream the 2024 New York City Marathon for free
Watch the New York City Marathon for free in France
In France, you can tune into L’Equipe to live stream the 2024 New York City Marathon for free. L’Équipe’s streaming service also offers live coverage of football, cycling, basketball, and other sports. It has apps for Apple and Android devices.
Live stream the New York City Marathon for free in Germany
In Germany, you can watch the 2024 New York City Marathon for free on RTL. The platform also offers live coverage of other popular sports, including Formula 1 and soccer.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Watch the New York City Marathon with free trials
DirecTV Stream
Channels: ESPN 2
In the United States, you can live stream the 2024 New York City Marathon on ESPN 2 through DirecTV Stream. The platform offers a 5-day free trial, which is a great way for you to enjoy the NYC Marathon at no cost. You need a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe.
Fubo
Channels: ESPN 2
In the U.S., Fubo is another platform offering New York City Marathon live streams. You get a 7-day free trial, which allows you to watch the NYC Marathon, NFL action, and early-season NBA and NHL games without committing to a subscription. Fubo requires a U.S. payment method to subscribe.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Hulu + Live TV
Channels: ESPN 2
Hulu + Live TV is streaming the New York City Marathon via ESPN in the U.S. You can also enjoy a 3-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV to catch the NYC Marathon without needing to pay. With the free trial, you can enjoy a plethora of other sports, including college football and basketball. You need a U.S. credit or debit card to pay for your subscription.
YouTube TV
Channels: ESPN 2
American streaming service YouTube TV offers access to ESPN 2, allowing you to watch the 2024 New York City Marathon. YouTube TV accepts various payment options, including PayPal and credit cards. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, you can use its free trial to watch the NYC Marathon.
Trying to live stream the NYC Marathon on public Wi-Fi at a hotel or coffee shop? ExpressVPN encrypts and anonymizes your activity so you won’t need to worry about anyone snooping in or stealing your personal data.
Other ways to live stream the New York City Marathon
Watch the New York City Marathon on FloTrack in the United States
In the United States, you can catch the New York City Marathon on FloTrack. Please note that a valid U.S. ZIP code may be required to sign up. Although FloTrack is also available in other countries, it is not yet known if the platform will air the New York City Marathon outside the U.S.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
We’ll keep this page updated with more ways to watch the New York City Marathon as they’re announced.
When will the 2024 New York City Marathon start?
The 2024 New York City Marathon is expected to begin at 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT.
Where does the New York City Marathon take place?
The New York City Marathon takes place across the city’s five boroughs: the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island.
Who has won the most New York City Marathons?
As of 2024, Bill Rodgers leads all the men’s category with four New York City Marathon victories, triumphing every year from 1976-79. In the women’s category, Grete Waitz famously dominated the event with nine victories between 1978 and 1988.
Recent New York City Marathon winners
Men’s
|Year
|Winner
|Time
|2014
|Wilson Kipsang (First victory)
|2:10:59
|2015
|Stanley Biwott (First victory)
|2:10:34
|2016
|Ghirmay Ghebreslassie (First victory)
|2:07:51
|2017
|Geoffrey Kamworor (First victory)
|2:10:53
|2018
|Lelisa Desisa (First victory)
|2:05:59
|2019
|Geoffrey Kamworor (Second victory)
|2:08:13
|2020
|Kevin Quinn (First victory)
|2:23:48 (Event held virtually)
|2021
|Albert Korir (First victory)
|2:08:22
|2022
|Evans Chebet (First victory)
|2:08:41 (World record)
|2023
|Tamirat Tola (First victory)
|2:04:58 (Course record)
Women’s
|Year
|Winner
|Time
|2014
|Mary Keitany (First victory)
|2:25:07
|2015
|Mary Keitany (Second victory)
|2:24:25
|2016
|Mary Keitany (Third victory)
|2:24:26
|2017
|Shalane Flanagan (First victory)
|2:26:53
|2018
|Mary Keitany (Fourth victory)
|2:22:48
|2019
|Joyciline Jepkosgei (First victory)
|2:22:38
|2020
|Stephanie Bruce (First victory)
|2:35:28 (Event held virtually)
|2021
|Peres Jepchirchir (First victory)
|2:22:39
|2022
|Sharon Lokedi (First victory)
|2:23:23
|2023
|Hellen Obiri (First victory)
|2:27:23
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About the 2024 New York City Marathon
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 New York City Marathon from another country?
Some users may watch the 2024 New York City Marathon by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch the New York City Marathon?
You can try, but you may have to put up with constant buffering or disconnects due to server overcrowding if you can even connect to the streaming service you want to watch.
The ExpressVPN network spans 105 countries, including servers in 18 U.S. states. You can always find a high-speed server in the location you need and stream the New York City Marathon live in HD or even UHD when available. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Where can I watch the NYC marathon live?
In Germany, you can live stream the New York City Marathon for free on RTL. Viewers in the U.S. can tune in on ESPN 2. In France, the NYC Marathon will air live for free on L’Equipe.
Where can I watch the marathon on TV?
The New York Marathon will air live on ESPN in the United States. Additionally, if you have a New York City metro-area ZIP code (e.g. 10451 or 10549), you can watch live on the local ABC affiliate. YouTube TV and Fubo are among the cord-cutting services that offer ABC.
How many miles is the NYC Marathon?
The New York City Marathon is 26.2 miles (42.1 km) and takes runners through the Big Apple’s five boroughs.
What time does the New York City half marathon start?
The New York City half marathon, which is typically run on the third Sunday in March, usually begins around 7 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT.
What is the average time to finish the NYC Marathon?
Last year, the average time for men to finish was 4:26:40, while the average time for women was 4:56:12. Runners who identified as non-binary completed the race with an average time of 4:41:49. Across the three categories, the average time for New York City marathon runners in 2023 was 4:39:47.