How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl in your country

You can live stream the 2024 Super Bowl (a.k.a. Super Bowl 58) by following just a few simple steps:

Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you'd like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia or a U.S. server for an American broadcaster. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 7plus or Fubo, and find the game you want to stream.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 Super Bowl from another country?

Some users watch the Super Bowl by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching the 2024 Super Bowl

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely live streaming Super Bowl 58. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to live stream Super Bowl 58 for free

The NFL has officially partnered with several streaming services to distribute Super Bowl 58 for free internationally. Check back to see if your country joins the list!

6play

Country: France

6play will offer French viewers a free Super Bowl live stream. 6play is a free-to-watch streaming service, but you will need to create a separate 6play or M6 Replay account to stream content. ExpressVPN complements your existing 6play account so you can watch French content securely at blazing-fast speeds.

7plus

Country: Australia

Australia’s Seven network will once again offer a free Super Bowl live stream. Australian football fans can watch NFL games for free on 7Mate throughout the regular season.

Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

ITVX

Price: Free

United Kingdom viewers can live stream Super Bowl 58 for free on ITVX.

Note: You may need a valid UK postcode, e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU.

RTL and Nitro

Country: Germany and Austria

German and Austrian fans can catch a free Super Bowl live stream on RTL. During the regular season, German and Austrian viewers can safely and securely live stream two exclusive Sunday afternoon games per week live on RTL or Nitro, the exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. The RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.

TVNZ

Country: New Zealand

New Zealand residents can watch Super Bowl 58 for free on TVNZ, just as they enjoyed three free games per week during the 2023-24 NFL season!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch Super Bowl 58 on Paramount Plus

Price: 6 USD/month

United States viewers can live stream Super Bowl 58 on Paramount Plus. Please note watching the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus will allow you to catch the entire Super Bowl halftime show.

Watch the 2024 Super Bowl on DAZN

Price: Varies

Country: Worldwide (outside of U.S. and China)

Overseas fans are in luck: There’s no such thing as an out-of-market NFL game. NFL Game Pass International offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts, with no U.S. cable subscription required. The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Germany need to pay roughly 175 EUR (188 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Great news for those who care more about Usher than they do the Super Bowl MVP: DAZN offers the U.S. broadcast of the Super Bowl, allowing you to watch the commercials and the halftime show.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every game from the preseason through the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.

How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?

The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?

Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.

Which devices can I watch the international version of NFL Game Pass on?

You can watch the international version of NFL Game Pass on pretty much every device imaginable, including but not limited to computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can find the full list here, and know that ExpressVPN is available on most of those devices!

Where to watch Super Bowl 58 online with free trials

Looking for ways to safely and securely enjoy Super Bowl 58? ExpressVPN has you covered!

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

YouTube TV offers every channel that carries NFL games, including CBS, which will air Super Bowl 58 in the United States. As of 2024, a YouTube TV subscription costs 73 USD/month. American subscribers may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. The zip code is crucial, as it will determine which local networks you get. For example, entering a 10549 zip code will give you New York channels, ensuring you’ll get to watch every Jets or Giants game airing on CBS or Fox. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

How about another way to catch NFL games? U.S. viewers can use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NFL games live, including the Super Bowl on CBS.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option for U.S. sports fans. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Other ways to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

United States

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live NFL games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. As with other services, games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. U.S. subscribers should check out 506sports.com each week during the regular season to learn which games will air in your area. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Canada

TSN

Price: 20 CAD/month

Canadian viewers can watch the Super Bowl on TSN+ all season long. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow Canadian users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final).

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Which teams are playing in Super Bowl 58?

Good question! We don’t know just yet. However, we plan on updating this page as soon as we know which teams will play in Super Bowl 58.

Who is performing the Super Bowl halftime show?

The NFL announced in September 2023 that eight-time Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Usher will perform at Super Bowl 58. Usher previously performed at Super Bowl 45 in February 2011, singing his hit “OMG” with The Black Eyed Peas‘ singer will.i.am.

Super Bowl 58 odds

Will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs repeat as NFL champions? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds San Francisco 49ers +175 Baltimore Ravens +270 Kansas City Chiefs +350 Detroit Lions +700

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.