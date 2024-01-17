How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl in your country
Great news: You can live stream the 2024 Super Bowl (a.k.a. Super Bowl 58) with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia or a U.S. server for an American broadcaster.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 7plus or Fubo, and find the game you want to stream.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 Super Bowl from another country?
Some users watch the Super Bowl by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Best VPN for watching the 2024 Super Bowl
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely live streaming Super Bowl 58. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to live stream Super Bowl 58 for free
The NFL has officially partnered with several streaming services to distribute Super Bowl 58 for free internationally. Check back to see if your country joins the list!
6play
Country: France
6play will offer French viewers a free Super Bowl live stream. 6play is a free-to-watch streaming service, but you will need to create a separate 6play or M6 Replay account to stream content. ExpressVPN complements your existing 6play account so you can watch French content securely at blazing-fast speeds.
7plus
Country: Australia
Australia’s Seven network will once again offer a free Super Bowl live stream. Australian football fans can watch NFL games for free on 7Mate throughout the regular season.
Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.
ITVX
Price: Free
United Kingdom viewers can live stream Super Bowl 58 for free on ITVX.
Note: You may need a valid UK postcode, e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU.
RTL and Nitro
Country: Germany and Austria
German and Austrian fans can catch a free Super Bowl live stream on RTL. During the regular season, German and Austrian viewers can safely and securely live stream two exclusive Sunday afternoon games per week live on RTL or Nitro, the exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. The RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.
TVNZ
Country: New Zealand
New Zealand residents can watch Super Bowl 58 for free on TVNZ, just as they enjoyed three free games per week during the 2023-24 NFL season!
Watch Super Bowl 58 on Paramount Plus
Price: 6 USD/month
United States viewers can live stream Super Bowl 58 on Paramount Plus. Please note watching the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus will allow you to catch the entire Super Bowl halftime show.
Watch the 2024 Super Bowl on DAZN
Price: Varies
Country: Worldwide (outside of U.S. and China)
Overseas fans are in luck: There’s no such thing as an out-of-market NFL game. NFL Game Pass International offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts, with no U.S. cable subscription required. The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Germany need to pay roughly 175 EUR (188 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
Great news for those who care more about Usher than they do the Super Bowl MVP: DAZN offers the U.S. broadcast of the Super Bowl, allowing you to watch the commercials and the halftime show.
An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every game from the preseason through the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.
How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?
The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?
Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.
Which devices can I watch the international version of NFL Game Pass on?
You can watch the international version of NFL Game Pass on pretty much every device imaginable, including but not limited to computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can find the full list here, and know that ExpressVPN is available on most of those devices!
Where to watch Super Bowl 58 online with free trials
Looking for ways to safely and securely enjoy Super Bowl 58? ExpressVPN has you covered!
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC
YouTube TV offers every channel that carries NFL games, including CBS, which will air Super Bowl 58 in the United States. As of 2024, a YouTube TV subscription costs 73 USD/month. American subscribers may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. The zip code is crucial, as it will determine which local networks you get. For example, entering a 10549 zip code will give you New York channels, ensuring you’ll get to watch every Jets or Giants game airing on CBS or Fox. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month
Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC
How about another way to catch NFL games? U.S. viewers can use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NFL games live, including the Super Bowl on CBS.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 65 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option for U.S. sports fans. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.
Other ways to watch the 2024 Super Bowl
United States
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC
Country: U.S.
Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live NFL games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. As with other services, games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. U.S. subscribers should check out 506sports.com each week during the regular season to learn which games will air in your area. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.
Canada
TSN
Price: 20 CAD/month
Canadian viewers can watch the Super Bowl on TSN+ all season long. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow Canadian users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final).
Which teams are playing in Super Bowl 58?
Good question! We don’t know just yet. However, we plan on updating this page as soon as we know which teams will play in Super Bowl 58.
Who is performing the Super Bowl halftime show?
The NFL announced in September 2023 that eight-time Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Usher will perform at Super Bowl 58. Usher previously performed at Super Bowl 45 in February 2011, singing his hit “OMG” with The Black Eyed Peas‘ singer will.i.am.
Super Bowl 58 odds
Will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs repeat as NFL champions? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Team
Odds
San Francisco 49ers
+175
Baltimore Ravens
+270
Kansas City Chiefs
+350
Detroit Lions
+700
FAQ for NFL live streams
Can I stream the NFL outside the United States?
Definitely! NFL Game Pass International is available to customers all over the world, although prices vary by region (check with our Support team for up-to-date advice on the best location). Plus there’s the added bonus of no blackout games! With ExpressVPN you can always stream NFL football games securely and in HD with unlimited bandwidth, just connect to one of our secure, high-speed servers before launching the Game Pass International app.
Can I stream football on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream football on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
- With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
- By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
- By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
- By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
- With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as some streaming consoles and gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN.
Does ExpressVPN come with an NFL Game Pass or NFL+ account?
No, you’ll still have to purchase a subscription or create a separate account. But, ExpressVPN ensures you can stream safely and at top speeds, without having to compromise your security or picture quality, and it works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds).
What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?
In international markets such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, NFL Game Pass International offers live streaming of all 256 regular-season games, plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl, without any blackouts. On the other hand, the NFL+ app in the U.S. offers NFL game live streams for only a single team (within your home market), along with national primetime games. It is also only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, contact a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.