How to live stream March Madness games with a VPN

From the First Four to the Final Four, a VPN helps you bypass local network restrictions—such as at work or school—and watch every March Madness live stream wherever you are. Just follow these steps to get to your one shining moment.

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, American sports fans can connect to a server location in the U.S. to watch every buzzer beater and Cinderella story unfold on YouTube TV. Watch out for bracket busters!

Get ExpressVPN

Why you need a VPN to watch March Madness

A VPN is like a strong defense in NCAA basketball—but instead of blocking shots on the court, it blocks streaming issues that could make you miss the games. Here’s how a VPN keeps your NCAA Tournament experience running smoothly:

Bypass streaming restrictions: Is your office or school Wi-Fi network blocking streaming apps, stopping you from watching the day games in the first two rounds of the tournament? A VPN helps you bypass blocks with ease to ensure you can stream every game on any network.

Avoid ISP throttling : Your internet provider might limit your bandwidth when it detects streaming activity, causing buffering and poor picture quality. VPN encryption masks your online activity, so you can watch every big shot in HD, without interference.

Secure your personal data: A VPN keeps your private data out of the hands of cybercrooks and snoopers, which is particularly important if you’re streaming March Madness on unsecured public Wi-Fi.

Get ExpressVPN

How to watch March Madness for free—without cable

You don’t need cable to live stream the NCAA Tournament online, and with a little luck, you can stream the games for free. All the OTT streaming platforms below carry the four channels showing tournament games and come with a free trial for new or eligible subscribers.

Service Channels Free trial length DirecTV Stream CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV 5 days Fubo CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV 7 days Hulu + Live TV CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV 3 days YouTube TV CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV Varies

ExpressVPN works with all the major sports streaming services showing March Madness, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV, so you can watch every game securely on the platform of your choosing. Get ExpressVPN

Other ways to watch March Madness in the U.S.

March Madness Live App

Games: All

The official app of the NCAA is streaming every March Madness game live, but you can only access it with a TV provider login. The app is available through all the major cable networks and many of the smaller ones. Alternatively, you can log in with a Sling TV or YouTube TV account, which is more convenient than finding out which games are playing on which channels.

Paramount+

Free Trial: 7 days

Games: All games airing on CBS

Paramount+ is streaming NCAA Tournament games broadcast on CBS, including the Final Four and championship games. You can watch live or catch up with replays at your convenience. Check your local listings to see which games will be on CBS in your area.

Max

Free trial: None

Games: All games airing on TNT, TBS, and TruTV

Max is streaming nearly half of the NCAA Tournament games this year. That means you can live stream every game airing on Turner channels without cable. The Max app is available for most streaming devices—as a standalone subscription or bundled with Hulu and Disney+.

How to watch March Madness in Canada

College basketball fans in Canada can stream every game on the TSN network of channels. The games will be divided between TSN1, TSN2, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5, and some games are only streaming on TSN+. You can subscribe monthly or annually, and there’s an option to bundle your subscription with Crave.

Avoid activity-based ISP throttling and stream March Madness smoothly with the speeds you paid for. All you need to do is connect to an ExpressVPN server in Canada.

How to watch March Madness in the UK

Sky Sports has added college basketball to its sports portfolio, making it easy for Brits to catch all the excitement of March Madness. You can stream the games without a Sky contract via the Now streaming platform with the Sky Sports Pass. It gives you access to all 12 Sky Sports channels and offers daily, monthly, and biannual subscriptions.

How to watch March Madness in Australia

Foxtel subscribers get access to the NCAA Tournament on Fox Sports in Australia. You can also watch every televised game online through Kayo Sports. Not every game will be available in the early rounds, so be sure to check local listings for games and times.

2025 March Madness Schedule

Events Dates Selection Sunday Sunday, March 17, 2025 First Four March 19-20, 2025 First round March 21-22, 2025 Second round March 23-24, 2025 Sweet 16 March 28-29, 2025 Elite Eight March 30-31, 2025 Final Four April 6, 2025 NCAA championship game April 8, 2025

The best VPN for watching March Madness

ExpressVPN has everything you need in a sports streaming VPN, and plenty more besides. With servers spread across 105 countries, you’ll always be able to get a reliable connection wherever you need it. With 10-Gbps capacity throughout, our servers deliver ultra-fast VPN speeds, ensuring smooth, buffer-free streaming—even in 4K. ExpressVPN is compatible with most sports streaming platforms, so you’ll have no problem streaming college basketball securely, wherever you are.

With a single ExpressVPN account, you can connect up to eight devices at once, making it ideal for families of all sizes. Setting it up is quick and easy, even for VPN beginners. Try ExpressVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN