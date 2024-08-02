How to watch Singapore Grand Prix live streams with a VPN

Formula 1 fans looking to live stream the 2024 Singapore GP are in luck! Learn how to safely and securely watch F1 races, including the Singapore Grand Prix, with a VPN.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Belgian fans should connect to a secure server in Belgium to stream their home country’s coverage of the races on RTBF for free. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to live stream the Singapore GP

You can watch every Formula 1 race, including the Singapore GP, this season with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to bypass activity-based ISP throttling, live stream F1 in HD or even UHD when available, and catch the action without worrying about buffering. Enjoy live sports from the dog park, the gym, or even your patio by downloading ExpressVPN today!

Best VPN for watching Singapore Grand Prix live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Singapore GP. You can download easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, allowing you to watch races at home or on the go. ExpressVPN is also easy to set up! If you have any questions, 24/7 live chat support is available. Try it now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Where to watch the Singapore Grand Prix for free

Austria

ORF

Austrian F1 fans can watch Formula 1 live streams for free with ORF throughout the 2024 F1 season—including the Singapore GP. For the unfamiliar, ORF also airs MotoGP, soccer, rugby, tennis, and more. Broadcast commentary is in German.

Belgium

RTBF

If you live in Belgium and want to live stream the Singapore Grand Prix, we have great news! RTBF offers every race of the 2024 F1 season for free with French commentary.

Pro tip: If you want English commentary for the race, you can listen to BBC's Radio 5 live as you watch the stream.

Pro tip: If you want English commentary for the race, you can listen to BBC’s Radio 5 live as you watch the stream.

Switzerland

SRF

Switzerland residents can safely and securely live stream select F1 races, including the Singapore GP, on the public-service broadcaster SRF. If you’re new to SRF, you’ll be excited to learn the service carries a range of free sports live streams—in addition to TV shows, documentaries, and films.

Live stream the Singapore GP with free trials in your country

United States

DirecTV Stream

Channels: ESPN

DirecTV Stream is an excellent option for U.S. fans looking to stream Formula 1 races like the Singapore GP. You’ll be glad to know DirecTV Stream has every channel airing F1 events this season. If that’s not enough to make you smile, DirecTV Stream offers a 5-day free trial.

Fubo

Channels: ESPN

Formula 1 fans seeking a streaming service airing Formula 1 races are in luck, as Fubo offers ESPN (which is showing the Singapore GP) and a 7-day free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Hulu+Live TV

Channels: ESPN

Hulu offers a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure Formula 1 streams. We have great news: Hulu now offers a 3-day free trial!

YouTube TV

Channels: ESPN

YouTube TV offers U.S. residents the channels that carry Formula 1 races, including ESPN for the Singapore Grand Prix. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

United Kingdom

NOW

Channel: Sky Sports F1

NOW is the perfect way for United Kingdom viewers to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including coverage of the 2024 Formula 1 season on the Sky Sports F1 channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular race, such as the Singapore GP, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the 7-day free trial.

Australia

Kayo Sports

Channel: Fox

Foxtel-owned sports streaming service Kayo Sports is another great option that lets Australia residents live stream Formula 1 races. Kayo Sports also offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular race. You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Other ways to watch the Singapore Grand Prix in your country

United States

ESPN+

ESPN+ often simulcasts Formula 1 races airing on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2 throughout the 2024 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream Formula 1 broadcasts (including the Singapore Grand Prix) on ESPN+.

Sling TV

Channels: ESPN

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to all channels airing Formula 1 races, including ESPN for the Singapore GP. Keep in mind Sling no longer offers a free trial, and prices vary depending on which package you purchase.



United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Channels: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports in the UK will live stream the 2024 Singapore GP on the Sky Sports F1 channel. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card. If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go.

Australia

Foxtel Now

Channel: Foxtel

Aussie fans can watch every Formula 1 race live online by subscribing to Foxtel Now’s Sports HD pack. You will need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Foxtel.

Live stream the Singapore Grand Prix on F1 TV Pro

The official F1 TV Pro stream provides access to every single race, including the Singapore Grand Prix, but the price varies depending on your location. It offers a 7-day free trial in some countries (such as India), but not in the U.S. To live stream securely with your VPN, connect to a server that matches your location where F1 TV Pro is available and tune in to the F1 TV site.

Download F1 TV app for iOS and Android

The F1 TV mobile and tablet apps for iOS and Android let you watch the races on the go and offer features like “Battle” mode (two drivers, two cockpit cameras, side by side), which is great for following tense races from two points of view. You also get exclusive documentaries, shows, and access to a deep archive of content.

How to watch the Singapore GP on all your streaming devices

With an ExpressVPN subscription, Formula 1 fans can live stream the Singapore Grand Prix on many devices, from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and smart TVs.

How to live stream the Singapore Grand Prix in different countries

Live stream the Singapore GP in Hong Kong

From Bahrain to Abu Dhabi, find out how to watch F1 live streams of every race in Hong Kong, securely and in blazing-fast HD.

Watch the Singapore Grand Prix in Australia

Australia residents who want to stream the Singapore Grand Prix, along with practice sessions and qualifying, have fantastic premium streaming services to choose from all season long.

Live stream the Singapore GP in Singapore

In the mood to enjoy the Singapore GP from your couch or hotel room in Singapore? ExpressVPN is happy to help.

Watch the Singapore Grand Prix in Canada

Are you a Formula 1 fan living in Canada? We have you covered so you can watch the entire Singapore Grand Prix in blazing-fast HD.

How to listen to the Singapore Grand Prix

Listen to the Singapore Grand Prix on BBC Sounds

British F1 fans who want to listen to the commentary on every race can follow the action live on BBC Sounds, which provides live audio of the Singapore Grand Prix. Enjoy the free broadcast with added security and privacy.

About the Singapore GP

Initially held in 1966 before ceasing following the 1973 event, the Singapore Grand Prix has been a fixture on the Formula 1 schedule since 2008. Sebastian Vettel has historically dominated at Marina Bay Street Circuit, winning five times since 2010. In fact, the Singapore GP stands out as one of the few events Max Verstappen has never won. Let’s see if MVS finally triumphs!

2024 Singapore Grand Prix schedule

Event Date and time Practice 1 Friday, September 20, 5:30 p.m. local time / 5:30 a.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. BST Practice 2 Friday, September 20, 9 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Practice 3 Saturday, September 21, 5:30 p.m. local time / 5:30 a.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. BST Qualifying Saturday, September 21, 9 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Race Sunday, September 22, 8 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. BST

When does the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix start?

The Singapore Grand Prix begins Sunday, September 22, at 8 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. BST.

Where is the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?

The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix will take place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit around Marina Bay, Singapore.

Recent Singapore Grand Prix winners

Race Winner 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Second victory) 2015 Sebastian Vettel (Fourth victory) 2016 Nico Rosberg (First victory) 2017 Lewis Hamilton (Third victory) 2018 Lewis Hamilton (Fourth victory) 2019 Sebastian Vettel (Fifth victory) 2020 Event not held (Pandemic) 2021 Event not held (Pandemic) 2022 Sergio Pérez (First victory) 2023 Carlos Sainz Jr. (First victory) 2024 Lando Norris (First victory)

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.