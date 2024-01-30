Where is F1 TV Pro available?

F1 TV Pro is available in many countries, including the U.S., Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, and India. However, viewers in some countries, like Italy and Germany, can only subscribe to F1 TV Access, which provides on-demand races but no live content. F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Access aren’t available in the UK, France, Spain, or Australia, as other streaming platforms own the broadcast rights for Formula 1 in these countries.

Signing up for F1 TV Pro is easy. You’ll need to provide some basic personal information, including your country of residence. If you’re planning on following Formula 1 for the entire season, you can select an annual plan to save some money. In some countries, you may get an F1 TV Pro free trial if you’re a new subscriber.