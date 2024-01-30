Watch Formula 1 in 2025 with the Best F1 TV Pro VPNWatch Formula 1 in 2025 with the Best F1 TV Pro VPN
Where is F1 TV Pro available?
F1 TV Pro is available in many countries, including the U.S., Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, and India. However, viewers in some countries, like Italy and Germany, can only subscribe to F1 TV Access, which provides on-demand races but no live content. F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Access aren’t available in the UK, France, Spain, or Australia, as other streaming platforms own the broadcast rights for Formula 1 in these countries.
Signing up for F1 TV Pro is easy. You’ll need to provide some basic personal information, including your country of residence. If you’re planning on following Formula 1 for the entire season, you can select an annual plan to save some money. In some countries, you may get an F1 TV Pro free trial if you’re a new subscriber.
What is the difference between F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Access?
F1 TV Pro is a must if you want to watch live races. Available in select countries, this premium subscription provides full, live sessions with no commercial breaks throughout the F1 season. The subscription also includes access to 20 onboard cameras, battle mode (two camera angles side by side), unedited team radio feeds, full race replays, highlights from every session, and access to the full F1 archive.
While F1 TV Access does not include live streaming, subscribers can watch most races on demand two days after the race's conclusion. Other perks include access to classic races from the F1 archive and documentaries, plus an ad-free viewing experience.
Check the official F1 TV content schedule to see what’s available in your region, including replays and access to additional content.
Watch live and on-demand Formula 1 events with F1 TV Pro
F1 TV Pro provides some of the most in-depth Formula 1, 2, and 3 coverage available. You can watch all races, plus practice sessions and qualifying rounds, all ad-free. For a different view, choose onboard cameras and watch the race from inside the car of any driver. There’s also the option to listen to team radios during the races for an inside look at the action.
Beyond Grand Prix races, F1 TV Pro has pre- and post-race shows with expert analysis and technical explanations. There’s also tons of content in the F1 Archive, including everything from the most recent Grand Prix to races from the 1970s. The subscription also includes access to a variety of educational shows and documentaries to keep you entertained between races.
ExpressVPN is optimized to work with F1 TV Pro so you can enjoy online privacy and security all the time, without the VPN interfering. It should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our service, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider's terms, and any applicable laws.
Do free VPNs work with F1 TV Pro?
Most free VPNs can’t provide a great streaming experience, especially for fast-paced sports like Formula 1. They typically have small networks, leading to overcrowding and slow speeds. That means lagging and buffering video for you. They also usually have bandwidth limits, meaning you can only stream for a short time before getting cut off.
With ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast global server network, you can stream without buffering, even in HD. One subscription provides unlimited bandwidth, which means you can stream as much as you want.
F1 TV Pro VPN FAQ
The main difference is that F1 TV Pro has live race coverage, while F1 TV Access provides on-demand race coverage roughly two days after the end of each race. F1 TV Pro also provides more camera angles and team radio access. Both subscriptions include live timing, so you can view leaderboard data, driver maps, and more.
F1 TV Pro pricing varies by country and fluctuates over time. That said, India usually has the most affordable F1 TV Pro subscription cost at around $37 USD. Brazil and South America also have lower prices than some other areas of the world. Viewers in some countries also occasionally get promotional offers, like when there was a half-off discount in Turkey.
Unfortunately, F1 TV Pro doesn’t offer any free races or subscription tiers. However, it does occasionally offer free trials in some countries. You can check F1 TV’s subscription page to find out if there’s a trial available in your area.
F1 TV only holds broadcasting rights to Formula 1 races in certain countries. Other providers have broadcasting rights in some places, like Italy, Spain, and the UK. For a complete list of where F1 TV is available, please visit F1 TV’s official website.
F1 TV Pro is unavailable in Germany, but F1 TV Access is. That means you can still watch races on demand a couple of days after they air.
No. F1 TV Pro only allows you to stream on one device at a time per account, although you can log in to your account on up to six devices.
