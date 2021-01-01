How to stream ProSieben live with a VPN
Enjoy German TV shows and movies on the free streaming platform ProSieben with ExpressVPN. Watch privately, securely, with no ISP throttling. Try it risk-free today!
30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE
Stream ProSieben with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure server location in Germany.
Step 3
Start streaming ProSieben on your device!
Stream ProSieben live with a VPN
ProSieben, stylized as Pro7, is a free-to-air German television network that features a variety of German-language TV programs, movies, news and livestreams, along with a selection of popular foreign films and shows.
With ExpressVPN, you’ll be able to stream ProSieben live from any network on all your favorite devices, all while maintaining your online privacy.*
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and ProSieben Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for ProSieben
Is ProSieben free?
Yes, ProSieben offers free online streaming services where you can watch hours of German-language content at your leisure. You’ll need to create a free ProSieben account to access its library of movies, shows, and other programs.
What devices can I watch ProSieben on?
You can stream ProSieben live with its native mobile app—available only in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland—for either iOS or Android; via its website on your Windows or Mac computer; or on a smart TV device like Amazon Fire Stick with a streaming service such as Zattoo. With ExpressVPN, you can also stream on up to five devices simultaneously.
Why should I use a VPN for ProSieben?
Streaming services like ProSieben may be blocked in some locations, such as schools or offices. Or it might be intentionally slowed down by Wi-Fi networks trying to preserve bandwidth. ExpressVPN encrypts all your internet activity so your traffic can’t be blocked or slowed down based on what you’re watching, so you can enjoy secure, throttle-free access to ProSieben wherever you choose to watch.
Will using a VPN affect the video quality?
Usually, no. All VPNs have the potential to slow down your connection, but as ExpressVPN is extremely fast, most users do not notice a difference.
In some cases, using a VPN to stream ProSieben can actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out this Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
Try the best VPN for streaming ProSieben live
Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied watching ProSieben with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact support within 30 days and get a full refund.