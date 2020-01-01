How does a VPN help you

stream Showtime?

Watch Showtime without a cable subscription using its streaming-only service. With sho.com, you can stream your favorite shows anytime, and with ExpressVPN, you can watch them anywhere.

A VPN acts like an encrypted tunnel between your device and the sites you visit. You’re able to secure your connection and stream in HD. With ExpressVPN, you’ll have access to 160 server locations all over the world.

You can stream hundreds of Showtime originals with unlimited bandwidth. And you’ll never have to worry about monitoring or logging. You can even get faster streaming in networks with ISP throttling.

Learn more about how a VPN can speed up your video streams.

