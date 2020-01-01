How to use a VPN
to watch Showtime
Use a VPN to secure your connection and stream Showtime’s growing catalog from anywhere in the world. Choose from hundreds of Showtime originals and stream in HD.
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for every device, making it easier to stream at home or on the go.
Stream Showtime with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a secure ExpressVPN server location in the U.S.
Step 3
Log in to Showtime to watch high-speed TV and movies.
Showtime’s streaming service includes hundreds of movies and original series. Stream it with a VPN!
How does a VPN help you
stream Showtime?
Watch Showtime without a cable subscription using its streaming-only service. With sho.com, you can stream your favorite shows anytime, and with ExpressVPN, you can watch them anywhere.
A VPN acts like an encrypted tunnel between your device and the sites you visit. You’re able to secure your connection and stream in HD. With ExpressVPN, you’ll have access to 160 server locations all over the world.
You can stream hundreds of Showtime originals with unlimited bandwidth. And you’ll never have to worry about monitoring or logging. You can even get faster streaming in networks with ISP throttling.
Learn more about how a VPN can speed up your video streams.
Watch Showtime Anytime
with a VPN
Showtime Anytime lets subscribers of the traditional cable channel watch online and on the go. Users can also stream Showtime originals and other TV shows on demand by connecting the service to media consoles like Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation, Roku, and more.
Frequently asked questions
Does ExpressVPN come with a Showtime account?
Sorry, ExpressVPN does not come with a Showtime account. You’ll need to purchase a subscription in order to access the Showtime streaming library.
On what devices can I stream Showtime with VPN?
Showtime’s streaming service is available on computers, mobile devices, smart TVs and streaming consoles. With ExpressVPN’s easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and routers, you can watch your favorite TV shows and movies with ease. Certain smart TV systems, gaming consoles and media streaming consoles like Apple TV can access Showtime using MediaStreamer.
I want to watch boxing. Can I stream Showtime live?
You can catch some of the biggest boxing stars in action on Showtime. Anthony Joshua. Deontay Wilder. Manny Pacquiao. These are only some of the names to have graced Showtime Boxing. Use a VPN to watch the next big fight in blazing HD.
Is Showtime on Hulu? Is Showtime on Amazon?
Yes, and yes. Showtime is available as a paid add-on to both Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. You can also get Showtime through other streaming services, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and AT&T TV Now (DirecTV Now).
Will using a VPN change the video quality?
While all VPNs have the potential to slow internet connections, ExpressVPN is extremely fast and in some cases may actually help improve your video quality when watching Showtime.
This is especially true when internet service providers throttle bandwidth on certain streaming sites.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
A lot! In addition to Showtime, you can use ExpressVPN to watch other popular streaming services like HBO, Netflix, and Hulu.
Here’s a nifty guide to help you get started with a few simple VPN tips.
