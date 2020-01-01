  1. ExpressVPN Home
How to use a VPN
to watch Showtime

Use a VPN to secure your connection and stream Showtime’s growing catalog from anywhere in the world. Choose from hundreds of Showtime originals and stream in HD.

ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for every device, making it easier to stream at home or on the go.

Showtime on a computer monitor, with the ExpressVPN badge.

Stream Showtime with a VPN in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Get ExpressVPN button in flames on a computer.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Map of the U.S. with the ExpressVPN logo dotted on server locations.

Connect to a secure ExpressVPN server location in the U.S.

Step 3

Showtime programs on a computer monitor.

Log in to Showtime to watch high-speed TV and movies.

Showtime’s streaming service includes hundreds of movies and original series. Stream it with a VPN!


How does a VPN help you
stream Showtime?

Watch Showtime without a cable subscription using its streaming-only service. With sho.com, you can stream your favorite shows anytime, and with ExpressVPN, you can watch them anywhere.

A VPN acts like an encrypted tunnel between your device and the sites you visit. You’re able to secure your connection and stream in HD. With ExpressVPN, you’ll have access to 160 server locations all over the world.

A VPN creates a private tunnel between your device and the Internet.

You can stream hundreds of Showtime originals with unlimited bandwidth. And you’ll never have to worry about monitoring or logging. You can even get faster streaming in networks with ISP throttling.

Learn more about how a VPN can speed up your video streams.



Watch Showtime Anytime
with a VPN

Showtime Anytime lets subscribers of the traditional cable channel watch online and on the go. Users can also stream Showtime originals and other TV shows on demand by connecting the service to media consoles like Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation, Roku, and more. A screenshot of the Showtime subscription page.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Showtime Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frequently asked questions

Does ExpressVPN come with a Showtime account?

Sorry, ExpressVPN does not come with a Showtime account. You’ll need to purchase a subscription in order to access the Showtime streaming library.

On what devices can I stream Showtime with VPN?

Showtime’s streaming service is available on computers, mobile devices, smart TVs and streaming consoles. With ExpressVPN’s easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and routers, you can watch your favorite TV shows and movies with ease. Certain smart TV systems, gaming consoles and media streaming consoles like Apple TV can access Showtime using MediaStreamer.

I want to watch boxing. Can I stream Showtime live?

You can catch some of the biggest boxing stars in action on Showtime. Anthony Joshua. Deontay Wilder. Manny Pacquiao. These are only some of the names to have graced Showtime Boxing. Use a VPN to watch the next big fight in blazing HD.

Learn more about streaming sports with ExpressVPN.

Is Showtime on Hulu? Is Showtime on Amazon?

Yes, and yes. Showtime is available as a paid add-on to both Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. You can also get Showtime through other streaming services, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and AT&T TV Now (DirecTV Now).

Will using a VPN change the video quality?

While all VPNs have the potential to slow internet connections, ExpressVPN is extremely fast and in some cases may actually help improve your video quality when watching Showtime.

This is especially true when internet service providers throttle bandwidth on certain streaming sites.

What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

A lot! In addition to Showtime, you can use ExpressVPN to watch other popular streaming services like HBO, Netflix, and Hulu.

Here’s a nifty guide to help you get started with a few simple VPN tips.

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use any device

With VPN apps for all your devices, you can stream shows from your desk or on the go.

Fast connection

Get ultra-fast speeds and minimal buffering. Run our Speed Test to stream at the highest quality.

Unlimited bandwidth

Binge-watch your favorite series for as long as you want. No data limits, no bandwidth caps.

Watch more content

Access sites that are censored by certain countries, such as YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Dedicated support

The ExpressVPN Support Team is world-class. Get help by live chat and email 24/7.

30-day money-back guarantee

Not satisfied watching Showtime with ExpressVPN? Get a full refund within 30 days.

Watch Showtime with ExpressVPN risk-free

30-day money-back guarantee on red badge with yellow ribbon.

Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you’re not satisfied watching Showtime with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

