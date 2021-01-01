How to stream Now TV with a VPN
Watch the latest and best series and movies and catch live sporting events on the UK channel Now (formerly Now TV). Stream securely with a VPN optimized to work with Now TV.
- Enjoy Now on your computer, mobile phone, tablet, and more
- Bypass content-based throttling by your internet service provider
Watch Now online in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure VPN location in the UK.
Step 3
Log in to your Now TV account and stream all the content you want.
What is Now TV?
Now (formerly known as Now TV) is a streaming service owned by the British TV provider, Sky. Now streams the latest drama series, movies, and live sporting events from within the UK, as well as content from other countries.
Whether you want to watch football live online or catch up on your favorite shows, with ExpressVPN you can securely stream from anywhere—even on public Wi-Fi and office and school networks—free from throttling by your internet service provider.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service, Now, and Sky Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: Now TV VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with Now TV?
Yes. ExpressVPN’s secure UK servers give you fast, throttle-free access to Now content, no matter where you are.
Is Now TV free with a VPN?
Unfortunately, no. Now is a subscription-based live streaming and video-on-demand platform for UK viewers that is part of the Sky Group. To access Now, you’ll need to create an account and purchase a membership that suits your needs. ExpressVPN then complements your existing Now account to help you watch content securely, at blazing-fast speeds.
Will a VPN slow my Now TV streaming?
All VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, and users rarely notice a difference. If you’re seeing an error for any reason, you can contact ExpressVPN Support 24/7 to get back online.
If you’re using a streaming media device like Apple TV, you may want to try watching Now with MediaStreamer, which is included with every ExpressVPN subscription.
Learn more about using ExpressVPN for smart TVs and streaming devices.
How can I use a VPN to watch Now TV on my laptop?
You can stream Now TV online using our apps for Mac, Windows, Edge, and Linux.
You can also watch Now:
On your smartphone or tablet using our apps for iOS and Android
On your streaming media consoles, such as Android TV or Fire TV Stick
On your smart TV
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
With ExpressVPN, you can bypass censorship in certain countries that block access to sites like YouTube, Twitter, and Google. You can also browse the web privately and securely, including services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Go.
You can also use ExpressVPN on streaming media consoles like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV. To connect other Wi-Fi-enabled devices like gaming consoles or smart TVs, try ExpressVPN for your wireless router.
Now is not working. What should I do?
If you're having issues securely accessing a specific website, please contact our 24/7 Support Team.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
