How to stream Now TV with a VPN

Watch the latest and best series and movies and catch live sporting events on the UK channel Now (formerly Now TV). Stream securely with a VPN optimized to work with Now TV.

  • Enjoy Now on your computer, mobile phone, tablet, and more
  • Bypass content-based throttling by your internet service provider
Watch Now online in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Select a secure VPN location in the UK.

Step 3

Log in to your Now TV account and stream all the content you want.

With ExpressVPN, you can securely enjoy British and international content on your computer, phone, and smart TV

What is Now TV?

Now (formerly known as Now TV) is a streaming service owned by the British TV provider, Sky. Now streams the latest drama series, movies, and live sporting events from within the UK, as well as content from other countries.

Whether you want to watch football live online or catch up on your favorite shows, with ExpressVPN you can securely stream from anywhere—even on public Wi-Fi and office and school networks—free from throttling by your internet service provider.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service, Now, and Sky Terms & Conditions for more details.

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

