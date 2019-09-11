Stream Ligue 1 and Coupe de France live on beIN Sports

Price: 20 USD/month and up

Channels: BeIN Sports

The official Ligue 1 and Coupe de France broadcast rights in the U.S. belong to beIN Sports. You can use free trials to watch the matches.

To watch live Ligue 1 and Coupe de France games on beIN Sports:

Learn more about watching fuboTV and Sling TV with ExpressVPN.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to fuboTV and Sling TV.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

[Want to stay up-to-date on all the biggest events in the world of sports? Sign up for the ExpressVPN sports newsletter.]

Watch Ligue 1 matches online with BT Sport

Price: BT Sport subscription

If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You will need a BT ID to watch the streams online. To acquire a BT ID you will need a TV licence which means you will also need to provide a valid postal code and local bank card in order to subscribe.

Watch the 2021-22 Coupe de France live on France TV

Price: Free

Channels: France Télévisions

France TV holds the broadcasting rights for Coupe de France and will show every game for free.

To watch French football cup live on France TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in France. Go to France TV. Enjoy the stream!

Learn more about watching France TV with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch the 2021-22 Coupe de France live online on Eurosport

Price: 6 EUR/month and up

Eurosport is the official broadcaster of Coupe de France in France. A seven-day free trial is available for Eurosport.

To watch Coupe de France live on Eurosport:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Visit the Eurosport website and sign up. Tune in to the games live!

Note: You may need a French credit/debit card to subscribe to Eurosport.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Catch Ligue 1 goals and highlights on YouTube

Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official Ligue 1 YouTube channel:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to the official Ligue 1 YouTube channel. Golazoooo!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

Date Event August, 2021 – May, 2022 2021-22 Ligue 1 August, 2021 – May, 2022 2021-22 Coupe de France

The 2021-22 season will start in August, 2021 and is scheduled to end in May, 2021. There’s a Christmas break of about three weeks.

Ligue 1 matches often start at the following (ET) times:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 3 p.m.

Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sundays at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., and 3 p.m.

Which of these top Ligue 1 games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!

Date and Time (EST) Games September 19, 2021 Paris Saint Germain vs. Lyon October 24, 2021 Marseille vs. Paris Saint Germain November 21, 2021 Lyon vs. Marseille January 9, 2022 Lyon vs. Paris Saint Germain April 17, 2022 Paris Saint Germain vs. Marseille May 1, 2022 Marseille vs. Lyon

Can Messi bring the X-Factor back to PSG this season?

Last year’s Ligue 1 title race was the closest in years, with Lille crowned champions on the final day.

Paris Saint-Germain has responded by signing Lionel Messi, creating a lethal forward line including French wunderkind Kylian Mbappé and Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Neymar. The capital club is the clear favorite to sweep up the domestic silverware—and has an excellent shot at the one trophy that has eluded it: the Champions League.

Lille has struggled so far this season and lost key players (as well as manager Christophe Galtier to Nice). Former Manchester United academy player Angel Gomes could yet have a breakthrough season.

Can Galtier replicate his heroics on the Côte d‘Azur? Nice is a young side that’s added a trio of fresh Dutch talent in defensive midfielder Pablo Rosario and wingers Justin Kluivert and Calvin Stengs.

Elsewhere, Lyon looks to new manager Peter Bosz to restore the club to the upper echelons of Ligue 1. Losing captain Memphis Depay to Barcelona stings, but talented youngsters Lucas Paquetá and Houssem Aouar can create chances for striker Moussa Dembélé.

In any case, don’t forget to set up your VPN and secure your internet so you don’t miss a single minute of Ligue 1 action this season!