How to stream CTV from anywhere with a VPN
Stream CTV live and enjoy on-demand Canadian television as well as international shows, premium movies, and the best wildlife content.
Stream CTV with a VPN in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a secure VPN location in Canada.
Step 3
Visit CTV’s website or fire up the CTV Go app to start streaming.
What’s streaming on CTV?
One of Canada’s longest-running television channels, CTV is operated by Bell Media. Its companion streaming app, CTV Go, includes Canadian news, blockbuster movies, live sports, reality TV, music, wildlife shows, and many popular American series. Some content is ad-supported and available for all, while some is reserved for existing cable subscribers.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and CTV Terms & Conditions for more information.
FAQ: CTV VPN
Is CTV included with ExpressVPN?
No, access to the full-featured version of the CTV Go app is only possible with a separate cable subscription, although some content is ad-supported and available to the general public. ExpressVPN works seamlessly with CTV to ensure secure, private streaming, and CTV’s apps can be used on PCs, Mac computers, Apple and Android smartphones and tablets, and much more.
Will a VPN reduce my CTV livestream speed?
While any VPN could slow down your connection, ExpressVPN's servers are constantly optimized for uptime and speed, so the difference is often unnoticeable. Streaming with ExpressVPN could help to bypass restrictions imposed on video streaming by your ISP or Wi-Fi administrator. In these situations, ExpressVPN might actually boost speeds and improve your CTV livestreams.
What devices can I watch CTV on?
CTV is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
Computers, including Mac and Windows
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV Stick
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want CTV on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
I’d like to try it first. Can I get a free trial of ExpressVPN?
All subscription packages come with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. This means you can try the full-featured version of ExpressVPN for up to 30 days and still get your money back if you’re not satisfied. Simply contact Support and they’ll do the rest.
What else can I use ExpressVPN for?
ExpressVPN helps you access the open internet with freedom and confidence in your data privacy and security. You can use it to stay private online, securely access public Wi-Fi, find the best online deals, defeat censorship, and ISP throttling. Check out the Get Started page for more insights.
