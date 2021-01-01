Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

How to stream CTV from anywhere with a VPN

Stream CTV live and enjoy on-demand Canadian television as well as international shows, premium movies, and the best wildlife content.

  • High-speed, ulra-secure
  • Fast streaming on all devices
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
Get ExpressVPN
unblock CTV with a VPN

Stream CTV with a VPN in 3 steps

Step 1

Laptop with the Get ExpressVPN button.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Use a VPN anywhere on the globe, including North and South America.

Connect to a secure VPN location in Canada.

Step 3

watch CTV with a VPN

Visit CTV’s website or fire up the CTV Go app to start streaming.

Use the best CTV VPN to watch Canadian series, movies, and live TV online

Get ExpressVPN

What’s streaming on CTV?

watch ctv with a vpn

One of Canada’s longest-running television channels, CTV is operated by Bell Media. Its companion streaming app, CTV Go, includes Canadian news, blockbuster movies, live sports, reality TV, music, wildlife shows, and many popular American series. Some content is ad-supported and available for all, while some is reserved for existing cable subscribers.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and CTV Terms & Conditions for more information.

FAQ: CTV VPN

Is CTV included with ExpressVPN?
Will a VPN reduce my CTV livestream speed?
What devices can I watch CTV on?
I’d like to try it first. Can I get a free trial of ExpressVPN?
What else can I use ExpressVPN for?
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Choose Plan

Why use ExpressVPN?

Best-in-class encryption

Your data is protected by AES-256, the standard trusted by security experts.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

160 server locations

Choose from 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries all over the world.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Get ExpressVPN
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the best CTV VPN risk-free

ExpressVPN offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee with all subscription tiers.

If you're not satisfied watching CTV online with ExpressVPN, simply get in touch with Support within the first 30 days for a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN