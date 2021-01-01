Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Amazon Prime Video: How to watch with VPN

Amazon Prime Video offers movies and TV from around the world. With ExpressVPN, you can secure your connection as you watch thousands of titles. Try risk-free!

Choose Plan

30-day money-back guarantee

VPN for Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Amazon Prime Video with a VPN in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Laptop with the Get ExpressVPN button.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing VPN server locations.

Connect to a secure server location in the U.S., the UK, or India.

Step 3

Use ExpressVPN to watch Amazon Prime Video on all of your devices.

Log in to Prime Video and watch movies and TV securely, without ISP throttling.

Prime Video has countless popular titles, and you can watch them all with a VPN

Choose Plan

How a VPN works with Prime Video

VPN stands for virtual private network. Using one is a great way to encrypt your data and browse with peace of mind.

By using ultra-fast ExpressVPN with your U.S.-, UK-, or India-based Amazon Prime account, you’ll be able to stream thousands of titles securely and at top speeds.

And with ExpressVPN, you’ll have full access to 160 server locations around the world! Best of all, even if you’re using a server outside the U.S., the UK, or India, you’ll never have to worry about data logging.

If your internet service provider has a history of slowing down streaming services, you may even experience a speed boost from ExpressVPN. That’s because a VPN lets you unblock Prime Video throttling and watch without bandwidth restrictions!

Learn more about how a VPN can speed up your streaming video.

Speed Test menu.

Prime Video VPN: How to get the best speeds

Don’t waste time hopping between different servers. With the ExpressVPN Speed Test for Windows and Mac, you can check the latency and download speed of each VPN server location.

You can use your VPN to watch Prime Video titles in Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD), and Ultra High Definition (UHD). To get the best quality video, select the VPN server location that offers the highest speed index. Then you can connect to that VPN server location and instantly start streaming Prime Video.

ExpressVPN’s speed recommendations for Amazon Prime Video quality

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Speed and Quality Recommendations
SpeedQuality

Connect to the fastest VPN server locations and stream your favorite movies on Prime Video with better speeds and reduced load times.

Learn more about the VPN Speed Test.

Choose Plan

What exactly is the Amazon Prime Video service?

Like Netflix, Prime Video, formerly known as Amazon Instant Video, is an on-demand streaming service that offers thousands of TV shows, movies, and original programs.

When you sign up for Amazon Prime, you have the option to stream thousands of free titles. Non-Prime members can also take advantage of Amazon’s growing library by signing up for the Prime Video standalone service.

Watch exclusive Amazon Prime titles with ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Amazon Prime Video Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: How to watch Amazon Prime Video with a VPN

Does Amazon Prime work with a VPN?
Why can’t I watch Prime Video with my VPN?
Can I use Amazon Prime outside the U.S.?
Does a VPN let me watch Amazon Prime Video for free?
On what devices can I watch Prime Video with a VPN?
Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to stream Prime Video?
Will using a VPN affect my Prime Video quality?
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
Choose Plan

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Choose Plan

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan

Watch Amazon Prime Video

ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting, including:

Choose Plan
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Watch Prime Video with ExpressVPN

Still on the fence about using a VPN for Amazon Prime Video? Try ExpressVPN risk-free.

You’re covered by the ExpressVPN 30-day money-back guarantee!

Choose Plan