How to watch Sky Go online with ExpressVPN
Use ExpressVPN with Sky Go UK or Sky Go Italia and stream your favorite Sky TV shows, movies, and Sky Sports, live and on demand.
Simply install the Sky Go and ExpressVPN apps on your devices and you’ll be streaming Sky Go privately and securely in no time.
Try risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to use a Sky Go VPN
Watching Sky Go with a VPN is easy. Just follow these steps!
- Sign up for an ExpressVPN account.
- Download and install the ExpressVPN app on your device.
- Connect to a VPN location in the UK (for Sky Go UK) or Italy (for Sky Go Italia)*.
- Download the Sky Go app for your device.
- Sign in and enjoy your Sky Go programming!
What is Sky Go?
Sky Go is the name of Sky TV’s streaming video service, offering both live and on-demand programming. It’s free for Sky TV subscribers in the UK and Italy, but on a limited number of devices. If you want to register more devices to use with Sky Go, you can upgrade to Sky Go Extra.
Don’t waste your time fiddling around with DNS proxy servers. With ExpressVPN, you can spend less time tinkering and more time watching the things you love.
Live stream Sky Sports
If you want to watch Sky Sports live at home or abroad, Sky Go is a fan’s best friend. Catch Sky Sports 1, Sky Sports 2, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports News, Eurosport 1 and 2, and of course, all the best in live football:
- Sky Sports Premier League
- Serie A
- EFL
- Scottish Premiership
Sky Go is a top choice for the ICC Cricket World Cup, HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Formula One, World Championship Boxing, and more.
What else can I get on Sky Go?
With Sky Go, you can enjoy all the programming that comes with your Sky TV package, both live and on demand. Stream it all online at blazing-fast speeds and with stronger digital security and privacy.
Sky Go offers content from a range of channels, including:
- Entertainment: SyFy, TLC, MTV, Fox, Comedy Central, Viceland, and Sky Cinema
- Kids: Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, Disney XD, Disney Junior, Nick Jr., and Cartoon Network
- Documentary: Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, History, and National Geographic
- News: Sky News, Sky News Arabia, News 18
Get the best speedsfor your Sky Go VPN
With ExpressVPN’s Speed Test for Windows and Mac, you can check the latency and download speed of each VPN location.
After you’ve run the Speed Test, connect to the VPN server location with the highest speed index and start watching Sky Go.
Learn more about the VPN Speed Test.Get ExpressVPN
FAQ: Using a VPN with Sky Go
Does ExpressVPN come with a Sky Go account?
ExpressVPN does not come with a Sky Go account. To watch Sky Go, you need to be a Sky TV UK or Sky TV Italia subscriber.
Can I use my VPN to stream Sky Go on multiple devices?
Sky Go is compatible with most computers, mobile devices, and tablets, but the number of devices you may register with Sky Go for free as part of your Sky TV subscription is limited.
You can upgrade your Sky Go account to Sky Go Extra, which would allow you to enjoy Sky Go on more devices.
Can I watch Sky Go abroad?
Yes, Sky Go UK and Sky Go Italia are both available to Sky TV subscribers throughout the EU. So if you want to watch Sky Go outside the UK or Italy, you’re covered. For more information on watching Sky Go abroad, please contact Support.
Will using a VPN affect the video quality?
All VPNs have the potential to slow down your internet connection. But ExpressVPN is very fast, and most users don’t experience issues with buffering when they stream video. In fact, sometimes a VPN may be able to boost your download speeds, especially if your internet service provider (ISP) throttles bandwidth on streaming-video services.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works with many other streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and more, so you can enjoy video content from all over the internet with enhanced security, privacy, and freedom.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Servers at home and abroad
ExpressVPN has 160 server locations in the UK, U.S., Italy, Spain, and more—94 countries in all.
Use any device
With VPN apps for all your devices, you can stream shows from your desk or on the go.
Unlimited bandwidth
Binge-watch your favorite shows on Sky Go for hours. No data caps, no bandwidth limits.
Watch more content
Access videos on websites that are censored in some countries, such as YouTube.
Dedicated support
Get in touch with Support via 24/7 live chat if you run into any problems using ExpressVPN.
30-day money-back guarantee
Not satisfied watching Sky Go with ExpressVPN? Get a full refund within 30 days.