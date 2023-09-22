Watch live streams of the 2023–24 Handball-Bundesliga season (August 24, 2023—June 2, 2024) to see if THW Kiel can defend its title or will the likes of Germany’s top handball teams including SC Magdeburg and Füchse Berlin be able to come good? Newly promoted THSV Eisenach will also hope to make a splash and stay up this season. Learn how to securely watch Handball-Bundesliga live streams with ExpressVPN so you never miss a single match!

Date August 24, 2023–June 2, 2024 Location Germany Founded 1966 Most recent champion THW Kiel (23rd title)

How to watch 2023-24 Handball-Bundesliga live streams

Several broadcasters will carry live streams of the new Handball-Bundesliga season. You can securely stream with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Germans who want to stream the German broadcast should connect to a server in Germany. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like Discovery+ or FS1 . Tune in and enjoy the games!

Can I use a VPN to watch Handball-Bundesliga games from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Why do you need a VPN to watch Handball-Bundesliga online?

For serious fans, ExpressVPN is essential to your Handball-Bundesliga streaming toolkit! Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can securely stream every Handball-Bundesliga game live across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream Handball-Bundesliga games with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you and your family to watch your favorite teams at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Best VPN for watching Handball-Bundesliga live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023–24 Handball-Bundesliga season. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss a goal or minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Where to watch 2023-24 Handball-Bundesliga live streams in your country

Live stream Handball-Bundesliga in UK

Discovery+

Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)

Channels: TNT Sport 1, TNT Sport 2, TNT Sport 3, TNT Sport 4

Watch live streams of Handball-Bundesliga games in the UK with TNT Sports, included in Discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. It’s also a great way to watch other sports including UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League soccer, as well as premium sports leagues like Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, cricket, boxing, and WWE.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch Handball Bundesliga in the U.S.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channel: FS1

Handball-Bundesliga fans can catch live streams on Fox Sport 1 (FS1) via YouTube TV, which also offers a free trial for new subscribers, which is handy if you only want to watch a specific match.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channel: FS1

Fubo will show Handball-Bundesliga live streams through FS1. Fubo also offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Fubo.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channel: FS1

DirecTV Stream lets you watch Handball-Bundesliga live streams on FS1, and the service also offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month and up

Channel: FS1

Although Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, it is still another reliable way to catch Handball-Bundesliga streams showing on FS1. Just know that you may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Sling Blue

Price: Varies

Channel: FS1

Sling TV’s Sling Blue package comes with a host of channels, including FS1, allowing you to watch Handball-Bundesliga live streams throughout the 2023–24 season. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch Handball-Bundesliga in India

SonyLIV

Price: 300 INR/month or 1,000 INR/year

SonyLIV lets you live stream Handball-Bundesliga games in India, with games available to stream via the SonyLIV app and website.

Note: You need an Indian credit card to subscribe to SonyLIV.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

2023–24 Handball-Bundesliga schedule

Date Time (local) Match August 27, 2023 2 p.m. Balingen-Weilstetten vs. THW Kiel August 31, 2023 6 p.m. THW Kiel vs. VfL Gummersbach September 1, 2023 7 p.m. TVB Stuttgart vs. Fuchse Berlin September 6, 2023 7:30 p.m. Fuchse Berlin vs. SC Magdeburg September 30, 2023 6 p.m. SC Magdeburg vs. THW Kiel October 1, 2023 3:30 p.m. Fuchse Berlin vs. ThSV Eisenach November 19, 2023 1 p.m. THW Kiel vs. Fuchse Berlin November 19, 2023 3:30 p.m. SC Magdeburg vs. ThSV Eisenach December 15, 2023 6 p.m. ThSV Eisenach vs. THW Kiel February 7, 2024 6 p.m. THW Kiel vs. SC Magdeburg February 22, 2024 6 p.m. THW Kiel vs. ThSV Eisenach March 7, 2024 6 p.m. SC Magdeburg vs. Fuchse Berlin March 28, 2024 6 p.m. ThSV Eisenach vs. SC Magdeburg April 18, 2024 6 p.m. Fuchse Berlin vs. THW Kiel

