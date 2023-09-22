Watch live streams of the 2023–24 Handball-Bundesliga season (August 24, 2023—June 2, 2024) to see if THW Kiel can defend its title or will the likes of Germany’s top handball teams including SC Magdeburg and Füchse Berlin be able to come good? Newly promoted THSV Eisenach will also hope to make a splash and stay up this season. Learn how to securely watch Handball-Bundesliga live streams with ExpressVPN so you never miss a single match!
|Date
|August 24, 2023–June 2, 2024
|Location
|Germany
|Founded
|1966
|Most recent champion
|THW Kiel (23rd title)
How to watch 2023-24 Handball-Bundesliga live streams
Several broadcasters will carry live streams of the new Handball-Bundesliga season. You can securely stream with a VPN in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Germans who want to stream the German broadcast should connect to a server in Germany.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like Discovery+ or FS1.
- Tune in and enjoy the games!
Can I use a VPN to watch Handball-Bundesliga games from another country?
ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.
Why do you need a VPN to watch Handball-Bundesliga online?
For serious fans, ExpressVPN is essential to your Handball-Bundesliga streaming toolkit! Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can securely stream every Handball-Bundesliga game live across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream Handball-Bundesliga games with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you and your family to watch your favorite teams at home, on the go, or even abroad.
Best VPN for watching Handball-Bundesliga live streams
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023–24 Handball-Bundesliga season. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss a goal or minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Key features:
- High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
- Up to 8 simultaneous connections
- 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
- Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
- Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
- The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
- Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
- Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
Where to watch 2023-24 Handball-Bundesliga live streams in your country
Live stream Handball-Bundesliga in UK
Discovery+
Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)
Channels: TNT Sport 1, TNT Sport 2, TNT Sport 3, TNT Sport 4
Watch live streams of Handball-Bundesliga games in the UK with TNT Sports, included in Discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. It’s also a great way to watch other sports including UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League soccer, as well as premium sports leagues like Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, cricket, boxing, and WWE.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Watch Handball Bundesliga in the U.S.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channel: FS1
Handball-Bundesliga fans can catch live streams on Fox Sport 1 (FS1) via YouTube TV, which also offers a free trial for new subscribers, which is handy if you only want to watch a specific match.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month
Channel: FS1
Fubo will show Handball-Bundesliga live streams through FS1. Fubo also offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.
Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Fubo.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 70 USD/month and up
Channel: FS1
DirecTV Stream lets you watch Handball-Bundesliga live streams on FS1, and the service also offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month and up
Channel: FS1
Although Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, it is still another reliable way to catch Handball-Bundesliga streams showing on FS1. Just know that you may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.
Sling Blue
Price: Varies
Channel: FS1
Sling TV’s Sling Blue package comes with a host of channels, including FS1, allowing you to watch Handball-Bundesliga live streams throughout the 2023–24 season. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Watch Handball-Bundesliga in India
SonyLIV
Price: 300 INR/month or 1,000 INR/year
SonyLIV lets you live stream Handball-Bundesliga games in India, with games available to stream via the SonyLIV app and website.
Note: You need an Indian credit card to subscribe to SonyLIV.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
2023–24 Handball-Bundesliga schedule
|Date
|Time (local)
|Match
|August 27, 2023
|2 p.m.
|Balingen-Weilstetten vs. THW Kiel
|August 31, 2023
|6 p.m.
|THW Kiel vs. VfL Gummersbach
|September 1, 2023
|7 p.m.
|TVB Stuttgart vs. Fuchse Berlin
|September 6, 2023
|7:30 p.m.
|Fuchse Berlin vs. SC Magdeburg
|September 30, 2023
|6 p.m.
|SC Magdeburg vs. THW Kiel
|October 1, 2023
|3:30 p.m.
|Fuchse Berlin vs. ThSV Eisenach
|November 19, 2023
|1 p.m.
|THW Kiel vs. Fuchse Berlin
|November 19, 2023
|3:30 p.m.
|SC Magdeburg vs. ThSV Eisenach
|December 15, 2023
|6 p.m.
|ThSV Eisenach vs. THW Kiel
|February 7, 2024
|6 p.m.
|THW Kiel vs. SC Magdeburg
|February 22, 2024
|6 p.m.
|THW Kiel vs. ThSV Eisenach
|March 7, 2024
|6 p.m.
|SC Magdeburg vs. Fuchse Berlin
|March 28, 2024
|6 p.m.
|ThSV Eisenach vs. SC Magdeburg
|April 18, 2024
|6 p.m.
|Fuchse Berlin vs. THW Kiel
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ for streaming sports
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
- With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
- By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
- By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
- By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
- With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as some streaming consoles and gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN.
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.