How to stream Channel 4 online with a VPN
Channel 4 is a public broadcaster in the UK offering a vast library of movies, scripted television shows, and reality and docu-series, including the global smash Great British Bake Off. Its free streaming app, All 4, offers Channel 4 UK live streams and on-demand viewing.
ExpressVPN is optimized to work with Channel 4.
Stream Channel 4 with a VPN in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a secure VPN location in the UK.
Step 3
Log in to your free Channel 4 account and stream all the content you want.
What’s on Channel 4?
Channel 4 is a UK public broadcaster that offers live and on-demand streaming services through its online platform and app, All 4. From popular local programming like The Great British Bake Off, to international series, to live sporting events including Formula 1 racing and Champions Cup rugby, Channel 4 has a wide roster of shows, films, documentaries, and sport to choose from.
With ExpressVPN you can watch Channel 4 live online, with unlimited bandwidth.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Channel 4 Terms & Conditions for more information.
FAQ: Channel 4 VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with Channel 4?
Yes! Connecting to an ExpressVPN server in the United Kingdom will give you a secure, private, and encrypted connection. Our VPN servers are optimized to give you fast, throttle-free access, so you’ll never have to sacrifice privacy, security, or video quality while watching Channel 4, no matter where you are.
Does ExpressVPN come with a Channel 4 account?
No, ExpressVPN does not come preloaded with a Channel 4 account, but signing up for one is easy and straightforward. You can register for a Channel 4 account for free directly on its site with your name, email address, and a UK postcode. This works even if you’re currently outside the UK.
Will ExpressVPN slow down my Channel 4 live streams?
Though any VPN could theoretically cause a reduction in speeds, ExpressVPN consistently ranks as one of the fastest VPN services, so you probably won’t notice any difference. Our servers are constantly optimized for speed, and Lightway, our next-generation VPN protocol, is engineered for blazing-fast data transfer.
Another benefit of using ExpressVPN is that it circumvents throttling based on content. If your internet provider or Wi-Fi administrator is deliberately slowing down certain kinds of traffic, like streaming services, connecting to an encrypted ExpressVPN server can actually result in an increase in speeds and an improved streaming experience.
Should I use a free proxy to stream Channel 4?
Free proxies are not recommended. They don’t incorporate things like best-in-class security, leakproof connections, 24/7 customer support, or a wide range of server locations. Many might log the contents of your web activity and sell the data to third-party services in order to make money. It is likely that your experience with such services will be frustrating and unreliable.
Does ExpressVPN offer a money-back guarantee?
Yes! ExpressVPN offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. If for any reason you’re not satisfied with our service, simply contact Customer Support within 30 days for a full refund.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN gives you a secure, private, and unencumbered connection to the internet. You can use it to circumvent censorship and restrictions on sites such as Twitter, Google, YouTube, and Facebook. ExpressVPN also works seamlessly with streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Locast.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Best-in-class encryption
Your data is protected by AES-256, the standard trusted by security experts.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
