Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

How to stream Channel 4 online with a VPN

Channel 4 is a public broadcaster in the UK offering a vast library of movies, scripted television shows, and reality and docu-series, including the global smash Great British Bake Off. Its free streaming app, All 4, offers Channel 4 UK live streams and on-demand viewing.

ExpressVPN is optimized to work with Channel 4, so you can watch securely in blazing-fast HD.

Choose Plan

30-day money-back guarantee

Channel 4 UK logo for streaming

Stream Channel 4 with a VPN in 3 steps

Step 1

Laptop with the Get ExpressVPN button.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Connect to a secure VPN location in the UK.

Step 3

Step 3 to watch Channel 4 with ExpressVPN

Log in to your free Channel 4 account and stream all the content you want.

Use a VPN to watch Channel 4 UK series, documentaries, and movies online

Get ExpressVPN

What’s on Channel 4?

The Channel 4 UK All 4 app homescreen and shows

Channel 4 is a UK public broadcaster that offers live and on-demand streaming services through its online platform and app, All 4. From popular local programming like The Great British Bake Off, to international series, to live sporting events including Formula 1 racing and Champions Cup rugby, Channel 4 has a wide roster of shows, films, documentaries, and sport to choose from.

With ExpressVPN you can watch Channel 4 live online, with unlimited bandwidth and in throttle-free HD.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Channel 4 Terms & Conditions for more information.

FAQ: Channel 4 VPN

Does ExpressVPN work with Channel 4?
Does ExpressVPN come with a Channel 4 account?
Will ExpressVPN slow down my Channel 4 live streams?
Should I use a free proxy to stream Channel 4?
Does ExpressVPN offer a money-back guarantee?
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Choose Plan

Why use ExpressVPN?

Best-in-class encryption

Your data is protected by AES-256, the standard trusted by security experts.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

160 server locations

Choose from 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries all over the world.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Get ExpressVPN
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the best Channel 4 VPN risk-free

Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied watching Channel 4 online with ExpressVPN, get in touch with Support within 30 days for a full refund. It’s that simple.

Choose Plan