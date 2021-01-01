How to watch SVT Play with a VPN
Stream SVT Play with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure VPN server location in Sweden.
Step 3
Stream SVT Play securely, from anywhere.
What is SVT Play?
SVT Play is the on-demand streaming service offered by Sveriges Television, the Swedish national public television broadcaster. SVT Play boasts an extensive array of Swedish-language programs—including news, movies, and children’s shows. SVT Play also features live sports coverage of ice hockey, football, and other popular sports.
Using ExpressVPN to watch SVT Play live means unlimited access to over 2,000 hours of Swedish content at ultra-fast speeds, all while preserving your online privacy for a seamless and more secure streaming experience.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and SVT Play Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for SVT Play
Is SVT Play free to watch?
Yes, SVT Play is completely free to watch and you do not need to create an account to enjoy its full library of Swedish shows.
Does SVT Play work with a VPN?
Yes, ExpressVPN’s network is optimized for watching SVT Play and other streaming services, so you can stream all the latest shows without compromising your own privacy and security.
Better yet, ExpressVPN also bypasses any restrictions on SVT Play set by your school or public Wi-Fi network, and defeats ISP throttling that may be slowing down your connection.
What devices can I watch SVT Play on?
You can stream SVT Play live with ExpressVPN in the following ways:
Visit the SVT Play website on your computer while using the ExpressVPN app for Windows, Mac or Linux.
Download the SVT Play app for your mobile device, along with the ExpressVPN app for iOS or Android.
With a supported smart TV device, such as Amazon Fire Stick, Android TV, or Apple TV.
With a single ExpressVPN subscription, you can stream on five devices simultaneously; or even more if you use the ExpressVPN app for routers.
Why should I use a VPN for SVT Play?
Streaming services like SVT Play may be blocked in some locations and networks, or intentionally slowed down by public Wi-Fi networks to preserve bandwidth. But ExpressVPN encrypts all your internet activity, so your traffic can’t be blocked or slowed down based on what you’re watching.
When you watch SVT Play with ExpressVPN, you can enjoy secure, throttle-free access to HD-quality video, no matter where you choose to watch it from.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out this Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
