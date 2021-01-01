Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

How to watch SVT Play with a VPN

Looking for an easy and secure way to stream SVT Play on your device? Use ExpressVPN to access thousands of hours of Swedish shows on demand. Try it risk-free today.

Get ExpressVPN

30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Stream SVT Play with a VPN. SVT Play logo.

Stream SVT Play with a VPN in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Laptop with the Get ExpressVPN button.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Select a secure VPN server location in Sweden.

Step 3

Stream SVT Play on TV and mobile devices.

Stream SVT Play securely, from anywhere.

Stream SVT Play throttle-free from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Get ExpressVPN

What is SVT Play?

SVT Play on a desktop screen.

SVT Play is the on-demand streaming service offered by Sveriges Television, the Swedish national public television broadcaster. SVT Play boasts an extensive array of Swedish-language programs—including news, movies, and children’s shows. SVT Play also features live sports coverage of ice hockey, football, and other popular sports.

Using ExpressVPN to watch SVT Play live means unlimited access to over 2,000 hours of Swedish content at ultra-fast speeds, all while preserving your online privacy for a seamless and more secure streaming experience.

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and SVT Play Terms & Conditions for more details.

FAQ: VPN for SVT Play

Is SVT Play free to watch?
Does SVT Play work with a VPN?
What devices can I watch SVT Play on?
Why should I use a VPN for SVT Play?
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Choose Plan

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the best risk-free VPN for streaming SVT Play

Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied watching SVT Play with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact support within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN