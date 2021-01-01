Watch new shows and movies with a Viki VPN
Can’t get enough of Korean dramas? Rakuten Viki offers a huge library of the most popular content from across Asia. ExpressVPN helps you securely stream Viki from anywhere—including school and public Wi-Fi networks—so you can get your drama fix with unlimited bandwidth and no throttling.
What is Viki?
Viki is a free video streaming website that hosts a massive library of Korean dramas and other Asian TV shows and movies from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and more. The site started in the U.S. but has grown to offer different streaming libraries to countries around the globe.
Both popular classics and currently airing shows are available on Viki, with new episodes available right after they air in Korea. Viki also has content partnerships with multiple broadcasting stations including SBS in South Korea, TVB in Hong Kong, Fuji TV in Japan, and RenRen in China, as well as musical partnerships in mainland China, Taiwan, and Korea for K-pop and Mando-pop fans to enjoy.
Unique to Viki is its Watch Party feature, which allows users to watch the show with other fans in the Viki community at a certain date and time. The feature is currently available in a handful of countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. Users in Canada and the U.S. can also take advantage of a recently launched movie rental service for exclusive titles.
Why use a Viki VPN?
VPNs are a great way to both encrypt your data and keep your location private.
ISPs and Wi-Fi providers have been known to restrict the internet speeds of people using particular streaming apps in a practice known as throttling. When you’re on ExpressVPN, these networks can’t see what you’re using, meaning they can’t slow you down based on content. So you get the speed you need.
When it comes to streaming video, distance matters. ExpressVPN’s network of secure VPN server locations across the U.S. ensures you can connect to the one closest to you. That means faster streams at higher quality, with minimal buffering.
With ExpressVPN, you can securely watch Viki from anywhere on platforms including Mac, Windows, Xbox, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, and more.*
FAQ: Watch Viki with a VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with Viki?
Yes. ExpressVPN’s servers have fast, throttle-free access to Viki shows, movies, and music. So you get all the security and privacy of ExpressVPN without compromising your Viki experience.
Is Viki free with a VPN?
Viki offers both free (with commercials) and Viki Pass accounts, but ExpressVPN does not come with a Viki membership, and it is not a replacement for Viki. Rather, it complements your existing Viki account to help you watch content at blazing-fast speed. A Viki Pass comes with a 7-day free trial and allows you to stream new and exclusive shows commercial-free and in HD.
Is Viki available outside the U.S.?
Yes, Viki is available worldwide, although like Netflix, it has different libraries in different regions.
Will a VPN slow my Viki streaming?
All VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, and users rarely notice a difference. If you do notice a drop in video quality, try selecting a closer server location.
If you're using a streaming media device like an Apple TV, you may want to try watching Viki with MediaStreamer, which is included with every ExpressVPN subscription.
Can I use a VPN to access Viki’s Watch Party feature?
Yes! If you’re in a location where you currently cannot access the Watch Party feature, simply connect to a location where that option is available.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
With ExpressVPN, you can bypass censorship in certain countries that block access to sites like YouTube, Twitter, and Google. You can also browse the web privately and securely, including services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max/Go.
You can also use ExpressVPN on streaming media consoles like Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and Roku. To connect other Wi-Fi-enabled devices like gaming consoles or smart TVs, try ExpressVPN for your wireless router.
