FAQ: Streaming beIN with a VPN

Will a VPN let me stream beIN Sports for free?

No. You’ll still need to sign up for a beIN Sports Connect account to stream beIN Sports. ExpressVPN is a VPN service that complements your beIN subscription to let you defeat ISP throttling and stream securely no matter where you are, even on public Wi-Fi.

What channels are offered with beIN Sports?

Depending on your packages, a beIN subscription comes with different channels. These may include beIN Sports HD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports NBA, and many more.

Check the packages page on the official beIN website for a complete list.

On what devices can I stream beIN Sports?

beIN Sports Connect is accessible on your Mac or Windows computer using Safari, Google Chrome, or Firefox. (For best results, we recommend using the ExpressVPN extension for Firefox and Chrome.) Apps for iOS and Android are also available.

How do I stream beIN Sports on a smart TV?

Although beIN Sports Connect does not have a dedicated app for smart TVs, you can use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream on Google Chromecast and other smart TV systems that support it.

You can also stream beIN Sports channels on smart TVs—such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Apple TV—using the streaming services fuboTV or Sling TV (requires the Sports Extra add-on).

Watching beIN Sports on a smart TV with ExpressVPN may require the ExpressVPN app for routers.

Where can I get beIN Sports Connect apps?

To download the beIN Sports Connect app to your iOS or Android device, search for “beIN Sports Connect” in the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

To stream beIN Sports on your laptop or desktop computer, just open your web browser and navigate to the beIN Sports Connect homepage.

Will a VPN slow down my beIN Sports streaming?

Any VPN has the potential to decrease connection speed, but ExpressVPN is constantly optimized for speed, and it is unlikely that you’ll notice any difference. Using a VPN may even speed up your connection, if your ISP has been known to throttle streaming video.

What else can I stream with ExpressVPN?

ExpressVPN enhances a wide variety of web streaming services, including many sports networks like ESPN, DAZN, and Sky Go.

