How to stream 7plus live with a VPN
Securely stream all of Australia’s Channel 7 content on 7plus with ExpressVPN. Securely watch movies, shows, and sport online with our ultra-fast Australian servers.
Stream 7plus with a VPN in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a secure VPN location in Australia.
Step 3
Log in to your free 7plus account and start streaming on your device.
What’s on 7plus?
7plus* is a free platform that features both live programming and an on-demand library of Australian and international content. As the online portal for the Seven Network, 7plus offers live streaming for Channel 7, 7two, 7mate, 7flix, Racing.com, and 7Sport. Digital-only offerings include channels such as Gusto TV, Fuel TV, People TV, the Outdoor Channel, and the Olympic Channel, which will air the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and the Seven Network (Operations) Limited Terms and Conditions for more details.
FAQ: 7plus VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with 7plus?
Yes! ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast servers provide secure and private access for streaming 7plus. Streaming with a VPN enables you to comfortably watch content from anywhere—including your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network—while limiting ISP throttling. If you encounter errors or have questions about using ExpressVPN, just contact Support, available 24/7 via live chat or email, to start streaming again.
Is 7plus free?
Yes! The full suite of 7plus and Channel 7 content is free to stream. You will, however, need to create an account with 7plus to access content libraries. As it is a free service, you will encounter advertisements while streaming 7plus content.
Does ExpressVPN come with a 7plus account?
An ExpressVPN subscription won’t automatically provide access to a 7plus account, but it’s free and signup only requires use of an active email address.
For an optimal streaming experience, we recommend connecting to the Australia VPN location closest to you.
What devices can I watch 7plus on?
7plus is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
Computers, including Mac and Windows
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV Stick
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want 7plus on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Will use of a VPN affect my streaming quality?
Usually, no. All VPNs have the potential to slow down your connection, but as ExpressVPN is frequently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services, most users do not notice a difference.
Is there a free trial for ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee, meaning you can fully experience the service to see if it works for you and helps you enjoy your favorite streaming content. You’ll receive a full refund if you’re not satisfied for any reason.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out this Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
