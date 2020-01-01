FAQ: Using a VPN with DAZN

Does a VPN let me watch DAZN for free?

No. You’ll still need to sign up for a DAZN account. ExpressVPN is a VPN service that complements your DAZN subscription to let you watch sports privately and avoid throttling.

On what devices can I watch DAZN?

Just about any device you want. DAZN streaming is available by web browser on your Mac, Windows, or Linux computer. (For best results, we recommend using the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome or Firefox.) Or you can watch on your iOS or Android mobile device by using the ExpressVPN and DAZN apps.

How do I stream DAZN on a smart TV?

Some smart TVs and streaming devices allow you to install the ExpressVPN and DAZN apps directly. If you have an Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or Chromecast that can receive video signals cast from another device, you may also be able to stream DAZN via your computer, tablet, or phone.

My device can’t install apps. Can I still get DAZN?

Yes! Get the ExpressVPN app for routers, and you can enjoy ExpressVPN on every Wi-Fi-enabled device you own, including smart TV and streaming devices or gaming consoles, such as PlayStation and Xbox.

Where can I get DAZN apps?

DAZN has apps available through Amazon, the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, the Microsoft Store, and the PlayStation Store. If you’re looking for a DAZN smart TV app, the Google Play Store is your best bet.

Will a VPN slow down my DAZN connection?

Any VPN has the potential to slow down a connection, but the ExpressVPN network is constantly optimized for speed, so you probably won’t notice a difference. In some cases using a VPN may even speed up your connection, especially if your internet service provider throttles certain kinds of content, such as streaming video.

What else can I watch with ExpressVPN?

ExpressVPN is a multi-purpose security tool that enhances a wide array of popular web services, including many must-haves for sports fans, like ESPN, Sky Go, Sling TV, and more.

Learn more about streaming sports with ExpressVPN.

