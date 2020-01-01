How to watch ABC live without cable

Fortunately, you don’t need cable or satellite to stream ABC online. A growing number of online-only “cord-cutting” services include ABC and allow you to watch ABC programs via their own apps and websites, give you full access to the ABC website and apps, or both.

Of course, if you or a member of your family already subscribe to a cable or satellite service, you can just supply those log-in credentials and stream ABC right away.

Finally, a number of popular programs are available at the ABC website for one week after they air without requiring a log-in. Look for the choices without a lock symbol.