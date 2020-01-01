Live stream ABC online with a VPN
One of America’s original Big Three networks, ABC is a powerhouse in news, sports, and entertainment. Though it’s free to watch over the air anywhere in the United States (with an antenna), what if you want to stream ABC online*?
ExpressVPN lets you watch ABC securely, privately, and free from ISP throttling.
Watch ABC TV live in 3 easy steps with a VPN
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure VPN server location in the U.S.
Step 3
Log in to abc.go.com or the ABC app and stream on any device!
Watch ABC live via the ABC app, the ABC Go website, or a cord-cutting service
How to watch ABC live without cable
Fortunately, you don’t need cable or satellite to stream ABC online. A growing number of online-only “cord-cutting” services include ABC and allow you to watch ABC programs via their own apps and websites, give you full access to the ABC website and apps, or both.
Of course, if you or a member of your family already subscribe to a cable or satellite service, you can just supply those log-in credentials and stream ABC right away.
Finally, a number of popular programs are available at the ABC website for one week after they air without requiring a log-in. Look for the choices without a lock symbol.
On what devices can I watch ABC?
ABC offers streaming via its website, abc.go.com. To watch with ExpressVPN, we recommend our apps for Windows, Mac, or Linux, coupled with our browser extensions for Chrome or Firefox.
You can also stream with the ABC app, available for Android, iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire devices (including Fire TV and Fire TV Stick), Android TV, Roku, and certain Samsung televisions. ExpressVPN offers solutions for all these devices, and many more. (Note: Some combinations may not be fully supported; for assistance, please contact Support.)
Alternatively, you can access ABC via one of the “cord-cutting” services listed below.
FAQ: Watching ABC with ExpressVPN
Does ExpressVPN come with ABC?
No. ExpressVPN won’t unlock ABC all by itself. To access most content online, you will need to log in using the credentials of your cable or satellite provider, or those of an internet-only cord-cutting service.
Which cord-cutting services offer ABC?
Availability is always changing, but ABC has been offered by Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now), and Sling TV. All of these are fully compatible with ExpressVPN, so you can watch ABC securely anywhere, even on public Wi-Fi.
How can I watch ABC online for free?
All the cord-cutting services offer free trials. By trying out each one, you could easily enjoy weeks of free ABC streams. The price varies by package, but most are cheaper than cable, and none require a long-term contract.
Can I get my local ABC channel?
Each cord-cutting service offers live ABC streams from local television channels as well, giving you access to regional news and sports programming. The markets available to you typically depend on the ZIP code associated with your account, so you should retain access to your local channels even if you are using a mobile device away from home. Check each service’s website for details.
What live sports can I watch on ABC?
ABC, together with its sister network ESPN, is a prime destination for sports fans. Some of the marquee events on ABC include college football, pro basketball, Major League Soccer, and Formula 1 racing. (Not to mention the Oscars, if you’re into that sort of thing.)
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN lets you defeat censorship anywhere in the world, unblocking sites that are sometimes restricted overseas, like Facebook, Google, and Twitter. Use ExpressVPN to access the entire internet privately and securely.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Servers in 94 countries
VPN servers are available in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Australia, and many other locations.
Fast connection
Get ultra-fast download speeds and low latency. Run the built-in Speed Test and see for yourself.
Unblock other content
Access services censored by some countries, such as Instagram, Wikipedia, and Snapchat.
Unlimited bandwidth
You can binge on your favorite ABC shows as much as you like. We won’t stop you.
Dedicated support
The ExpressVPN Support Team is world-class. Get help by live chat and email 24/7.
30-day money-back guarantee
If you’re not satisfied watching ABC with ExpressVPN, get a full refund within 30 days.