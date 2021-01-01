Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

How to stream Pluto TV online with a VPN

Pluto TV is a free, advertiser-supported streaming platform in the U.S. that offers a wide-ranging roster of live and on-demand content. With ExpressVPN, you can securely access Pluto TV on all your devices including smart TVs, phones, consoles, and browsers.

Choose Plan

30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Pluto TV VPN

Steam Pluto TV with a VPN in 3 steps

Step 1

Laptop with the Get ExpressVPN button.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Use a VPN anywhere on the globe, including North and South America.

Connect to a secure VPN location in the U.S.

Step 3

pluto tv vpn logo

Navigate to Pluto TV's website or app and start streaming!

Use a VPN to watch PlutoTV shows, movies, and live TV online

Choose Plan

What’s on Pluto TV?

watch plutotv with a vpn

Pluto TV is a free platform that does not require a username or password for access. With over 200 content partners, 150,000 hours of programming, and hundreds of live television channels, Pluto TV’s offerings include on-demand movies, sitcoms, true crime series, and live TV.

ExpressVPN encrypts your web traffic, allowing you to stream Pluto TV free from any ISP or local Wi-Fi limitations. Stream hours of uninterrupted content in HD with the best Pluto TV VPN.*

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Pluto TV Terms & Conditions for more information.

FAQ: Pluto TV VPN

Is Pluto TV free?
Is Pluto TV legal?
What devices does Pluto TV work on?
Will ExpressVPN reduce my Pluto TV livestream speed?
Can I get a free trial of ExpressVPN?
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
Choose Plan

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Choose Plan

Why use ExpressVPN?

Best-in-class encryption

Your data is protected by AES-256, the standard trusted by security experts.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

160 server locations

Choose from 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries all over the world.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Get ExpressVPN
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the best VPN for Pluto TV

ExpressVPN offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee with all subscription packages.

If you’re not satisfied watching Pluto TV online with ExpressVPN for any reason, simply contact our 24/7 Support Team for a full refund.

Choose Plan