How to stream Pluto TV online with a VPN
Pluto TV is a free, advertiser-supported streaming platform in the U.S. that offers a wide-ranging roster of live and on-demand content. With ExpressVPN, you can securely access Pluto TV on all your devices including smart TVs, phones, consoles, and browsers.
Steam Pluto TV with a VPN in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a secure VPN location in the U.S.
Step 3
Navigate to Pluto TV's website or app and start streaming!
What’s on Pluto TV?
Pluto TV is a free platform that does not require a username or password for access. With over 200 content partners, 150,000 hours of programming, and hundreds of live television channels, Pluto TV’s offerings include on-demand movies, sitcoms, true crime series, and live TV.
ExpressVPN encrypts your web traffic, allowing you to stream Pluto TV free from any ISP or local Wi-Fi limitations. Stream hours of uninterrupted content in HD with the best Pluto TV VPN.*
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Pluto TV Terms & Conditions for more information.
FAQ: Pluto TV VPN
Is Pluto TV free?
Pluto TV is ad-supported, meaning that it is completely free to stream all the movies and documentaries on the platform, but you will be interrupted by the occasional advertisement. Pluto TV does not require a credit card to sign up.
Is Pluto TV legal?
Yes, Pluto TV is legal. Pluto TV is free to stream thanks to ad-supported revenue.
What devices does Pluto TV work on?
Pluto TV is compatible with a plethora of devices including Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Android smartphones and tablets, iOS devices, Mac and PC computers, smart TVs, TIVO, and web browsers. A single ExpressVPN account lets you connect on five devices simultaneously; for even more coverage consider ExpressVPN for routers.
Will ExpressVPN reduce my Pluto TV livestream speed?
ExpressVPN is often reviewed as one of the fastest VPN services in the world. While all VPNs may cause a minor reduction in internet speeds, ExpressVPN’s servers are continually optimized for streaming and speed reliability, which means you likely won’t notice any difference.
What’s more, ExpressVPN bypasses ISP bandwidth caps and throttling. If your network administrator or internet provider slows down video streaming, connecting to an ExpressVPN server could actually boost speeds.
Can I get a free trial of ExpressVPN?
Each ExpressVPN subscription comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. This allows you to make use of the full-featured version of ExpressVPN for up to 30 days, and still get a full refund if you're not satisfied.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN gives you a secure, private, and unencumbered connection to the internet. You can use it to circumvent censorship and restrictions on sites such as Twitter, Google, YouTube, and Facebook. ExpressVPN also works seamlessly with streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Locast. Check out our Get Started page for even more tips on how to maximize your ExpressVPN subscription.
