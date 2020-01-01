  1. ExpressVPN Home
  2. VPN Service
  3. ESPN VPN
Watch ESPN

How to watch ESPN online with a VPN

Use a VPN to live stream ESPN games wherever you are, and enjoy even more sports programming when you subscribe to ESPN+. Watch ESPN online privately, without blackouts or ISP throttling. Get set up in under five minutes.

Get ExpressVPN

Try risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Use a VPN to watch live sports on ESPN in 3 steps

Step 1

Get ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

ExpressVPN server locations on a map of the U.S.

Select a secure server location in the U.S.

Step 3

ESPN on a range of devices.

Log in to your ESPN account and stream from anywhere!

A VPN lets you access ESPN+, ESPN3, and all other ESPN services anywhere

Get ExpressVPN
Get ExpressVPN now

Get the fastest speeds for ESPN+ and ESPN3 live streams

There’s nothing worse than streaming a live game and having the video buffer just as your favorite team is about to score.

ExpressVPN’s apps for Windows and Mac feature a VPN Speed Test that tests the latency and download speed of each VPN server location and ranks them by Speed Index.

To find the fastest VPN server location for streaming ESPN online, run the speed test and choose the U.S. server location with the highest Speed Index.

Learn more about streaming speeds and the VPN Speed Test.

Get ExpressVPN

ESPN+ vs. ESPN3 vs. WatchESPN: What’s the difference?

ESPN+ is an over-the-top streaming service that launched in 2018. It’s an add-on subscription to ESPN’s core networks, featuring original programming and exclusive broadcasts of sports including the UFC.

ESPN3, previously ESPN360, is an online streaming service. ESPN3 is available to customers who receive their high-speed internet connection or cable television subscription from an affiliated service provider. Certain sports that were once available on ESPN3 have been moved to ESPN+.

WatchESPN was a streaming service and app that provided simulcasts for ESPN channels like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, and the SEC Network. It’s now been folded into the main ESPN site.

ESPN’s homepage on a desktop screen

FAQ: How to watch ESPN live online

Does ExpressVPN come with an ESPN subscription?

No, ExpressVPN does not come with any subscriptions to watch ESPN, and it is not a replacement for ESPN. Rather, it complements your existing subscription for watching ESPN by delivering it at blazing-fast speeds.

What devices can I stream ESPN on?

You can stream ESPN online in the following ways:

Will a VPN slow my ESPN streaming?

All VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, and users rarely notice a difference.

In fact, using a VPN might actually improve your connection if your ISP has been throttling ESPN traffic. In any case, if you do notice a drop in video quality, make sure you’ve selected the U.S. server closest to your actual location.

What live sports can I stream on ESPN?

With ExpressVPN, you can enjoy the full range of sports programming available on ESPN. Use your VPN and enjoy:

  • NFL: NFL Live, NFL Primetime, Monday Night Football, Monday Night Countdown, and NFL Matchup
  • College Football: College Football Live, College GameDay, and College Football Final
  • Soccer: ESPN FC
  • NBA: NBA Countdown, NBA Wednesday, NBA Friday
  • College Basketball: College GameDay
  • NHL
  • MLB: Sunday Night Baseball, Monday Night Baseball, Wednesday Night Baseball
  • Tennis: Wimbledon
  • WWE
  • UFC

Learn more about streaming sports with ExpressVPN.

I don’t have cable. Where can I watch ESPN?

If you don’t have an ESPN subscription through a cable or satellite provider, there are still many services you can use to watch the ESPN channels:

I’m using ExpressVPN, but my game is blacked out. What do I do?

Try changing your VPN connection to a location where the game is available.

What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

With ExpressVPN, you can bypass censorship in certain countries that block access to sites like Facebook, Google, Netflix, and Twitter. Enjoy all of your favorite sites privately and securely.

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and ESPN Terms of Use for more details.

Try the best ESPN VPN risk-free

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee on a red badge with yellow ribbon.

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied using ESPN with ExpressVPN for any reason, you can cancel anytime within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN
Live Chat