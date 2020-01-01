How to watch ESPN online with a VPN
Use a VPN to live stream ESPN games wherever you are, and enjoy even more sports programming when you subscribe to ESPN+. Watch ESPN online privately, without blackouts or ISP throttling. Get set up in under five minutes.
Use a VPN to watch live sports on ESPN in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure server location in the U.S.
Step 3
Log in to your ESPN account and stream from anywhere!
Get the fastest speeds for ESPN+ and ESPN3 live streams
There’s nothing worse than streaming a live game and having the video buffer just as your favorite team is about to score.
ExpressVPN’s apps for Windows and Mac feature a VPN Speed Test that tests the latency and download speed of each VPN server location and ranks them by Speed Index.
To find the fastest VPN server location for streaming ESPN online, run the speed test and choose the U.S. server location with the highest Speed Index.
Learn more about streaming speeds and the VPN Speed Test.
ESPN+ vs. ESPN3 vs. WatchESPN: What’s the difference?
ESPN+ is an over-the-top streaming service that launched in 2018. It’s an add-on subscription to ESPN’s core networks, featuring original programming and exclusive broadcasts of sports including the UFC.
ESPN3, previously ESPN360, is an online streaming service. ESPN3 is available to customers who receive their high-speed internet connection or cable television subscription from an affiliated service provider. Certain sports that were once available on ESPN3 have been moved to ESPN+.
WatchESPN was a streaming service and app that provided simulcasts for ESPN channels like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, and the SEC Network. It’s now been folded into the main ESPN site.
FAQ: How to watch ESPN live online
Does ExpressVPN come with an ESPN subscription?
No, ExpressVPN does not come with any subscriptions to watch ESPN, and it is not a replacement for ESPN. Rather, it complements your existing subscription for watching ESPN by delivering it at blazing-fast speeds.
What devices can I stream ESPN on?
You can stream ESPN online in the following ways:
- Visit the ESPN website on your computer using the ExpressVPN app for Mac, Windows, or Linux. For best results, use the ExpressVPN browser extensions for Chrome or Firefox.
- Use the ESPN apps for your smartphone/tablet along with the ExpressVPN apps for iOS or Android. (The ESPN apps may require location services to be turned on, which may affect the programming available on iOS.)
- On your streaming media console, such as Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, or Fire TV Stick. (Streaming ESPN on these devices may require ExpressVPN for routers or a cord-cutting service.)
Will a VPN slow my ESPN streaming?
All VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, and users rarely notice a difference.
In fact, using a VPN might actually improve your connection if your ISP has been throttling ESPN traffic. In any case, if you do notice a drop in video quality, make sure you’ve selected the U.S. server closest to your actual location.
What live sports can I stream on ESPN?
With ExpressVPN, you can enjoy the full range of sports programming available on ESPN. Use your VPN and enjoy:
- NFL: NFL Live, NFL Primetime, Monday Night Football, Monday Night Countdown, and NFL Matchup
- College Football: College Football Live, College GameDay, and College Football Final
- Soccer: ESPN FC
- NBA: NBA Countdown, NBA Wednesday, NBA Friday
- College Basketball: College GameDay
- NHL
- MLB: Sunday Night Baseball, Monday Night Baseball, Wednesday Night Baseball
- Tennis: Wimbledon
- WWE
- UFC
I don’t have cable. Where can I watch ESPN?
If you don’t have an ESPN subscription through a cable or satellite provider, there are still many services you can use to watch the ESPN channels:
- Sling TV (Sling Orange)
- YouTube TV
- Hulu + Live TV
- AT&T TV Now / DirecTV Now
I’m using ExpressVPN, but my game is blacked out. What do I do?
Try changing your VPN connection to a location where the game is available.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
With ExpressVPN, you can bypass censorship in certain countries that block access to sites like Facebook, Google, Netflix, and Twitter. Enjoy all of your favorite sites privately and securely.