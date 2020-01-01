How to watch ESPN online with a VPN

FAQ: How to watch ESPN live online

Does ExpressVPN come with an ESPN subscription?

No, ExpressVPN does not come with any subscriptions to watch ESPN, and it is not a replacement for ESPN. Rather, it complements your existing subscription for watching ESPN by delivering it at blazing-fast speeds.

What devices can I stream ESPN on?

You can stream ESPN online in the following ways:

Will a VPN slow my ESPN streaming?

All VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, and users rarely notice a difference.

In fact, using a VPN might actually improve your connection if your ISP has been throttling ESPN traffic. In any case, if you do notice a drop in video quality, make sure you’ve selected the U.S. server closest to your actual location.

What live sports can I stream on ESPN?

With ExpressVPN, you can enjoy the full range of sports programming available on ESPN. Use your VPN and enjoy:

I don’t have cable. Where can I watch ESPN?

If you don’t have an ESPN subscription through a cable or satellite provider, there are still many services you can use to watch the ESPN channels:

I’m using ExpressVPN, but my game is blacked out. What do I do?

Try changing your VPN connection to a location where the game is available.

What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

With ExpressVPN, you can bypass censorship in certain countries that block access to sites like Facebook, Google, Netflix, and Twitter. Enjoy all of your favorite sites privately and securely.

