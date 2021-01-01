How to watch CBC live with a VPN
Stream CBC and CBC Gem securely anywhere, even on public Wi-Fi, with ExpressVPN. Watch free from buffering with our blazing-fast Canada servers.
Stream CBC with a VPN in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a secure VPN location in Canada.
Step 3
Log in to your free CBC Gem account to stream the best of Canadian TV.
What’s on CBC Gem?
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) is Canada’s national public broadcaster, operating radio, television, and digital media channels. CBC Gem, its free web player and app, offers live streaming and on-demand video of sports, news, entertainment, docu-series, reality TV, and kids’ programming. CBC also has 14 regional television channels, including CBC Toronto, CBC Winnipeg, CBC Vancouver, and more.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and CBC Terms & Conditions for more information.
FAQ: How to watch CBC with a VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with CBC?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with CBC, ensuring you never have to sacrifice your privacy or security while streaming your favourite content. Simply connect to an ExpressVPN server in Canada; once you’re connected, your web traffic will be secure, private, and encrypted, even on public Wi-Fi.
Does ExpressVPN come with a CBC account?
An ExpressVPN subscription won’t automatically grant you access to a CBC account, but it’s free and very easy to sign up for CBC Gem on the CBC website with just your name and email address.
For the best streaming experience, we recommend connecting to the Canada VPN location closest to you.
Can I stream CBC for free?
Yes! CBC content is entirely free, but you will need to watch ads. The service does offer a paid “premium” version, which is ad-free. But as long as you don’t mind commercials, there’s no need for a credit card to sign up for CBC.
Does ExpressVPN reduce my CBC live stream speeds?
ExpressVPN wraps your device’s traffic in an encrypted tunnel, giving you a secure, private, and uncrackable internet connection. The sophisticated algorithms at work add a layer of protection, which may cause a minor reduction in internet speeds. However, ExpressVPN is ranked as one of the fastest VPN services by independent experts, and it is unlikely that you will notice any difference in streaming quality. If you’re facing any issues, our 24/7 live chat Support Team will help you troubleshoot them.
Another advantage of using ExpressVPN is that it eliminates ISP throttling. Some internet service providers (ISPs) deliberately slow down connections to video streaming sites to save bandwidth. In that case, connecting to an ExpressVPN server will actually result in an increase in speeds and an improved streaming experience.
Does ExpressVPN offer a money-back guarantee?
Yes! ExpressVPN offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. If for any reason you’re not satisfied with our service, simply contact Support within 30 days for a full refund.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN gives you a secure, private, and unencumbered connection to the internet. You can use it to circumvent censorship and restrictions on sites such as Twitter, Google, YouTube, and Facebook. ExpressVPN also works seamlessly with streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Locast.
