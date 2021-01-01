How to watch CBC live with a VPN

ExpressVPN wraps your device’s traffic in an encrypted tunnel, giving you a secure, private, and uncrackable internet connection. The sophisticated algorithms at work add a layer of protection, which may cause a minor reduction in internet speeds. However, ExpressVPN is ranked as one of the fastest VPN services by independent experts, and it is unlikely that you will notice any difference in streaming quality. If you’re facing any issues, our 24/7 live chat Support Team will help you troubleshoot them.

Another advantage of using ExpressVPN is that it eliminates ISP throttling. Some internet service providers (ISPs) deliberately slow down connections to video streaming sites to save bandwidth. In that case, connecting to an ExpressVPN server will actually result in an increase in speeds and an improved streaming experience.