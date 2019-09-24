Stream EPL and EFL Cup games live on DAZN Canada
Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year
You can tune in to Premier League and League Cup games live on DAZN. DAZN Canada will broadcast every match of the English Premier League 2021-22 season in Canada. A 30-day free trial is available.
To watch EPL on DAZN:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Canada.
- Head to DAZN Canada and sign up.
- Enjoy the stream!
Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.
Learn more about watching DAZN with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
[Want to stay up-to-date on all the biggest events in the world of sports? Sign up for the ExpressVPN sports newsletter.]
Stream the 2021-22 Premier League live on Premier Sports (Ireland)
Price: 11 GBP/month
Premier Sports (Ireland) will broadcast 50 live Premier League matches this season (including Saturday 3 p.m. games). You’re also able to stream Serie A, La Liga, Eredivisie, NHL, rugby, boxing and more. To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Ireland.
- Head to Premier Sports (11 GBP/month).
- You’re all set!
Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.
Watch the 2021-22 English Premier League live on NBC
Price: 5 USD/month and up
Channels: Peacock, NBC, and NBCSN
NBC is the official broadcaster for the Prem until the end of the 2021-22 season in the U.S. Matches are streamed live on NBC, NBCSN, or via NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.
Peacock will show a selection of games. Free trials are available.
Here’s how to watch the games on NBC:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month), Hulu (65 USD/month), AT&T TV Now (70 USD/month), or Peacock Premium (5 USD/month and up). You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g. 27405, 11572).
- Sit back and enjoy!
Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock Premium, AT&T TV Now, fuboTV, or Hulu.
Learn more about watching YouTube TV, fuboTV , Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Stream the 2021-22 EFL Cup live on ESPN+
Price: 7 USD/month or 70 USD/year
ESPN+ is the official U.S. broadcaster of the EFL Cup. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for 14 USD/month.
To watch the EFL Cup live on ESPN+:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to ESPN+ and sign up.
- You’re all set!
Learn more about watching ESPN+ with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Watch Premier League live streams on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will be airing Premier League and Carabao Cup games during the 2021-22 season. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.
If you don’t have a local card, use the NBC stream for the Premier League.
To watch the Premier League on Sky:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Go to Sky Go.
- Enjoy the games!
Learn more about watching Sky Sports with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Watch EPL matches live on BT Sport
Price: BT Sport subscription
BT Sport also broadcasts the Prem in the UK. This service is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need to have a working TV box from BT TV and a valid BT ID.
If you do not have a TV box from BT TV or a BT ID, use the NBC stream.
Catch goals and highlights on YouTube
Whether you’re looking to binge-watch goal compilations or just want to relive José’s greatest
interviews roasts (you know you do!), hit up YouTube for a reminder why there’s nothing better than English league football!
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
- Head to the Premier League YouTube channel or the EFL YouTube channel.
- Agueroooooo!
Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.
Top EPL matches this week
Chelsea vs. Manchester City (September 25, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. BST)
The juiciest fixture this weekend is a repeat of last season’s Champions League Final. Chelsea won that 1-0, and are currently top of the table. However, Premier League champions City can take the top spot with a win. Both teams have incredible attacking players and solid defenses. It may come down to a moment of magic from City midfielders Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne or Chelsea’s indomitable forward Romelu Lukaku to settle this one.
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa (September 25, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. BST)
United needs to bounce back from its midweek Carabao Cup lost to West Ham, and this fixture looks perfect for it. Cristiano Ronaldo has stolen the headlines with three goals since returning, but the form of Paul Pogba and Jessie Lingard also offers the Red Devils plenty in attack. Villa‘s best hope for points will be striker Danny Ings, already with two goals this season.
Leeds vs. West Ham (September 25, 10:00 a.m. ET/3:00 p.m. BST)
Having conceded 12 goals this season, Leeds sits just above the relegation zone and desperately needs points. Sadly, it may need to do so without Brazilian winger Raphinha and defender Luke Ayling out injured. Meanwhile, West Ham will be feeling buoyant after dumping Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup midweek and welcomes back star striker Michail Antonio after serving a one-match suspension.
Brentford vs. Liverpool (September 25, 12:30 a.m. ET/5:30 p.m. BST)
Despite being Premier League newbies, Brentford has looked solid—and striker Ivan Toney will be buzzing after his goal and assist against Wolves last week. Liverpool will be a stern test of its defense, especially with forward Mohamed Salah’s red-hot form with four goals and two assists in the opening five games. Goals at both ends could be a safe bet, though the final result is harder to predict.
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (September 26, 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. BST)
The North London derby is one of the most exciting fixtures of the season, so expect goals, cards, and a free-flowing game. Arsenal comes in fresh off a midweek Carabao Cup win and last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Burnley. Spurs, meanwhile, look bereft of confidence—and no one is struggling more than striker Harry Kane, last season’s Golden Boot winner, who is yet to score in five games. Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn remain injury doubts for the clash.
2021-22 English football schedule
|Date
|Event
|August 14, 2021 – May 22, 2022
|2021-22 Premier League
|August 9, 2021 – February 27, 2022
|2021-22 EFL Cup
Most matches start on Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Televised games vary from week to week, so be sure to check the latest fixtures.
Which of these top Premier League games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!
|Date and Time (EST)
|Games
|August 15, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
|August 22, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Chelsea
|August 28, 2021
|Manchester City vs. Arsenal
|August 28, 2021
|Liverpool vs. Chelsea
|September 19, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea
|September 25, 2021
|Chelsea vs. Manchester City
|September 26, 2021
|Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|October 3, 2021
|Liverpool vs. Manchester City
|October 24, 2021
|Manchester United vs. Liverpool
|October 30, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
|November 6, 2021
|Manchester United vs. Manchester City
|November 20, 2021
|Liverpool vs. Arsenal
|November 27, 2021
|Chelsea vs. Manchester United
|November 30, 2021
|Manchester United vs. Arsenal
|December 18, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
|January 1, 2022
|Arsenal vs. Manchester City
|January 1, 2022
|Chelsea vs. Liverpool
|January 15, 2022
|Manchester City vs. Chelsea
|January 15, 2022
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
|January 22, 2022
|Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|February 12, 2022
|Chelsea vs. Arsenal
|February 19, 2022
|Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|February 26, 2022
|Arsenal vs. Liverpool
|March 5, 2022
|Manchester City vs. Manchester United
|March 12, 2022
|Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|March 19, 2022
|Liverpool vs. Manchester United
|April 9, 2022
|Manchester City vs. Liverpool
|April 23, 2022
|Arsenal vs. Manchester United
|May 7, 2022
|Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|May 15, 2022
|Manchester United vs. Chelsea
Which of these EFL Cup games are you looking forward to the most?
|Date and Time (EST)
|Games
|August 24, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.
|Barrow vs. Aston Villa
|August 24, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.
|Huddersfield Town vs. Everton
|August 24, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.
|Watford vs. Crystal Palace
|August 24, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.
|Leeds vs. Crewe Alexandra
|August 25, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.
|Newcastle vs. Burnley
|August 25, 2021 at 3 p.m.
|West Brom vs. Arsenal
Note: All fixtures are still subject to change for TV coverage.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
Comments
Great stuff, thanks!
Wish for the best
Hi,
I’ve tried multiple but all US/UK based ones ask for US/UK credit card, any idea how to bypass that?
I would be most grateful if an Express VPN subscriber, or subscribers, could please advise me which online broadcaster – or broadcasters – provide LIVE coverage of English Premiership football games and which I can successfully subscribe to. Thanks to all those who respond to my sincere request. Ian@UK
Can I use my existing android box to receive dazn? I only pay by cheque or phone using a credit card. How do I set up technically? Not very skilled at this. Is there a telephone number I can actually talk to a human? Thanks
I need asistan ways of winning from football premier football prediction game like today live score’s
Nice to watch online because of this pandemic
Hi, do expressvpn still able to watch taiwan elevensports streaming? cos now i am currently using nordvpn but unable to load the video at all at taiwan elevensports.
Good
Hi
I am on holiday in Costa Rica just bought express VPN via Goals 101 website wanting to watch Colchester v Swindon but don’t know how!
ExpressVPN customer here in California. Having issues with BT Sport on Mac via Chrome (Safari is a no-go as BT Sport doesn’t work on it).
The first issue is logging in when the VPN is pointed to a UK server, as it will just pull an auth error on their site. If I turn the VPN off I can get through the login barrier.
From there, turning the VPN back on and navigating to a channel to watch BT Sport throws the following when trying to play video: “Sorry, BT Sport is only available in the UK Code: VC003”
Any ideas? Any other users care to comment if they are having issues (or not)?
Hi David,
Please make sure you’ve installed and activated the ExpressVPN browser extension prior to launching any video streams. Instructions can be found here: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/vpn-setup/expressvpn-browser-extension/
For further assistance, please contact Support at https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
i am in sierra leone i want to watch English foot ball especial man united
I can’t get Eleven Sports Taiwan to work with express. Showing a black screen after clicking play. Tried the extension but still didn’t work. Anyone having the same issue?
Hi Vince,
Please contact Support at https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
Yes I had same problem. Apparently at the moment there is no solution
Livefootball
Can anyone else get Optus Sport to work with express?
Hi James,
Are you watching the games from a browser? It’s possible that your geolocation is being detected and causing the blackout. To fix this, use the ExpressVPN browser extension: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/vpn-setup/expressvpn-browser-extension/
If you need further assistance, please contact Support: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
Used the extension but still didn’t work 🙁
Hi Chester,
Please get in touch with Support: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
I am an “oldie” with few technical skills who is trying watch the EPL from Australia where they have little time for real football. What can you suggest ?
Hi Neil,
For the cheapest option, try connecting to a Taiwanese location and purchasing an Eleven Sports subscription. If you need further assistance, please get in touch with Support at https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
All you have to do Neil is join Optus Sports it will cost you $15 a month if you don’t have an Optus phone account or you can get it included with your phone account at no extra cost. Its the best thing since sliced bread they have all the matches and you can watch them whenever you want as they are recorded as well as provide live coverage.
Enjoy.
Thanks for sharing. I’ll give this a try. COYS!
Hi I was intending on purchasing an Elevensports subscription via the taiwan location on express vpn as instructed as i thought that it shows all premier league games .However looking at the guide for next saturday on theit website it only seems to show a selection of games but i wish to watch the everton. Is this true that i can only watch certain games and if so, is there another streaming service i can use?
Hi Keith,
The schedule on the Eleven Sports Taiwan site appears to be wrong. For the coming weekend, they’re listing games like Spurs vs. Aston Villa and West Ham vs. Man City, but Spurs are playing Man City while Aston Villa are hosting Bournemouth.
Eleven Sports should have all of the games available. But if you’re not feeling sure, you can use one of the free trial options above (e.g., fubo TV) to catch Everton vs. Watford.
How are you feeling about Everton this season? The Toffees have made some top signings and should really fancy nabbing a European place! We’ll admit we’re excited to see how the Sigurðsson-Kean connection plays out!
A good option to view different leagues. Thanks for sharing this.
Hi, how can I watch the African nations cup in the US?
Hi
african cup 2019
I am located in the UK and pay for Sky sports and BT Sports to watch English premier League football especially Arsenal matches. Any ideas what is the best way to watch without buffering.
Hi Dave,
For the fastest streaming speeds, please try to connect to Smart Location on your ExpressVPN app. If you encounter any further issues, please contact Support via https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
I think eurosport broadcast it on tv in uk and north ireland
I’d like to know how I can use this with my LG Smart TV to watch IPTV which blocks all channels during English Premiership games?
Hi Ian,
Please try to watch on a device with the ExpressVPN app and browser extension installed. This will hide your IP address and geolocation for better anonymity. For further assistance, please contact Support: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
How can i watch all epl games ,championsleage,europa leage ,and laliga from my tv
Hi there,
We recommend streaming platforms like Fubo TV and Eleven Sports. Together, these services carry all of the competitions you mentioned. Try connecting to a U.S. VPN location before accessing Fubo TV and a UK location before visiting Eleven Sports.
Hi, I have a TP Link Archer C50 AC1200 router. Will this connect to your service and support my IPTV streams? Kind regards, Jay
Hi Jay,
You can set up ExpressVPN on TP-Link routers by following these instructions: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/vpn-setup/manual-config-for-tp-link-router-with-l2tp/. Please note that L2TP only provides very basic security and is better suited for anonymization purposes.
If you encounter any issues, please contact Support: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
Hi,
I have been using VPN express in Australia perfectly and am looking to setup VPN express for my family in the UK so they can watch the EPL. I have it working fine with an iPad or iPhone using the Optus app (and VPN express app) but when I try to use the Optus app through a 4th gen Apple TV I cant get it to work. Do you know if other customers have the Optus sport app working through Apple TV outside of Australia. Other Australian based apps (SBS or ABC) are working but not Optus sport (or some other Australia apps like 9now or 7plus).
Thanks
David
Hi David,
Unfortunately, this seems to be an issue that Optus has faced since the World Cup (https://yescrowd.optus.com.au/t5/TV-Entertainment/World-Cup-through-Apple-TV-is-unwatchable/td-p/439419)
We’ll be on the lookout and share updates here if we notice anything new!
I have Optus Sport in Australia and enjoy it but unfortunately you can’t get it outside of Australia. I’m currently in the Philippines and have Express VPN but still cannot get it. If anyone knows how I would like to know how.
Regards,
Charles.
Hi Charles,
Please contact Support via https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
Hello.
I have ExpressVPN and I was going to watch English football, but somehow I can not watch football through VPN. I’ve tried to follow VPN setup information. As this does not work, I’m going to stop VPN and close it..Thanks.
Erling.
Hi there,
Which device are you trying to watch football on? Are you unable to setup ExpressVPN or unable to connect?
Please contact Support at https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat and let’s get those issues resolved 🙂
Hi, I have an Express Vpn subscription already and it is really excellent. As a UK based football fan, I would happily pay for a domestic subscription to Sky and BT Sports but the prices are just extortionate.
I hate the idea of illegal streams so last season I paid for (month by month) access to a legitimate European supplier by using one of your servers in that country. Unfortunately, it became rather unreliable – laggy, freezing – so I am looking for a replacement. Do you have any suggestions?
I have read some of your other articles on this subject but I am not sure if a Canadian or US server would cut it – plus I can’t possibly provide cable login details.
Hi there,
Which service were you previously using? Feel free to get in touch with Support (https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat) and let’s see if we can get the issue fixed. Otherwise, services like YouTube TV could be a great way to catch the games without getting U.S. cable.
We have been testing ExpressVPN with an IPTV provider and it works wonderfully well when you set your location server to UK.