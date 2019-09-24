Stream EPL and EFL Cup games live on DAZN Canada

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

You can tune in to Premier League and League Cup games live on DAZN. DAZN Canada will broadcast every match of the English Premier League 2021-22 season in Canada. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch EPL on DAZN:

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

Stream the 2021-22 Premier League live on Premier Sports (Ireland)

Price: 11 GBP/month

Premier Sports (Ireland) will broadcast 50 live Premier League matches this season (including Saturday 3 p.m. games). You’re also able to stream Serie A, La Liga, Eredivisie, NHL, rugby, boxing and more. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Ireland. Head to Premier Sports (11 GBP/month). You’re all set!

Price: 5 USD/month and up

Channels: Peacock, NBC, and NBCSN

NBC is the official broadcaster for the Prem until the end of the 2021-22 season in the U.S. Matches are streamed live on NBC, NBCSN, or via NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

Peacock will show a selection of games. Free trials are available.



Here’s how to watch the games on NBC:

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock Premium, AT&T TV Now, fuboTV, or Hulu.

Stream the 2021-22 EFL Cup live on ESPN+

Price: 7 USD/month or 70 USD/year

ESPN+ is the official U.S. broadcaster of the EFL Cup. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for 14 USD/month.

To watch the EFL Cup live on ESPN+:

Watch Premier League live streams on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will be airing Premier League and Carabao Cup games during the 2021-22 season. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

If you don’t have a local card, use the NBC stream for the Premier League.

To watch the Premier League on Sky:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Go to Sky Go. Enjoy the games!

Price: BT Sport subscription

BT Sport also broadcasts the Prem in the UK. This service is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need to have a working TV box from BT TV and a valid BT ID.

If you do not have a TV box from BT TV or a BT ID, use the NBC stream.

Catch goals and highlights on YouTube

Whether you’re looking to binge-watch goal compilations or just want to relive José’s greatest interviews roasts (you know you do!), hit up YouTube for a reminder why there’s nothing better than English league football!



Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to the Premier League YouTube channel or the EFL YouTube channel. Agueroooooo!

Top EPL matches this week

Chelsea vs. Manchester City (September 25, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. BST)

The juiciest fixture this weekend is a repeat of last season’s Champions League Final. Chelsea won that 1-0, and are currently top of the table. However, Premier League champions City can take the top spot with a win. Both teams have incredible attacking players and solid defenses. It may come down to a moment of magic from City midfielders Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne or Chelsea’s indomitable forward Romelu Lukaku to settle this one.

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa (September 25, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. BST)

United needs to bounce back from its midweek Carabao Cup lost to West Ham, and this fixture looks perfect for it. Cristiano Ronaldo has stolen the headlines with three goals since returning, but the form of Paul Pogba and Jessie Lingard also offers the Red Devils plenty in attack. Villa‘s best hope for points will be striker Danny Ings, already with two goals this season.

Leeds vs. West Ham (September 25, 10:00 a.m. ET/3:00 p.m. BST)

Having conceded 12 goals this season, Leeds sits just above the relegation zone and desperately needs points. Sadly, it may need to do so without Brazilian winger Raphinha and defender Luke Ayling out injured. Meanwhile, West Ham will be feeling buoyant after dumping Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup midweek and welcomes back star striker Michail Antonio after serving a one-match suspension.

Brentford vs. Liverpool (September 25, 12:30 a.m. ET/5:30 p.m. BST)

Despite being Premier League newbies, Brentford has looked solid—and striker Ivan Toney will be buzzing after his goal and assist against Wolves last week. Liverpool will be a stern test of its defense, especially with forward Mohamed Salah’s red-hot form with four goals and two assists in the opening five games. Goals at both ends could be a safe bet, though the final result is harder to predict.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (September 26, 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. BST)

The North London derby is one of the most exciting fixtures of the season, so expect goals, cards, and a free-flowing game. Arsenal comes in fresh off a midweek Carabao Cup win and last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Burnley. Spurs, meanwhile, look bereft of confidence—and no one is struggling more than striker Harry Kane, last season’s Golden Boot winner, who is yet to score in five games. Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn remain injury doubts for the clash.

Date Event August 14, 2021 – May 22, 2022 2021-22 Premier League August 9, 2021 – February 27, 2022 2021-22 EFL Cup

Most matches start on Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Televised games vary from week to week, so be sure to check the latest fixtures.

Date and Time (EST) Games August 15, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City August 22, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Chelsea August 28, 2021 Manchester City vs. Arsenal August 28, 2021 Liverpool vs. Chelsea September 19, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea September 25, 2021 Chelsea vs. Manchester City September 26, 2021 Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur October 3, 2021 Liverpool vs. Manchester City October 24, 2021 Manchester United vs. Liverpool October 30, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United November 6, 2021 Manchester United vs. Manchester City November 20, 2021 Liverpool vs. Arsenal November 27, 2021 Chelsea vs. Manchester United November 30, 2021 Manchester United vs. Arsenal December 18, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool January 1, 2022 Arsenal vs. Manchester City January 1, 2022 Chelsea vs. Liverpool January 15, 2022 Manchester City vs. Chelsea January 15, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal January 22, 2022 Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur February 12, 2022 Chelsea vs. Arsenal February 19, 2022 Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur February 26, 2022 Arsenal vs. Liverpool March 5, 2022 Manchester City vs. Manchester United March 12, 2022 Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur March 19, 2022 Liverpool vs. Manchester United April 9, 2022 Manchester City vs. Liverpool April 23, 2022 Arsenal vs. Manchester United May 7, 2022 Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur May 15, 2022 Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Date and Time (EST) Games August 24, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Barrow vs. Aston Villa August 24, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Huddersfield Town vs. Everton August 24, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Watford vs. Crystal Palace August 24, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Leeds vs. Crewe Alexandra August 25, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Newcastle vs. Burnley August 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. West Brom vs. Arsenal

Note: All fixtures are still subject to change for TV coverage.