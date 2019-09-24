Home Stream Sports football Premier League

Stream 2021-22 Premier League and EFL Cup live with a VPN

Updated: September 24, 2021
Stream EPL and EFL Cup games live on DAZN Canada

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

You can tune in to Premier League and League Cup games live on DAZN. DAZN Canada will broadcast every match of the English Premier League 2021-22 season in Canada. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch EPL on DAZN:

  2. Connect to a server location in Canada.
  3. Head to DAZN Canada and sign up.
  4. Enjoy the stream!

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

Learn more about watching DAZN with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream the 2021-22 Premier League live on Premier Sports (Ireland)

Price: 11 GBP/month

Premier Sports (Ireland) will broadcast 50 live Premier League matches this season (including Saturday 3 p.m. games). You’re also able to stream Serie A, La Liga, Eredivisie, NHL, rugby, boxing and more. To watch:

  2. Connect to a server location in Ireland.
  3. Head to Premier Sports (11 GBP/month).
  4. You’re all set!

Watch the 2021-22 English Premier League live on NBC

Price: 5 USD/month and up

Channels: Peacock, NBC, and NBCSN

NBC is the official broadcaster for the Prem until the end of the 2021-22 season in the U.S. Matches are streamed live on NBC, NBCSN, or via NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

Peacock will show a selection of games. Free trials are available.

Here’s how to watch the games on NBC:

  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month), Hulu (65 USD/month), AT&T TV Now (70 USD/month), or Peacock Premium (5 USD/month and up).  You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g. 27405, 11572).
  4. Sit back and enjoy!

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock Premium, AT&T TV Now, fuboTV, or Hulu.

Learn more about watching YouTube TV, fuboTV , Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Stream the 2021-22 EFL Cup live on ESPN+

Price: 7 USD/month or 70 USD/year

ESPN+ is the official U.S. broadcaster of the EFL Cup. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for 14 USD/month.

To watch the EFL Cup live on ESPN+:

  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to ESPN+ and sign up.
  4. You’re all set!

Learn more about watching ESPN+ with ExpressVPN.

Watch Premier League live streams on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will be airing Premier League and Carabao Cup games during the 2021-22 season. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

If you don’t have a local card, use the NBC stream for the Premier League.

To watch the Premier League on Sky:

  2. Connect to a server location in the UK.
  3. Go to Sky Go.
  4. Enjoy the games!

Learn more about watching Sky Sports with ExpressVPN.

Watch EPL matches live on BT Sport

Price: BT Sport subscription

BT Sport also broadcasts the Prem in the UK. This service is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need to have a working TV box from BT TV and a valid BT ID.

If you do not have a TV box from BT TV or a BT ID, use the NBC stream.

Catch goals and highlights on YouTube

Whether you’re looking to binge-watch goal compilations or just want to relive José’s greatest interviews roasts (you know you do!), hit up YouTube for a reminder why there’s nothing better than English league football!

  2. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
  3. Head to the Premier League YouTube channel or the EFL YouTube channel.
  4. Agueroooooo!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

Top EPL matches this week

Chelsea vs. Manchester City (September 25, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. BST)

The juiciest fixture this weekend is a repeat of last season’s Champions League Final. Chelsea won that 1-0, and are currently top of the table. However, Premier League champions City can take the top spot with a win. Both teams have incredible attacking players and solid defenses. It may come down to a moment of magic from City midfielders Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne or Chelsea’s indomitable forward Romelu Lukaku to settle this one.

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa (September 25, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. BST)

United needs to bounce back from its midweek Carabao Cup lost to West Ham, and this fixture looks perfect for it. Cristiano Ronaldo has stolen the headlines with three goals since returning, but the form of Paul Pogba and Jessie Lingard also offers the Red Devils plenty in attack. Villa‘s best hope for points will be striker Danny Ings, already with two goals this season.

Leeds vs. West Ham (September 25, 10:00 a.m. ET/3:00 p.m. BST)

Having conceded 12 goals this season, Leeds sits just above the relegation zone and desperately needs points. Sadly, it may need to do so without Brazilian winger Raphinha and defender Luke Ayling out injured. Meanwhile, West Ham will be feeling buoyant after dumping Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup midweek and welcomes back star striker Michail Antonio after serving a one-match suspension.

Brentford vs. Liverpool (September 25, 12:30 a.m. ET/5:30 p.m. BST)

Despite being Premier League newbies, Brentford has looked solid—and striker Ivan Toney will be buzzing after his goal and assist against Wolves last week. Liverpool will be a stern test of its defense, especially with forward Mohamed Salah’s red-hot form with four goals and two assists in the opening five games. Goals at both ends could be a safe bet, though the final result is harder to predict.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (September 26, 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. BST)

The North London derby is one of the most exciting fixtures of the season, so expect goals, cards, and a free-flowing game. Arsenal comes in fresh off a midweek Carabao Cup win and last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Burnley. Spurs, meanwhile, look bereft of confidence—and no one is struggling more than striker Harry Kane, last season’s Golden Boot winner, who is yet to score in five games. Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn remain injury doubts for the clash.

2021-22 English football schedule

DateEvent
August 14, 2021 – May 22, 20222021-22 Premier League
August 9, 2021 – February 27, 20222021-22 EFL Cup

Most matches start on Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Televised games vary from week to week, so be sure to check the latest fixtures.

Which of these top Premier League games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!

Date and Time (EST)Games
August 15, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
August 22, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.Arsenal vs. Chelsea
August 28, 2021Manchester City vs. Arsenal
August 28, 2021Liverpool vs. Chelsea
September 19, 2021Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea
September 25, 2021Chelsea vs. Manchester City
September 26, 2021Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
October 3, 2021Liverpool vs. Manchester City
October 24, 2021Manchester United vs. Liverpool
October 30, 2021Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
November 6, 2021Manchester United vs. Manchester City
November 20, 2021Liverpool vs. Arsenal
November 27, 2021Chelsea vs. Manchester United
November 30, 2021Manchester United vs. Arsenal
December 18, 2021Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
January 1, 2022Arsenal vs. Manchester City
January 1, 2022Chelsea vs. Liverpool
January 15, 2022Manchester City vs. Chelsea
January 15, 2022Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
January 22, 2022Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
February 12, 2022Chelsea vs. Arsenal
February 19, 2022Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
February 26, 2022Arsenal vs. Liverpool
March 5, 2022Manchester City vs. Manchester United
March 12, 2022Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
March 19, 2022Liverpool vs. Manchester United
April 9, 2022Manchester City vs. Liverpool
April 23, 2022Arsenal vs. Manchester United
May 7, 2022Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
May 15, 2022Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Which of these EFL Cup games are you looking forward to the most?

Date and Time (EST)Games
August 24, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.Barrow vs. Aston Villa
August 24, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.Huddersfield Town vs. Everton
August 24, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.Watford vs. Crystal Palace
August 24, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.Leeds vs. Crewe Alexandra
August 25, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.Newcastle vs. Burnley
August 25, 2021 at 3 p.m.West Brom vs. Arsenal

Note: All fixtures are still subject to change for TV coverage.

